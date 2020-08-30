10 Recipes for a Baked Brunch

PHOTO Bruce Wolf

This list combines sweet and savory foods that you can pick and choose to create your perfectly balanced canna-brunch menu that will pique the interest of even the most skeptical of diners.

There are two types of people: those who love to brunch (bottomless mimosas, anyone?) and those who roll their eyes at the very idea of a late morning soiree. For the lovers, brunch is the widely-celebrated lovechild of breakfast and lunch that allows them to enjoy the best of both dining worlds without having to wake up early enough for an omelette or wait until later for a club sandwich. And the haters? Well, they just might need some extra motivation to get them excited — like a brunch full of cannabis-infused dishes.

All of the usual suspects are present for this stoney breakfast staple with one extra special addition — cannabutter! Unlike versions made quickly on the stove, you’ll need to start this dish the night before to let it soak for 8 hours before baking. It may seem like a lot of extra work, but it’s worth it.

You just can’t have brunch without bacon and this super simple recipe that uses olive oil infused with Super Lemon Haze takes avocado toast to the next level. Follow the recipe to the tee if you like mozzarella and sundried tomatoes or try adding in some of your own ingredients to tweak the flavor a little bit.

Satisfy that sweet and savory craving all at once with a chocolatey bacon combination on a buttery croissant. The intense chocolatey coffee flavor of Chocolope paired with the creamy sweetness of the nutella and salty smoked bacon makes this a winning dish.

Make your version of chicken and waffles the talk of the town with this recipe that ensures each piece is crispy and crunchy on the outside and juicy and flavorful on the inside. You can choose whatever strain of kief you’d like but stay away from sweet or fruity strains that may throw off the savory flavor of the chicken.

Having a cannabis-infused topping on hand for guests who want to have more control over exactly how much they’re consuming is a good idea. This easy recipe is perfect for spreading on toast or biscuits or even as an alternative topping to syrup for waffles or pancakes.

Delight your guests from all dietary walks of life with this fruity, dairy-free dessert made with fresh peaches. You can choose whatever strain you like but it’s recommended to stick with sweeter, lighter strains that will complement the flavor profile of a decadent dessert.

All you need is two ingredients for this versatile recipe that can be served as a dip for raw veggies, as sauce to drizzle over another savory dish, dress a fresh salad with it or use as a spread for toast or bread.

When it comes to brunch beverages, it’s usually mimosas or bellinis that get the spotlight but you can redirect the focus with a warm, relaxing drink that will make you feel good minus the alcohol. Instead, this recipe uses decarboxylated kief to kick this chai up a notch.

The waffles versus pancakes debate will carry on until the end of time, but these delicious, chocolatey delights may be able to win over even the most staunch waffle-lover. You can get creative and provide some toppings for guests from fresh fruit to whipped cream.

Most people use this classic French sauce on eggs benedict but you can use on whatever your heart desires from veggies and appetizers to other entrees. Be forewarned, though, this recipe takes patience, skill and attention to detail to get it just right, so prepare yourself.

TELL US, do you wake and bake? Have you ever had a cannabis-infused brunch?