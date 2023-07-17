Summer Edible: Vegan Banana Sundae

Photos by Laurie and MaryJane

This infused Vegan Banana Sundae will help beat the heat this summer and is guaranteed to be a hit among all of your friends.

As the summer sun blazes overhead, there’s no better way to beat the heat than with a refreshing and indulgent treat: this infused vegan banana sundae recipe is as cool as it it delicious.

Chernobyl, a sativa dominant strain, is the medicine behind this completely delicious vegan treat that’s really simple to make and even easier to enjoy. The strain is known for increasing feelings of creativity and boosting energy which means you can prepare to feel relaxed without worrying about couch-lock. Chernobyl allows you to be mellow yet productive with a great combination of head and body high.

The sweet, creamy banana mixed with added tangy lemon gives this vegan banana sundae a balanced, citrus quality that pairs perfectly with the taste and flavor profile of the cannabis-infused oil.

This infused vegan banana sundae is an excellent dessert to help beat the heat this summer and is guaranteed to be a hit among all of your friends.

Ingredients

Serves 4

3 bananas, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons lemon juice to prevent browning and for a hint of citrus

3 tablespoons canna-canola oil

3 tablespoon cocoa

2 tablespoons agave or honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup toasted coconut

Directions

Step 1: Toss bananas with lemon and place in the freezer.

Step 2: In a small bowl combine the canna-canola oil, cocoa, agave or honey and the vanilla. Stir well.

Step 3: Puree the frozen bananas in a food processor.

Step 4: Scoop the banana into four dishes, top with the chocolate syrup and the toasted coconut.