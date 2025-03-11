Top Brands and Events at Spannabis Week 2025

Walking into the 2024 Spannabis. PHOTOS Courtesy of Spannabis

Spannabis is one of the biggest and most anticipated events in the cannabis industry, drawing consumers, professionals and brands from around the world. The 2025 gathering is just a few days away, March 14-16, at the Fira Cornellà in Barcelona, Spain.

Whether you’re a cannabis connoisseur or a newcomer looking to explore the latest innovations, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top brands and events you’ll definitely want to check out at this year’s Spannabis.

Top Spannabis Events and Exhibitors

Athena

Athena Ag is a trusted name in the commercial cannabis cultivation space, offering a range of cutting-edge, premium plant nutrients and growing systems. Their products are designed to improve crop quality, yield and consistency, making them a must-see at Spannabis for those looking to take their grow operations to the next level. Find them at Booth #92 in the Main Hall.

Royal Queen Seeds

Known for its high-quality genetics and commitment to sustainable practices, Royal Queen Seeds is a staple in the cannabis industry. Expect to see a range of feminized, auto-flowering and CBD-rich strains. With over 20 years of experience, this brand is a must-visit for anyone looking to grow top-notch cannabis. Find them on the patio at Booth #164.

Humboldt Seed Co.

Humboldt Seed Co. is one of the most respected names in the cannabis genetics world. Based in California’s renowned Humboldt County, they specialize in premium cannabis seeds that cater to all types of growers. Whether you’re a first-time grower or a seasoned professional, Humboldt Seed Co. offers some of the best and most sought-after strains in the industry. Find them in the Main Hall at Booth #99

Abstrax

Abstrax is at the forefront of cannabis concentrates and terpene technology. Known for their expertise in creating high-quality, full-spectrum concentrates and distillates, Abstrax is a brand that focuses on enhancing the cannabis experience. Their products are a must-try for anyone interested in concentrates or terpenes, and their booth will likely feature some exciting new releases. Find Abstrax at Spannabis at Booth #220 in Hall 3.

Mill’s Nutrients

Mills Nutrients is known for its advanced, scientifically formulated fertilizers designed to help growers achieve the highest yields and quality. Their products are popular among both hobbyists and commercial growers looking to boost plant health and maximize production. Visit Booth #60 in the Main Hall to learn about their latest innovations in nutrient technology.

Barney’s Farm

Barney’s Farm is renowned for producing award-winning strains, and they always have something exciting to showcase. Whether you’re into indica, sativa or hybrids, this brand is known for their premium genetics and breeding techniques that push the boundaries of flavor and potency. Find them at Booth #28 in the Main Hall.

Boveda

Boveda is a leader in cannabis humidity control, offering products that help maintain optimal humidity levels in storage to preserve the quality, potency and flavor of cannabis products. If you’re interested in proper storage techniques and ensuring your cannabis stays fresh, Boveda’s booth will provide invaluable information. Find them in Hall 4 at Booth #300.

The Autoflower World Cup: March 14-15

For lovers of autof-lowering strains, the Autoflower World Cup is an event you won’t want to miss. This exciting competition takes place at Barcelona’s OG Club and highlights the best auto-flowering cannabis strains from across the globe. Attendees can expect to see some of the most potent and innovative auto-flowering varieties, alongside expert breeders and cultivators. It’s an essential stop for anyone looking to explore the future of auto-flowering cannabis.

ICBC Barcelona Events

If you find yourself in Barcelona this week, consider heading to the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) the day prior on March 13 at the Cornella Auditorium. This is a smart way for businesses to hit two birds with one stone and make the most of cannabis in Spain.

Media and Marketing in The Cannabis Space: March 13, 4pm

The emerging cannabis community is becoming increasingly competitive as more people and entities enter the space. That, combined with the legal cannabis industry going global, means effective marketing is more critical than ever.

Due to ongoing stigma, marketing cannabis companies and generating positive media coverage requires incorporating unique methods and strategies. A panel of leading industry content creators and marketing experts will provide insight into what it takes to successfully reach consumers in a meaningful way. Learn best practices on how to engage consumers effectively and take your brand to the next level.

This panel will be moderated by Cannabis Now’s founder and publisher, Eugenio Garcia. Panel members include Michael Knodt, freelance journalist and author of Cannabis-Extraktion; Lisa Haag, founder of MJ_Universe; Katy Perry, owner and operator of Toke Cannabis; and Luna Stower, chief impact office at Ispire.

ICBC After Party: March 13, 9pm

After a full day of exploring the latest cannabis innovations at ICBC, head over to the ICBC After Party at SkyBar 45 from 9pm until midnight. This exclusive event provides the perfect opportunity to unwind, network and connect with fellow industry professionals in a laid-back, yet vibrant atmosphere. Expect good music, great people and a memorable night at one of the best venues in town.

A Multi-Faceted Experience

Spannabis 2025 is set to be an exciting event for the cannabis community. Whether you’re a grower, enthusiast or business professional, these top brands and events will be showcasing the latest innovations in cannabis genetics, cultivation, storage and products. Be sure to visit their booths to see what’s new, discover the best strains, and get insider tips from industry leaders. And don’t forget to check out the Autoflower World Cup and ICBC After Party to round off your Spannabis experience!