Following a landmark vote by the National Council’s Social Security and Health Committee (SGK-N) on February 14, 2025, Switzerland is on track to fully regulate adult-use cannabis. The committee approved a draft federal law by a vote of 14-9 (with 2 abstentions), paving the way for the legal cultivation, sale, possession and consumption of cannabis. The proposed legislation will undergo public consultation this summer, and if approved, could be implemented as early as 2026.

“It was undisputed in the Commission that the use of cannabis is a social reality. The majority of the Commission considers the current situation to be unsatisfactory and the prohibitive approach to be flawed,” states a press release from the Commission.

“The past year in Europe has been encouraging for homegrowers and the regulated cannabis industry as a whole, even more so as Switzerland looks to expand access to the plant,” said Shai Ramsahai, president of European-based Royal Queen Seeds, the world’s largest cannabis seed bank.

Key Provisions of the Proposed Law

The new cannabis law builds on Switzerland’s existing adult-use cannabis pilot projects, which have been operating in cities like Basel, Zurich and Bern since 2023. These programs have tested controlled sales in dispensaries, pharmacies and social clubs, providing data on the impact of regulated cannabis access. Here are the primary points of the proposed law:

Personal Cultivation: Adults aged 18 and over would be allowed to grow up to three female cannabis plants for personal use. Commercial Sales: Cannabis production would be profit-oriented, but retail sales would operate under a state-controlled license system (monopoly). The sale in retail locations must not be profit oriented. Potential profits from sales would be reinvested into prevention, harm reduction and addiction support programs. Strict Regulation: Cannabis products must be sold in neutral packaging with health warnings and will be subject to a complete advertising ban. The entire supply chain would be digitally tracked to ensure compliance. Taxation & Revenue Use: Products will be taxed based on THC content and consumption method, with revenues redistributed through the health insurance system. Cantonal Oversight: Switzerland’s cantons (similar to US states) will have significant control over local licensing and enforcement. Road Safety: Zero-tolerance policies for driving under the influence of cannabis will remain in place. Anyone caught with THC in their system will be considered unfit to drive.

Cannabis Leaders Weigh In

“Switzerland’s model balances state control, personal autonomy with home cultivation and tax redistribution for harm reduction, reinforcing a responsible, public health approach,” Ramsahai said. “At Royal Queen Seeds, we support policies that empower individuals and create structured opportunities for businesses to contribute to a responsible and flourishing industry.”

Live from the February 21, 2022 Talman House Event in Zürich, Switzerland, three other experts in cannabis provided their insights on the draft legislation. Paul-Lukas Good, a renowned Swiss attorney and President of Swiss Cannabis Research, a nonprofit association that organizes adult-use cannabis pilot trials, emphasized the significance of this legislative step. “This draft law represents a major shift in Swiss drug policy. It acknowledges the failure of prohibition and aims to create a transparent and responsible market that prioritizes public health.”

Andrew David Petronanos, CEO & Chairman of Zürich-based Dascoli Pharma AG added that “Switzerland’s proposed adult-use legalization rules demonstrate how a state-controlled cannabis model can ensure strict regulation designed to prevent misuse, while preserving pharmaceutical integrity. This approach could guide the EU legalization model, keeping medical and adult-use markets distinct for safety and compliance.”

Bob Hoban, global cannabis industry veteran says, “A legal cannabis market in Switzerland will drive innovation, create jobs and generate significant tax revenue.” As a faculty member of the Cannabis Policy Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), Hoban is leading a research project to determine the factors that can objectively determine the “success” of any given cannabis legalization program. To that end, Hoban notes that the Swiss regulatory program “ensures quality control and consumer safety while extinguishing the illicit market. And this sets the program up for demonstrable success that both the industry and the international community require.”

Sergio Martinez Bejar of Barcelona and New York-based Blimburn Seeds, reflected on Switzerland’s proposal to allow three plants per person for home cultivation. “A policy like this creates an opportunity for seed companies to engage directly with consumers while ensuring genetic diversity and quality control. It encourages home growing and also challenges us to innovate and adapt to a sophisticated and regulated Swiss market.”

With growing public and industry support, Switzerland’s move toward adult-use legalization could help more countries across Europe adopt similar cannabis policies. The final version of the law will be shaped by public consultation in the coming months, and the momentum toward conservative legalization appears stronger than ever.