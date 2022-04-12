Sponsored
Don’t Miss G4 Live Presented by Budtender Awards in Las Vegas
Thousands of cannabis industry insiders and enthusiasts are heading to Las Vegas May 12-14 to get the low down on the freshest offerings and newest concepts at G4 Live.
The G4 Live presented by Budtender Awards is taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center May 12-14, 2022. This event not only honors nominated budtenders but also connects the entire cannabis community with a jam-packed schedule of education, parties, music and brand awareness opportunities.
Budtenders, with their knowledge, passion and customer service skills, are at the heart of the legal cannabis industry. As more and more states become legal in some form, it’s imperative that budtenders are recognized and rewarded for their part in setting a higher standard in the regulated industry. So, you grab your ticket, nominate your favorite budtender and head to Las Vegas next month!
G4 Live Event Highlights
The annual Budtender Awards event has evolved from its inaugural 2019 event into G4 Live—a multi-day expo that’s designed for exhibitors to take their business to the next level and help remove the negative stigmas associated with the cannabis industry. This is the ultimate event to have your brands and business seen by the people who sell your products.
Held over three days at the Las Vegas Convention Center, G4 Live brings together world-class brands from around the globe to meet and connect, while helping to elevate the entire cannabis industry. Here are some notable highlights of this high-energy event:
Budtender Awards
The Budtender Awards recognize budtenders who go above and beyond to provide exceptional customer service and cannabis knowledge with the annual awards event, Budtender of the Week announcements, and year-long educational opportunities. Show your favorite budtender some love now and nominate them now for the awards at BudtenderAwards.com. Every nomination counts as a vote, and every nominee receives a complimentary ticket to G4 Live valued at $389.
Brand Certification Opportunities
Brands are invited to host an hour-long session to teach registered budtenders about their products, brand, ethos and other topics so that they may better assist their customers and patients. At the end of the training, budtenders will take a brief quiz, and if they pass, they will receive their brand certificate that can be displayed in their dispensary or on their resume, verifying them as an expert on that specific brand’s unique value proposition.
Community Advocacy Award Sponsored by Oaksterdam University
Despite archaic stereotypes, budtenders take their jobs, and more importantly, the needs of their patients and customers seriously. Many budtenders have fought hard, and continue to fight, for access to legal cannabis and to help end prohibition.
The Oaksterdam Community Advocacy Award recognizes the efforts of a budtender who is knowledgeable about the history of prohibition and works to ensure that everyone has access to safe and legal medical and adult-use cannabis. This budtender goes above and beyond to educate and advocate for patients, consumers and the community through words and actions.
One grand prize winner will be awarded a full scholarship to Oaksterdam’s Budtending LIVE Certification Program (valued at $995), or a certificate of equal value to apply to any of the live virtual courses. Two runners-up will receive full tuition to Oaksterdam’s Self-Paced Budtending Certification Program (valued at $695 each), or a certificate of equal value toward any self-paced course.
Live Music and Parties
Don’t forget the parties! The Budtender Awards is the final event on May 14 and will be closed out with a never-before-seen 75-minute performance by DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) and Travis Barker. The show will also include performances by WowAshWow, The Aquadolls and Hunter Moualleum.
The Experience
Tickets for the G4 Live presented by Budtender Awards are $389 which includes access to the three-day G4 Live expo; comped food and open bar happy hours during the expo; Budtender Awards; transportation to the expo via the Tesla Tunnel; after parties; brand certification; first access to limited-edition items; concerts and much more.
Booking accommodations is a breeze, too, as Resorts World is offering discounted hotel rooms to G4 Live attendees through this link: G4Live.com/hotel. Make your reservations now, as tickets and rooms are almost sold out. Once booked, you will receive updated information about the event in real-time.
With an estimated 70–80% of sales influenced by budtender recommendations, customers and patients alike look to their local budtenders to elevate their dispensary experience by offering information about the freshest products and the stories behind the strains. Make sure your brand is seen by the right people and become an exhibitor or sponsor of this innovative event.