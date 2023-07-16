Sponsored
Curating a Natural Wellness Approach with CBD Kratom
Not your typical dispensary, CBD Kratom’s vast selection of cannabinoid and kratom products is backed by highly trained experts to give consumers a deep look into all options for their unique wellness journey.
The new and continuing science of plant-derived substances like cannabis, hemp and kratom is providing a market of products that goes beyond traditional dispensary options. What if there was a one-stop resource to learn and shop quality, plant-based products that meet your unique health and wellness needs? Enter CBD Kratom, the largest privately-owned CBD and kratom retailer in the US.
With over 60 retail locations and an online dispensary shop, CBD Kratom is committed to helping customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives through their extensive product line. There’s a reason this brand keeps growing: consumer demand.
The dispensary menu selection includes over 600 cannabis-infused products that range from topicals to gummies made with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9, CBG and other minor cannabinoids. Their line of kratom specialty products comes from a selection of over 20 different kratom strains.
CBD Kratom’s high-quality products are backed by highly trained experts that gives consumers a deeper look into all their cannabis and kratom options. The end goal is to lead you into a more alternative and enhancing state of wellness. Thanks to the advancement of research and studies around the cannabis plant, scientists have been able to isolate specific phytocannabinoids and chemical compounds from plants. The cannabis plant has more than 120 phytocannabinoids and a variety of terpenes and other compounds that can provide therapeutic properties.
While phytocannabinoids in cannabis like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) dominate the legal consumer market, CBD Kratom understands that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With so many medicinal properties found in various cannabinoids and compounds in the plant, many people are seeking specific wellness effects rather than the average psychoactivity in THC.
Not Your Typical Dispensary
As the legal use and exploration of cannabis products continues to grow, there are more resources than ever to help you learn about your options and make informed choices. Of course, the hope is that consumers like you can use this information to feel empowered to select products that work best with your own body’s constitution and health goals. However, with so many options to choose from, we know it can still feel overwhelming if you don’t know where to look for answers. CBD Kratom is helping with this, thanks to their non-traditional dispensary shopping centered around the education of various cannabinoids and kratom strains.
Whether you’re new to plant medicine and feeling overwhelmed by the options, or you’re simply curious about expanding your knowledge, CBD Kratom is here to give you a unique and tailored shopping experience that you will walk away from with some valuable information.
While CBD Kratom has retail locations in major cities like Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia and St. Louis, the company is also reaching even more communities with its online dispensary, which offers its full line of cannabis and kratom products. No matter where you shop, you’ll find that CBD Kratom is unlike your traditional dispensary. Instead of focusing and featuring single Delta-9 products, their product line extends beyond your average cannabis-infused products, including a vast range of products with kratom and CBD.
Find Your New Normal
Among the vast plant-based options available at CBD Kratom, each product is quality-focused and designed to give you another option for enhancing your health and wellness routine.
All of CBD Kratom’s hemp-based products are sourced from organic farms in regions of Colorado and Oregon that are known for the potency and purity of their products. All kratom is curated directly from the indigenous tropical evergreen trees of Southeast Asia.
Consequently, you’ll find CBD Kratom has a robust line of products. Shop their vast online dispensary menu to find the best feel-good products. Or, browse by category of their Delta-9, THC, CBD and Kratom products, including:
- Delta-9 THC and CBD edibles
- CBD topicals
- Kratom capsules and extracts
- Delta-8 and Delta-9 tinctures and oils
- CBD skincare products
- CBD pet treats
On top of their extensive dispensary menu, shoppers can view products by category or cannabinoid – including CBG, CBN, THC-O and HHC-O. Each product is lab tested for quality and consistency before being sold in stores to ensure you can enjoy a reliable and trusting experience.
Stellar Service
Aside from their wide variety of kratom, CBD and THC products, CBD Kratom’s passionate team of Doyens, the most respected or prominent person in a particular field, is here to help guide and empower you through your cannabis and kratom wellness journey.
Their open, inviting and education-driven approach shows their belief in the power of plant-based products. It’s clear they want you to enjoy exploring the options for your ideal wellness journey as much as they want you to enjoy your newfound routine.
CBD Kratom maintains a strict standard of excellence for all products, and their doyens are here to share their deep knowledge every product. As extensively trained sales associates with a thorough understanding of cannabis and kratom, their team of doyens provides an extremely high caliber of service, education and guidance at their online dispensary and retail locations.
Sleep Well, Wake Well, Live Well
From the moment you wake up to when you go to sleep, CBD Kratom’s line of products is designed to promote a feel-good experience in your everyday wellness routine. Choose from a variety of cannabis, CBD and kratom-infused beverages, edibles, gummies, smokables and tinctures all formulated to elevate and inspire any activity or occasion.
With a commitment towards a non-traditional dispensary approach and unique products, services, and experiences, it’s what you’ll find sets CBD Kratom apart from its more conventional counterparts.