3 Cannabis-Infused Brunch Recipes
PHOTO Bruce Wolf

Edibles

10 Recipes for a Baked Brunch

This list combines sweet and savory foods that you can pick and choose to create your perfectly balanced canna-brunch menu that will pique the interest of even the most skeptical of diners.
There are two types of people: those who love to brunch (bottomless mimosas, anyone?) and those who roll their eyes at the very idea of a late morning soiree. For the lovers, brunch is the widely-celebrated lovechild of breakfast and lunch that allows them to enjoy the best of both dining worlds without having to wake up early enough for an omelette or wait until later for a club sandwich. And the haters? Well, they just might need some extra motivation to get them excited — like a brunch full of cannabis-infused dishes.

PHOTO Ralph Daily

Baked Marijuana French Toast

All of the usual suspects are present for this stoney breakfast staple with one extra special addition — cannabutter! Unlike versions made quickly on the stove, you’ll need to start this dish the night before to let it soak for 8 hours before baking. It may seem like a lot of extra work, but it’s worth it.

PHOTO Julia Erickson

Cannabis-Infused Bacon Avocado Open Face Toast

You just can’t have brunch without bacon and this super simple recipe that uses olive oil infused with Super Lemon Haze takes avocado toast to the next level. Follow the recipe to the tee if you like mozzarella and sundried tomatoes or try adding in some of your own ingredients to tweak the flavor a little bit.

PHOTO Jessica Catalano

Black Friday Chocolope Nugtella Bacon Croissant

Satisfy that sweet and savory craving all at once with a chocolatey bacon combination on a buttery croissant. The intense chocolatey coffee flavor of Chocolope paired with the creamy sweetness of the nutella and salty smoked bacon makes this a winning dish.

PHOTO Dale Cruse

Kief Fried Chicken

Make your version of chicken and waffles the talk of the town with this recipe that ensures each piece is crispy and crunchy on the outside and juicy and flavorful on the inside. You can choose whatever strain of kief you’d like but stay away from sweet or fruity strains that may throw off the savory flavor of the chicken.

Mise en place for medicated strawberry cannabutter | Cannabis Now Magazine + Jessica Catalano

Strawberry Honey Cannabutter

Having a cannabis-infused topping on hand for guests who want to have more control over exactly how much they’re consuming is a good idea. This easy recipe is perfect for spreading on toast or biscuits or even as an alternative topping to syrup for waffles or pancakes.

PHOTO Jessica Catalano

Vegan Palisade Peach Crisp

Delight your guests from all dietary walks of life with this fruity, dairy-free dessert made with fresh peaches. You can choose whatever strain you like but it’s recommended to stick with sweeter, lighter strains that will complement the flavor profile of a decadent dessert.

PHOTO Marco Verch

Marijuana-Infused Tahini

All you need is two ingredients for this versatile recipe that can be served as a dip for raw veggies, as sauce to drizzle over another savory dish, dress a fresh salad with it or use as a spread for toast or bread.

PHOTO Jessica Catalano

Dirty Chocolate Chai Latte

When it comes to brunch beverages, it’s usually mimosas or bellinis that get the spotlight but you can redirect the focus with a warm, relaxing drink that will make you feel good minus the alcohol. Instead, this recipe uses decarboxylated kief to kick this chai up a notch.

A stack of double chocolate infused pancackes are topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

PHOTO Justin Lewis

Cannabis-Infused Organic Chocolate Pancakes

The waffles versus pancakes debate will carry on until the end of time, but these delicious, chocolatey delights may be able to win over even the most staunch waffle-lover. You can get creative and provide some toppings for guests from fresh fruit to whipped cream.

PHOTO Jessica Catalano

Super Lemon Haze Hollandaise

Most people use this classic French sauce on eggs benedict but you can use on whatever your heart desires from veggies and appetizers to other entrees. Be forewarned, though, this recipe takes patience, skill and attention to detail to get it just right, so prepare yourself.

TELL US, do you wake and bake? Have you ever had a cannabis-infused brunch?

