Recipe: Healing Cannabis Herbal Tea with Canna-Honey

Photos Bruce Wolf

Two recipes guaranteed to brighten your day and have you feeling warm and fuzzy.

In 79 CE, Pliny the Elder wrote that cannabis root can be boiled in water for a tea to relieve joint cramps and pain. Today, while the flower of the plant gets all the attention, the roots and stems are still useful as an herbal tea.

This tea has virtually zero psychoactive effects, as the stem has low levels of cannabinoids, but it does have some beneficial terpenes that can help reduce inflammation and pain.

If you’re growing your own cannabis (or somebody you know is), collect the stems and roots of the plants at harvest time.

Pliny-Style Cannabis Tea

Serves 5 / Prep time: 10 minutes / Cook time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

Stems and roots from 1 cannabis plant, dried and roughly chopped

5 cups water

2-3 bags herbal tea of choice, optional

DIRECTIONS

Step 1: In a large saucepan, bring 5 cups of water to a boil.

Step 2: Reduce heat to low and add the chopped stem and root. Cover and cook for 1 hour.

Step 3: Remove from heat and add your herbal tea. Cover and allow to steep on the counter overnight.

Step 4: Line a fine mesh strainer with cheesecloth and place it over a large heat-safe bowl.

Step 5: Carefully pour the tea through the cheesecloth. Gently press to extract any remaining tea through the cheesecloth.

Step 6: Enjoy warm or cold.

Dosing process: Start with ¼ cup of tea and wait 4 hours to fully assess your reaction to its strength and effects. Drink more as needed.

Safety Tip: The cannabis root contains alkaloids that can cause hepatotoxicity if consumed in high amounts or for a long periods of time. This herbal tea should be limited to one cup a day with light to moderate long-term use.

Want to add some psychoactive sweetness to your cannabis tea? Try this recipe for a cannabis-infused honey guaranteed to get you buzzing.

Be Buzzing Canna-Honey

Serves several / Prep time: 10-15 minutes / Cook time: 2-3 hours

INGREDIENTS

½ ounce finely chopped, decarboxylated cannabis

32 ounces honey

DIRECTIONS

Step 1: Place the cannabis in a cheesecloth bag or pouch tied with string.

Step 2: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the honey to a simmer.

Step 3: Add the cheesecloth with cannabis to the honey and simmer for 2 to 3 hours.

Step 4: Remove the cheesecloth and squeeze to extract all the honey. Cool at room temperature. Store in a covered jar in the refrigerator.

Dosing process: Add one or two teaspoons to your tea for desired potency and level of sweetness. Re-sweeten as desired.

Recipes excerpted from “The Marijuana Medical Dispensary” by Laurie Wolf and Mary Wolf and “Cooking with Cannabis” by Laurie Wolf.