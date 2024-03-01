Sponsored
Party Smarter With Crescent 9 THC Seltzers
Our review of a highly satisfying alternative to alcohol.
If you’re taking a break from alcohol, one of the hardest parts can be participating in social functions. Sometimes it seems easier to decline an invitation than it is to mix and mingle without the assistance of alcohol’s relaxing and confidence-boosting effects. However, today there are many alcohol-free drinks to choose from that can help you overcome social anxiety and the initial challenges that come with saying bye-bye to alcohol. Crescent 9 THC Seltzers from Crescent Canna is quickly becoming one of the most popular cannabis-infused alcohol alternatives—and for good reason.
Born out of New Orleans in 2018, one of America’s biggest drinking towns, it’s safe to say the Crescent Canna founders understand how much events and entertainment are centered around drinking culture. Alcohol is tied to the idea of “fun.” With the help of hemp-derived THC, Crescent Canna still delivers on the fun while removing headaches, hangovers, and nights of restless sleep.
If you’re new to the effects of cannabis, Crescent 9 seltzers offer a smooth introduction that you can sip at your own pace. Because they contain hemp-derived THC, these drinks are federally legal and available from coast to coast. Let’s take a closer look at their three highly satisfying flavors: Tropical, Ginger Lemonade, and a high-potency Strawberry Lemonade option. The Cannabis Now team tried all three flavors, with different reasons they preferred each. Keep reading to learn more about each flavor and its potential effects.
THC Drinks That Taste Good
While there are several cannabis beverages available in today’s marketplace, few actually taste good. Most THC drinks tend to have an underlying earthy cannabis taste that lingers on the palette in a not-so-pleasing way. And if you do find one that tastes good, odds are that it’s loaded with sugar. If we’re cutting out the booze, we don’t want just to replace it with empty calories, right? Crescent 9 THC Seltzers solve this dilemma with lower-calorie options featuring real fruit juice and puree.
Crescent 9 THC Seltzers are fast-acting, working much quicker than traditional edibles. Wait about 15 minutes after drinking one to see how you feel before drinking more.
Lightly Caffeinated Tropical
Crescent 9 Tropical THC Seltzer has a subtly sweet and refreshing fruity taste that will make you want to go frolic in the sunshine. It’s naturally flavored with mango puree and contains 60 calories per can.
With 6 mg THC, 3 mg CBD, and a splash of caffeine, it’s formulated to produce a euphoric and energizing psychoactive experience. This flavor is best for going out with friends and being social.
After enjoying half of a can, one Cannabis Now team member shared that it gave her a lightly uplifting feeling that mellowed her out and calmed her nerves at the same time. On a separate occasion, after drinking a whole can while at a party, it helped her relax and easily socialize—as if she’d had two or three beers.
Another team member reported that it was a nice evening alcohol substitute except that the caffeine made it hard to fall asleep. So if you want to enjoy THC seltzer before bedtime, reach for the caffeine-free Ginger Lemonade version instead.
Relaxing Ginger Lemonade
Crescent 9 Ginger Lemonade THC Seltzer is sure to be a fan favorite. The ginger adds just the right amount of zest for a nice mix of sweet and tangy. This is the all-around favorite flavor of the Cannabis Now Team.
“I wish a La Croix tasted this good,” one team member said.
This flavor is caffeine-free and formulated with 5 mg of Delta-9 THC and 4 mg of CBD. Although very close in design to the Tropical flavor, this ratio of THC to CBD is intended more for chilling out than it is socializing. It reminded us more of an indica type of high. It’s the perfect evening nightcap replacement. If you have a lower tolerance, enjoying a whole can could give you a bit of couch lock and munchies.
Again, start with a half can and see how you feel. You can always save the other half for another night since these keep their freshness. Overall, customers love this drink—both for its flavor and effects. As one customer testimonial states, “This stuff is great. No hangover in the morning and a nice mellow buzz, as well as the ability to get a good night’s sleep later on.”
High-Potency Strawberry Lemonade
Crescent 9 also makes a High-Potency THC Seltzer with 50 mg of THC per can. It has more sugar and is sweeter—a bit reminiscent of a Red Bull—but it’s definitely a sipper.
One nice thing about Crescent Canna drinks is that they maintain their fizzy freshness, so you can leave it in the fridge for multiple days after opening and it won’t go flat.
According to the website, experienced cannabis users may enjoy drinking a half or full can and be able to handle it. For most, this is not recommended. One can has 12 one-ounce servings with each ounce containing 4 mg of Delta-9 THC. If you have a lower tolerance or are new to cannabis, start with just one ounce and feel it out. Because it tastes so good, you need to be careful with this one! It doesn’t even feel like you are consuming cannabis until the effects start to kick in, and one sip can go a long way.
The Effects
Interestingly enough, the stigma long associated with not drinking alcohol has waned just as the acceptance of cannabis consumption has gone up. These two social trends go hand in hand and offer people another way to party and let loose without having to deal with all the reasons that make us want to quit drinking.
If you are one of the many Americans trying to drink less alcohol, this could be an option worth exploring. A survey conducted by Crescent Canna shows the potential impact of THC beverages on alcohol consumption: Two-thirds of survey respondents say they now drink less alcohol since trying THC drinks.
“Bought these at a store in Georgia the other day; I have lived in medical marijuana states and this is my favorite THC product I’ve ever tried,” a customer testimonial states. “It’s the perfect in-between of a typical edible and smoking high. Extremely impressed.”
All of Crescent Canna’s THC seltzers are low-calorie, vegan, gluten-free and, of course, alcohol-free. The Delta-9 THC is extracted from US-grown hemp and lab-tested for quality and purity. Each can features a QR code that takes you to the official certificates of analysis.
Crescent 9 THC Seltzers are offered at convenience stores, groceries, bars, and restaurants across the US. You can also order them online at crescentcanna.com for highly satisfying THC beverages delivered to your door.