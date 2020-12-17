Farmers Armour Launches New Farm & Trim Apron

PHOTOS COURTESY OF FARMERS ARMOUR

Cannabis farming can be dirty work. Between the planting, watering, harvesting, drying and trimming the resinous buds, there are plenty of chances to get both sticky and icky. Fortunately, one company is on a mission to protect cultivators and their teams from the unique challenges associated with this type of crop.

Farmers Armour offers a variety of products meant to defend growers from both the elements and the plants themselves. With a line of protective farming apparel including sleeves, wide-brimmed hats and N99 masks, this Santa Cruz-based business runs the gamut when it comes to serving their fellow gardening enthusiasts.

“After dealing with farming-related issues every day, we realized there were no products in the market that worked for us — so we developed our own,” said Kaz Kosciolek, co-owner of Farmers Armour.

Keeping their ethos front and center, Farmers Armour recently announced a new addition to their catalog that any gardening fan will surely love: the Farm & Trim Apron. Part safeguard, part superhero accessory, this functional apron is sure to be the brand’s next hit.

From the Greenhouse to the Cure Room

Made from lightweight, anti-stick material, the Farm & Trim Apron prevents biomass like leaves and sticks from attaching to clothing, as well as the resin from the cannabis itself. Kief from flower often finds itself where you’d least expect it, but this extra layer keeps it at bay.

Handy, double-lined canvas pockets can hold Fiskers shears without the risk of tearing, while additional pockets keep other tools, gloves and pens right where you need them. The Farm & Trim Apron folds easily to double as a utility belt and uses a quick-release clip system to secure in place — no tying necessary. This time-saving element is just another example of the careful design consideration given by the growers who crafted them.

“Our core focus is to make products that work for the farmer, and we are excited to continue to grow and innovate,” Kosciolek beamed.

Designed for Home Gardeners, Woodworkers and Crafters of All Kinds

The team at Farmers Armour may have deep roots in cannabis, but their line of products extends far past their own industry. After finding success with their original product line, the team at Farmers Armour developed the Farm & Trim Apron in an effort to expand their market to all gardeners – not just those working in the cannabis and hemp industries.

The new apron is an excellent accessory for gardening and hobbyists of all persuasions, whether manicuring a rosebush, pruning the hedges, or painting a fence. Clothes, skin and tools alike remain sanitary and within reach, making any job that much easier.

“We designed the apron with the cannabis trimmer and cultivator in mind, but as we started to make it, we realized that this was something that can work for anybody – we even have people who like to wear it when grilling,” Kosciolek said.

Commitment to Cultivators of All Kinds

Despite the excitement surrounding the new Farm & Trim Apron, the team at Farmers Armour isn’t done there. They’re promising even more product launches in the coming months, all meant to make gardening an easier and more efficient task. The company is committed to maintaining their motto (“by the farmer, for the farmer”) in a never-ending quest to both protect and inspire.

“Seeing the cannabis industry evolve has been amazing, and we are honored to be a part of that growth,” Kosciolek said. “But first and foremost, we want to help the farmers that are really driving this space forward.”