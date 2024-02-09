Super Bowl LVIII: Great THC-Infused Game Day Munchies

PHOTO JJAVA

This Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas—a rematch of football’s biggest game from four years ago, pitting the defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers—is seemingly headed to be a sure-fire classic.

If they win, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift’s favorite team (her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is the Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end), would enter into the discussion of greatest NFL dynasties joining the ranks of the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots of yesteryear.

Regardless of whether you’re on Team Taylor, sorry, supporting the Chiefs, or all-in on the impressive 49ers, this Sunday is guaranteed to be a day to remember. If you plan on hosting a cannabis-infused party, here are a few of our favorite Super Bowl recipes you can whip up for your guests. There’s even a delicious cannabis-infused recipe for a delicious cocktail to skip the beer bloat.

So grab a pigskin, pick up your favorite flower and get your game on with these cannabis-infused Super Bowl recipes.

PHOTO Joanna O’Boyle

Cannabis-Infused Mojito Mocktail Recipe

Cannabis-infused drinks are a delicious, effective and subtle alternative to alcoholic beverages. When the game gets hot, this deliciously refreshing cannabis-infused mojito mocktail will cool you down.

Ingredients:

5-6 mint leaves

2 tbsp fresh lime juice (juice from approximately half of a medium/large lime)

2 tbsp cannabis-infused lemon simple syrup

½ cup ice

1/2 cup club soda or sparkling mineral water

Instructions:

Muddle 3 of the mint leaves and the lime juice in the bottom of your glass. Add 2 tablespoons canna-infused lemon simple syrup, the club soda or sparkling water and the rest of the mint leaves. Stir to mix thoroughly. Add ice and enjoy.

PHOTO Tyler Kittock

Super Lemon Haze Mexican Guacamole Recipe

This simple guacamole dip is the perfect appetizer. Use your favorite corn chips to scoop out deliciously zesty helpings.

Ingredients:

4 Haas avocados

1 sweet white onion

2 small heads of garlic

1 cup small cherry tomatoes

1 lime

1 ounce of infused olive oil

1 level teaspoon paprika

1 level teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Cracked pepper and sea salt to taste

Instructions:

Remove the skins and seeds from the avocados then mash them in a medium mixing bowl. Dice the onion and cherry tomatoes into ¼-inch cubes and finely mince the garlic cloves. Add onion, tomatoes and garlic to the mashed avocado. Cut the lime in half then squeeze the juice of both halves onto this mixture. Add the Basic Super Lemon Haze Olive Oil, paprika, chili powder, cayenne pepper, cracked pepper and sea salt. Stir this mixture until fully combined and check to see if you need to season with a little more cracked pepper and sea salt. Chill for 30 minutes and serve chilled or at room temperature.

PHOTO LW Yang

Kief Fried Chicken

Pair these kief fried chicken tenders with a strain that has woodsy flavor profiles and serve with your favorite sides. It’s the perfect Super Bowl recipe if you want to feed your guests something crispy and delicious.

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

1 pound chicken strips (which is 2 boneless chicken breast halves cut into 8 pieces)

3 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 gram decarbed kief mixed with 1 teaspoon chili powder

Peanut oil

Instructions:

To properly decarboxylize kief preheat your oven to 220 degrees F. Take a baking sheet and line it with parchment paper that will not burn in the oven. Very carefully sprinkle the kief onto the sheet making sure that it is evenly disbursed. Place the baking sheet into the oven uncovered and heat for 25 minutes. Pull the baking sheet from the oven and let it cool completely. Be very careful when removing it from the pan. You now have decarboxylized or “activated” medical kief that is ready for consumption. Mix the kief with the chili powder and divide into 8 servings with a scale. In one bowl whisk the eggs and milk together. In another bowl pour the self-rising flour, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili powder and sea salt into it. Take your chicken strips one at a time, dredge fully into the flour mixture. Shake any excess flour off of the tender. Drop the tender into the bowl of egg mixture. Pull the chicken tender out and let any extra egg drip off. Return the chicken strip back to the flour and fully cover the entire strip until evenly coated. Half-fill a small pot with peanut oil and heat to 350 degrees. Keep a temperature gauge in the pot to make sure the temperature does not rise above 350 degrees. Gently drop the chicken tenders into the hot peanut oil in for 10 minutes. Then carefully take the chicken out to let it drain. Quickly sprinkle the dosed kief chili mixture over the chicken tenders while they are hot.

PHOTO Bruce Wolf

Mega THC-Infused Pizza

No matter which team you’re supporting on Sunday, everyone can agree that pizza is a must at every Big Game event—and this is the ultimate Super Bowl recipe. The best thing about this THC-infused pizza is that you can adjust the dosage to your preference by drizzling or brushing the crust with cannabis olive oil before piling on the fixings and infusing the sauce.

Ingredients

4 pre-made large pizza crusts

1 16-ounce jar tomato sauce with basil

6 tablespoons cannabis olive oil

2 large onions, peeled and sliced

2 cups freshly cleaned spinach, tightly packed and dried

2 cups thinly sliced mushrooms

2 cups cooked broccoli, cut in florets

2 tablespoons crushed red pepper

3 cups shredded mozzarella

½ cup grated parmesan

2 cups of meat toppings of choice

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 340º F.

2. Place the four crusts each on their own baking sheet, rolling and stretching them out to your preferred thickness. Keep in mind that the dough will rise in the oven.

3. Infuse the sauce by stirring in 1-2 tablespoons of canna-oil until it’s distributed evenly. Spread the sauce over the four crusts, leaving an inch of space around the edges for the crust.

4. Sauté the vegetables individually in the canna-oil (though you can use the same pan for each vegetable). Use 1 tablespoon of oil for the onions and mushrooms, respectively and 1-2 tablespoons for the spinach. Place in bowls at the table.

5. Put the other garnishes—broccoli, mozzarella, Parmesan and meats—in bowls at the table.

6. Have guests choose their own garnishes and pop in the oven until the crust becomes golden brown and the cheese is melted. Add a few sprinkles of crushed red pepper if desired.