Recipe: The Freshest Full-Spectrum Fruit Smoothie

PHOTO Pexels

This recipe is a sweet, refreshing spin on cannabis medicine that includes the healing properties of hemp.

With a combination of both hemp and cannabis oil, this smoothie offers the benefits and delights of both sides of our favorite flower. Double your pleasure, double your pain relief and — most importantly — double your fun!

Not everyone loves the psychotropic effects of THC, but for those of you who do, this recipe is a party in a glass.

This gluten-free, vegan smoothie can serve as a meal replacement or an in-between-meals snack. You can substitute kale for the spinach and peaches for the mango, but be warned that losing the mango means losing a considerable amount of the terpene myrcene, one of my personal favorites.

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 cups coconut or almond milk

1 ½ cups fresh spinach, rinsed

1 mango, peeled and cut in chunks

½ sliced frozen banana

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

2 teaspoons hemp oil

2 teaspoons canna-coconut oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

¼ cup hemp seeds

Directions

1. Combine milk, spinach, mango, banana, maple syrup, hemp seeds, hemp oil and the optional canna-coconut oil in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Place the remaining maple syrup on a small plate. On another small plate, spread out the hemp seeds.

3. Take the glasses and dip the rims in the maple syrup. Immediately dip the maple-syrup-coated rims in the hemp seeds.

4. Carefully pour the smoothie into a glass.

Originally published in the print edition of Cannabis Now. LEARN MORE

TELL US, have you ever used hemp in cooking?