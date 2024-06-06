RECIPE: Poke & Pot — Perfect Together

Photos Bruce Wolf

Not all of us are able to wade in the waters of Waikiki, but if you’re yearning to consume cannabis Hawaiian style, this poke infusion is a delicious bet.

Think of poke as deconstructed sushi. The word “poke” means “cut in pieces” in Hawaiian, and the recipe consists of small bites of fish marinated and served with vegetables, fruit, fresh herbs and rice. It’s super tasty and easy to personalize: Poke is kind of the Hawaiian version of a burrito bowl — so flexible you can’t really go wrong.

I have infused poke using both coconut oil and, more recently, sesame oil. Infused sesame oil is a bit of an extravagance, but I love the taste and find it’s a delightful addition to other foods like hummus, salad dressings and stir-fry.

Make sure the fish is fresh and buy the best quality you can find. Poke’s versatility also allows you to cut out the fish entirely and make it a vegetarian dish.

When preparing poke, the mix of flavors tends to completely disguise the addition of cannabis. If that is one of the tastes you crave, just crown your portion with a couple of drops of the infused oil and there you go.

Tuna Poke Bowl — Serves 4-6

Most of the time this dish is served over hot rice. As an appetizer, you may want to leave out the rice as the meal is just beginning.

Ingredients

• 1 lb. cubed fresh fish, preferably sashimi-grade tuna

• 3 tablespoons chopped scallion

• 2 tablespoons chopped sweet onion or shallot

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1-2 tablespoons infused sesame, coconut or canola oil

• 1 ripe avocado, cubed and tossed with 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

• Hot steamed rice

• 4 thinly sliced radishes

• Shredded carrot

• Fresh cilantro

• Sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Place the tuna in a non-reactive bowl (glass, ceramic, stainless). Add the scallion, onion, soy sauce, infused oil and the avocado. Stir well to distribute the sauce evenly. Allow to marinate in the fridge for at least 20 minutes.

Step 2: Place the rice in individual bowls. Divide the tuna between the 4-6 bowls. Distribute the garnishes any way you like, mixing them or in individual bundles. Garnish with the sesame seeds.

Tofu Poke — Serves 4-6

The tofu poke recipe is for those who don’t love fish. Unlike raw fish, this salad keeps for 4-5 days in the fridge.

Ingredients

• 1 lb. firm tofu

• ⅔ cup mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons sriracha sauce

• 1 tablespoon orange juice

• 1-2 tablespoons infused sesame, coconut or canola oil

• ½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger

• 1 cup large chunks mango

• ⅔ cup large chunks pineapple

• ½ cup cooked edamame

• ½ cup chopped sweet onion

• ¼ cup finely shredded red onion

• ½ thinly sliced small cucumber

• ⅓ cup flaked unsweetened coconut

Directions

Step 1: Place the tofu between two clean dishtowels. Gently press to remove all liquid. Cut the tofu into cubes and place in a non-reactive bowl.

Step 2: In a medium bowl combine the mayo, sriracha, orange juice, canna-oil and ginger. Add the sauce to the tofu and gently combine. Marinate for at least an hour.

Step 3: In a large bowl mix the mango, pineapple, edamame and sweet onion. Add the tofu mixture to the fruit. Combine gently.

Step 4: Divide the poke between 4-6 bowls. Top with the onion, cucumber and coconut.

Originally published in Issue 25 of Cannabis Now. LEARN MORE

TELL US, have you ever tried poke?