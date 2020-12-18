Sponsored Content
Impress Your Guests: New Cannabis-Infused Recipes from Weedmaps
Weedmaps continues their mission to normalize cannabis with delicious, holiday-inspired THC-infused recipes, created for cannabis lovers and cooks of all experience levels.
This holiday season is undoubtedly different looking. But different doesn’t have to mean bad. With smaller gatherings taking place this year, now might be the perfect time to test out new holiday recipes and add some creative cannabis infusions for your close-knit guest list.
Sharing recipes, cooking together, and serving food for friends and family are culturally and historically prime moments for bonding. There’s nothing like enjoying food made with love around a dinner table. Guests savor every bite as they clink glasses, share stories and make new memories together.
For cannabis lovers, incorporating cannabis-infused recipes into your holiday menu is a fun way to partake in this age-old tradition. Rather than passing the pipe or pen around, why not take it in via a special dish you may only get to eat once a year?
Testing cannabis recipes can be a bit daunting if you haven’t cooked with the herb before, so using reliable, trustworthy sources is crucial. Our friends over at Weedmaps are happy to share two new festive recipes – Wild Mushroom Risotto with Thyme and Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Soufflé. Sophisticated enough for a fancy evening in, yet hearty and cozy enough for sweats and Christmas movies on the couch, you really can’t go wrong.
Weedmaps Partners with Chef Nikki Steward
Weedmaps’ new holiday recipes were created through a partnership with celebrity chef Nikki Steward, creator of The High-End Affair. Having mastered the art of cannabis, culinary and conversation, Chef Nikki is known for her ability to expand audiences’ perceptions around cannabis, showcasing how it can be creatively infused in culinary experiences.
Wild Mushroom & Thyme Risotto:
6 Servings – 5 mgs of THC per | prep time 10 mins | cook time 25-30 mins
Ingredients:
o 2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
o 3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
o 4 cloves garlic chopped
o 2 cups Arborio rice
o 1 ½ cups of wild mushrooms sliced thin (shitake, maitake, oyster, chanterelles, porcini)
o 1 cup white wine
o 6 cups chicken broth – heated
o 2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
o 2 teaspoons of sea salt
o 1 teaspoon of cracked pepper
o ¼ cup heavy cream
o 30 mg of Blue River Rosin Capsule
Steps:
1. Warm the butter and olive oil in a cast iron pot over medium heat. Stir in the garlic and sauté it until fragrant for 3 minutes.
2. Warm broth in a separate saucepan over medium-low heat.
3. Stir in the rice, making sure each grain is coated with butter/olive oil, and sauté it until the tips of each grain of rice turn translucent.
4. Turn up the heat to medium-high. Stir in the mushrooms and pour in wine. Break open and add 30 mg of Blue River Rosin Capsule. Stir the rice and mushrooms gently, but continuously until the rice absorbs the wine. Add the broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring continuously, and waiting for the rice to absorb the broth before adding more.
5. When the rice is tender and has fully absorbed the broth, yielding a gorgeous creamy texture, turn off the heat, stir in the thyme, salt, pepper and heavy cream. Serve warm.
TIP: Save a few sprigs of thyme and sautéed mushrooms for garnish.
Sweet Potato & Butternut Squash Soufflé:
4 servings – 5mg THC per | Prep time 25 min | Bake time 35 mins
Ingredients:
○ 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
○ 1 tablespoons of unsalted butter + extra to butter dishes
○ ½ cup whole warm milk
○ ½ cup of mashed butternut squash
○ ½ cup mashed sweet potatoes
○ 3 large eggs, separated, and at room temperature
○ ¼ cup maple syrup (for more sweetness, use up to 1/3 cup)
○ ¼ tsp ground nutmeg (I used 1/4 teaspoon)
○ ½ tsp cinnamon
○ 1 ml of Tikun Olam Alaska
○ Pinch of salt
○ 4 x 6 oz ramekins or 1 x 16oz dish
○ Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
Steps:
1. Peel the butternut squash and sweet potato and cut in cubes. Boil until soft. Hack: Most stores sell pre-cut butternut squash & sweet potatoes.
2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prepare soufflé dishes by buttering and then dusting with sugar, tapping out the excess.
3. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook, whisking, until golden, about 2 minutes. Gradually add warm milk, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in the mashed butternut squash, sweet potatoes and egg yolks, followed by the maple syrup, nutmeg, cinnamon and 1ml of Tikun Olam Alaska. Set aside.
4. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip egg whites with a pinch of salt until it just reaches stiff peaks. Whisk in 1/4 of the egg whites into the sweet potato mixture, then gently fold in the remaining whites using a rubber spatula. Pour mixture into the prepared soufflé dishes, filling almost to the top and smoothing the surface. Place onto a baking sheet and bake until puffed and has a slight jiggle. Be careful not to shake soufflés when removing them from the oven. Dust with powdered sugar and serve immediately.
Selecting the Right Cannabis for Your Dish
When it comes time to decide what type of cannabis to add to these recipes, it really comes down to user preference, but the products listed above are safe bets, as Chef Nikki has already tested them out to ensure they pair nicely with the flavors of the dish.
Explore different cannabis options available for delivery or pick up near you on Weedmaps.com. The WM Learn platform specifically provides a way for curious and experienced consumers to learn more about the aspects and uses of cannabis, including some tips and tricks on how to cook with cannabis, the appropriate dosage, decarbing the plant, and more.
Founded in 2008, Weedmaps was the first technology company to help their users find cannabis doctors, dispensaries and delivery services. As a leader in the cannabis industry, they are committed to removing the stigma associated with cannabis and normalizing its use in society. And what better way to normalize cannabis than enjoying it in a bite of risotto or sweet potato soufflé over Christmas dinner?