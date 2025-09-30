Sugar and Flour-Free, No Bake “Sugar Babe” Oatmeal Cookies

Are you in need of a healthier version of an oatmeal raisin cookie that’s also lightly medicated? If so, this is the perfect recipe for you!

This is a simple recipe that omits baking time, flour, white sugar and brown sugar which can be found in traditional oatmeal raisin cookie recipes. The floral and overly sweet Sugar Babe strain adds a dimension of taste to this cookie that keeps your mouth wanting more. This is the perfect oatmeal raisin cookie to satisfy your sweet tooth and will come with a little less guilt.

Mise en place:

• 10 golden dates

• 3/4 cup rolled oats that have been submerged in water overnight and then drained

• 3/4 cup almonds

• 3/4 cup cashews

• 1/2 cup raisins

• 2 tablespoons Sugar Babe cannabutter

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Step 1: In a food processor, add the almonds and cashews, then blend until it forms a moist crumbly mixture.

Step 2: Add the oats, butter, cinnamon and vanilla extract, then process again until well combined. Dice the golden dates and add them to the food processor. Process until the entire mixture becomes uniform and well blended. This mixture will be very sticky like cookie dough when you are finished processing.

Step 3: Add the raisins into the dough mixture and gently fold them into the dough with a spoon until evenly distributed.

Step 4: Divide the dough into 10 cookies. Gently pat each divided dough section with your hands and shape into a cookie.

Step 5: Place this cookie on a lined sheet pan with parchment paper and place in the fridge for 25 minutes or until set. Keep refrigerated to store and pull the cookies out as needed. Enjoy!

Dosage:

If Sugar Babe THC content tests around 15 percent, 15 percent of 1,000 mg would be 150 mg. Sub the number of your THC percentage and do the math to figure out your desired dosage per tablespoon for your cannabutter. Then take the dosage per two tablespoons and divide it by 10 cookies to get your milligram dosage per serving.

Strain Substitution:

I would recommend any strains whose terpenes match the sweet, syrupy, floral taste of Sugar Babe. Vanilla Kush and Cotton Candy would be excellent choices. Be creative, follow your nose/taste buds, and have fun with it!