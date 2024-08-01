Sponsored
Slovenia Poised to Become Hub for International Cannabis Research
Slovenia’s voters have sent a clear and resounding message to the nation’s lawmakers that the time for cannabis reform is now.
In June 2024, during the European Parliamentary election, voters in Slovenia approved two historic referendum measures. The successful votes for decriminalization and domestic cannabis production, while not binding, have set the stage for Slovenia to take its rightful place as an international cannabis research and development leader.
Slovenia already serves as an international research and product development hub for other global industries, including the global pharmaceutical industry. The nation is home to some of the world’s best colleges and universities, as well as scientific laboratories, making it well suited to conduct research for the emerging cannabis industry.
What Slovenia is currently lacking is modernized cannabis policies and regulations. Personal cannabis use is common in Slovenia, and use is tolerated in many areas. However, various components of prohibition remain in place, and it hinders Slovenia’s domestic industry.
When the nation’s voters were asked in June, “Should the Republic of Slovenia allow the cultivation and processing of cannabis for medical purposes on its territory?” a supermajority (approximately 66%) voted “yes.” The voting result of that medical cannabis production referendum measure sent a clear and resounding message to Slovenia’s lawmakers that it’s time for them to allow such activity.
Benefits of Increased Medical Cannabis in Slovenia
Boosting domestic medical cannabis production would provide numerous benefits to Slovenia, including giving suffering medical cannabis patients better safe access to effective cannabis therapies. Additionally, increased domestic production would give Slovenian researchers more raw material with which to conduct their research, both for better understanding how cannabis interacts with humans and animals, as well as for developing better medical cannabis products. That research, in turn, will benefit Slovenia and the rest of the world.
According to a recent study conducted by researchers from Ukraine and France, and published by the U.S. National Institute of Health, 57 countries have adopted medical cannabis legalization measures. Many of those countries allow domestic medical cannabis production with no major issues being reported. As the worldwide medical cannabis industry continues to expand, dozens of countries are clamoring to become a top international supplier of medical cannabis products. Slovenia is better positioned than most to do so, yet the window of opportunity will not be open forever and there is an opportunity cost involved with any delays.
ICBC Slovenia Joins Leaders in Cannabis Science and Tech
Fortunately, the winds of change appear to be picking up steam in Slovenia. Arguably the best example of that is expected to be on display at the upcoming International Cannabis Business Conference in Bled, Slovenia on September 13. The event, which is dedicated to emerging cannabis science and technology, will once again feature Dr. Metka Paragi, the current State Secretary for Public Healthcare and Public Health in the office of the Slovenian Prime Minister. Dr. Paragi made history at last year’s International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Slovenia by becoming the first person at her level of government to present at a cannabis conference.
Dr Metka Paragi holds a doctoral degree in basic medical sciences from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ljubljana. Her scientific research focused on communicable diseases, their diagnostics and epidemiology. She is an internationally recognized expert in public health microbiology and served as the national contact point for microbiology at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm for more than 15 years. She was also a member of several international networks for the prevention and control of communicable diseases.
“We are currently living in a cannabis science and technology revolution. With prohibition policies being removed, more cannabis research is being conducted than ever before, particularly in Europe,” states Alex Rogers, co-founder and CEO of ICBC.
“With so much going on, it’s vital for the future success of the industry, and for unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant, that leading scientists, researchers and innovators network with and learn from each other. I’m excited for my team to facilitate this conference in Slovenia and to bring the world’s leading minds together to help push cannabis science and technology forward.” Rogers also stated.
This year’s speakers for the ICBC in Slovenia also include:
- Peter Homberg – Partner, Dentons, Head of European Cannabis Group
- Prof Dr. Tamara Lah Turmšek – Biochemist, Researcher, National Institute of Biology, Ljubljana
- Dr. Drasko Veselinovic – President of the Board, Slovenian Business & Research Association
- Boštjan Koritnik – Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Llubljana
- Ascoc. Prof. Andreja Čerenak, PhD – Project Leader, Slovenian Institute of Hop Research and Brewing
- Ngaio Bealum – Conference Master of Ceremonies
- Alex Rogers – CEO & Executive Producer, International Cannabis Business Conference
- Božidar Radišič – Project Manager and Founder, Research Nature Institute
- Prof. Dr. David Neubauer – Pediatrician and Child Neurologist
- Justin Tombe – Chief Operating Officer, The Talman Group
- Kai-Friedrich Niermann – Founder, KFN+ Law Office
- Petra Marinko – Founder and Owner, Pharma G, Nabie
- Gašper Friškovec – Chief Compliance Officer, The Talman Group
- Prof. Dr. Borut Štrukelj – Professor, Department for Pharmaceutical Biology at the Faculty of Pharmacy, Llubjana
Visit the International Cannabis Business Conference’s website for more information about the event’s speakers and the conference schedule, which will officially be announced soon. Conference topics will include:
- Endocannabinoid research
- Emerging cultivation science
- Technology industry sector trends
- Global policy modernization efforts
- Regulations and compliance
- Business opportunities for the Balkan region
- The current state of international markets
A limited number of tickets are still available to the International Cannabis Business Conference in Bled, Slovenia on September 13. Find out more information, including how to purchase tickets, at Internationalcbc.com/slovenia.