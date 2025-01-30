8 Cannabis-Infused Soups & Drinks to Help Stay Warm

Photos Bruce Wolf & Jessica Catalano

From bone broth made with canna-butter to a healing tea made from stems, these recipes utilize different parts of the cannabis plant — but they will all warm you to your core.

Summertime is long gone, fall has said its last goodbyes and winter is in full swing. When it’s cold outside, it’s nice to have some cannabis-infused foods that won’t just fill you up and help you chill out but will also keep you warm and cozy. If you’re looking for some seasonally-appropriate eats and drinks, try some of these recipes and let us know what you think.

Stick to the recipe or get a little creative with your own medley of vegetables with this soup loaded with healthy goodness and topped with crunchy, medicated croutons. You can choose whatever type of bread suits your fancy from wheat and white to sourdough or rye, depending on the flavor profile you’re going for.

Get your morning started right with a cup of coffee that will pick you up and mellow you out. The magic is in the canna-butter in the caramel sauce that you’ll be making to blend with your fresh brewed coffee. If you want a warm drink but aren’t interested in being caffeinated, you can also mix it with unsweetened hot chocolate.

Nothing screams comfort food like a hearty stew (with dumplings!) when it’s freezing outside. This recipe can be made with chicken, beef or all vegetables depending on your dietary preferences, but try to use fresh herbs to help deepen the flavor of the infused dumplings.

Don’t let your stems go to waste. Save them and use them in this easy tea recipe for a chill, non-psychoactive drink that can help reduce inflammation and body pain. You can brew the washed, chopped stems alone or add the brew to the herbal tea of your choice even more healing effects.

A Crock-Pot is a winter essential in the kitchen and this recipe utilizes it to make the hours it takes to get the broth just right a breeze. You can use chopped cannabis, decarboxylated kief or canna-butter or oil depending on what’s available to you at the moment. The finished result can be enjoyed alone or used as a base for soups or sauces.

Low and slow is the way to decarboxylate your kief to get it prepared for this rich, sweet latte made with Chocolate Thai kief mixed into chocolate syrup and steamed chai. If you can’t find the recommended strain, go for something with a similarly mellow, earthy flavor profile that isn’t too sweet or fruity.

You don’t have to be sick to indulge in a hot bowl of chicken soup. Combine onion, carrots and celery with shredded chicken and medicinal herbs like thyme, sage, bay leaves, parsley, rosemary to boost your immune system and keep you healthy throughout cold season.

If you can’t find fresh asparagus, the frozen version will work just fine in this smooth, creamy soup. You can follow to the recipe if you don’t mind dairy, or switch out a few ingredients to make this a vegan-friendly meal by using cannabis-infused coconut oil instead of butter, skip the half-and-half and use vegetable stock instead of chicken broth.

TELL US, what are some of your favorite foods and drinks to enjoy during the winter?