Live Rosin Gummies: A New Frontier in Edibles Innovation
Wana Brands’ new live rosin cannabis gummies deliver a high with more depth and dimension than any distillate product on the market.
In March 2022, the edibles company Wana Brands launched a new addition to their lineup of vegan cannabis-infused products: Wana Spectrum Live Rosin Gummies.
Available in frosty flavors like Citrus Sorbet and Watermelon Slushy, these fast-acting gummies are already a hit with Colorado consumers, largely because they deliver what Wana calls, “a multi-dimensional high unlike any other edibles experience.”
But what exactly does that mean? The answer lies in understanding the difference between edibles made from THC distillate and those made from one of the most premium substances ever to come out of the cannabis industry: live rosin.
The Deal with Distillate
Unless you’re a real cannabis connoisseur, most of the edibles you’ve consumed – including Wana’s –were probably made from THC distillate. That means the THC has been isolated and literally distilled from the cannabis plant, stripping it of all the terpenes and other beneficial compounds found in nature.
This may not sound great… after all, we’ve written before about how important terpenes can be in shaping your cannabis experience.
But the good news is, terpenes can be reintroduced after the THC is distilled. Wana’s distillate edibles are enhanced with more than 30 terpenes in various combinations, so customers can choose between relaxing, uplifting or balanced effects. And distillate gummies have other advantages, like delivering consistent effects every time you take one.
Still, there’s no denying that distillate gummies are a step removed from the ultimate, slightly unpredictable adventureof consuming cannabis in its natural state. That’s where live rosin comes in.
What Is Live Rosin?
THC distillate is made from cannabis that’s been cut, cured and dried. With due respect to this tried-and-true method, it can degrade the chemistry of the plant, breaking down terpenes and cannabinoids and dulling their effects.
Live rosin, on the other hand, is made by flash-freezing fresh-cut cannabis. This preserves all the active compounds found in the living plant. Remember that urban legend that claims Walt Disney is in some cryogenic freezer somewhere, waiting to thaw out and entertain a new generation? It works kind of like that…except real…and way less creepy.
Once the plants have been frozen, Wana’s partners at Mighty Melts, a premium live rosin supplier, plunge them into an ice water bath and shake loose all their trichomes (tiny appendages where cannabinoids and terpenes are found). They then strain out the trichomes, place them between two heated plates, and press.
The result is live rosin, a glorious goo that delivers a psychoactive experience rich with all the nuance and dimension found in nature. It can be inhaled via dab rigs or vape cartridges—or, more recently, ingested via gummies.
Live Rosin v. Live Resin
“Live resin” is an increasingly buzzy term in the cannabis industry, and arguably better-known than “live rosin.” It’s made in a similar way, too: by flash-freezing fresh cannabis plants to preserve all those active compounds.
The difference comes in when the trichomes are collected and pressed. With live resin, the extraction is done using chemical solvents such as butane.
By contrast (and as outlined above), Wana’s solventless live rosin is made using only ice water, heat and pressure. It’s an artisan, all-natural process that leaves you with the most premium product science can create.
Taste the Terpenes
Part of the magic of live rosin is that it brings you closer to the plants’ terpenes, or chemical compounds that give different strains their unique taste, smell and effects.
That’s why Wana developed each new Spectrum flavor to complement the natural terpene profiles found in their cultivars. Watermelon Slushy pairs with pine-tinged, earthy terpenes. Citrus Sorbet goes with terps that have a bright, sharp undertone. Tropical Smoothie is fruity and floral. And, for the old souls out there, Berry Gelato leans into the funky, skunky, diesel-like notes found in many iconic cannabis strains.
Because Wana has selected terpenes according to their flavor, the cultivars they use may vary over time (after all, there’s more than one citrusy strain of cannabis in the world). That’s part of the adventure. But you can always find out which class, strain and even specific terpenes your gummies were made from by referencing the regulatory label on your package, or by scanning the QR code that will unlock an interactive augmented reality experience.
An All-New Edibles Experience
Some of you may still be saying, “Wana’s regular distillate gummies are pretty darn good. Why go to all this trouble for a live rosin alternative?”
Well, because it’s part of Wana’s mission to offer consumers every conceivable cannabis experience. And these first press, solventless live rosin edibles deliver a high with more depth and dimension than any distillate product on the market. It’s hard to describe unless you’ve experienced it. But, by bringing you all the living compounds found in nature, Wana Spectrum Gummies allow you to feel the full spectrum of what the plant has to offer.
The Wana Spectrum line is powered by the same nano-technology found in their top-selling Wana Quick Gummies. This means Wana Spectrum Gummies work in just 5-15 minutes and last 2-4 hours. They’re also the first-ever live rosin edible to deliver a Delta-9 “head high” that feels similar to smoking.
So, now that you know all about the wonders of live rosin, it’s time to explore the full potential of the plant.