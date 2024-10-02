Bake Your Own Challah

Photo by Bruce Wolf

Challah tastes and feels like brioche, the French bread that shares many of its ingredients. To be kosher, challah is made with oil.

Enjoy this tasty, cannabis-infused edible called challah, the traditional Jewish egg bread eaten on the New Year and on the Sabbath. The bread is slightly sweet and its signature braiding is part of the tradition, though round challah is occasionally available, too.

Makes 2 Loaves.

INGREDIENTS

2 packages of 1/4 oz. yeast

1 cup warm water

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup cannabis oil

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

5 eggs, 1 egg yolk

6-7 cups flour

2 teaspoons cold water

DIRECTIONS

1. In a large bowl dissolve the yeast in the warm water. Add the two oils (canola and cannabis), sugar, salt and 4 eggs. Beat well. Add the flour and beat until smooth. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, until the dough becomes firm.

2. Flour your work surface, turn the dough onto the board and knead until smooth, about 7-8 minutes.

3. Grease a bowl with canola oil and place the dough inside. Brush the top of the dough with oil. Cover the bowl with a clean dish towel and leave in a warm place for an hour. The dough will have doubled in size.

4. Place the dough on the floured board and punch it down.

5. Divide the dough in half. Divide each half into equal thirds. Roll each piece of dough till it is 16 inches.

6. Grease a couple of baking sheets. Place three lengths of dough on the baking sheet and braid. Tuck the ends under the braid. Repeat with the remaining dough. Cover and allow to rise again for one hour.

7. In a small bowl beat 1 egg plus 1 yolk with 2 teaspoons of cold water. Brush the egg wash over the two braids.

8. If desired, sprinkle with poppy or sesame seeds.

9. Heat oven to 340°. Bake the breads until they are golden brown, 30-35 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

Are you celebrating a stoney Rosh Hashanah? Let us know.

Originally published in issue 21 of Cannabis Now. LEARN MORE