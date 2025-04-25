How Autumn Brands Is Redefining Premium Cannabis

PHOTO Autumn Brands

Along the lush coastal climate of Santa Barbara County, one cannabis farm is doing things differently — and setting a bold new standard in the process. With no pesticides ever used in its cultivation and an unwavering commitment to sustainable, closed-loop farming, they’re growing cannabis that’s not just clean: It’s better for the planet, the plant and the people who enjoy it.

In an industry where buzzwords like “organic” and “natural” often lack true transparency, Autumn Brands is raising the bar.

You Can’t Wash Cannabis

Most fruits and vegetables are thoroughly washed before hitting your plate. But weed? That’s a different story. Washing it would damage the glittering trichomes that cover the flower, affecting the flavor and effects. Once it’s harvested, the cannabis flower doesn’t get washed, so what’s sprayed on the plant stays on the plant. That means any pesticides, fungicides, or chemical residues used during cultivation can end up in the final product you inhale. And while some growers use “organic-approved” sprays, they still leave behind trace elements that are inhaled directly into your lungs.

Autumn Brands eliminates that concern entirely by never spraying anything at all. “Zero pesticides” means zero compromises.

Nature Takes the Lead

Instead of treating plants with chemical defenses, Autumn Brands has cultivated a thriving ecosystem of beneficial insects. A proprietary mix of other beneficial bugs, including California native ladybugs, patrols the greenhouse, keeping pests in check as nature intended.

“By using zero pesticides, we’ve created a multigenerational, self-sustaining ecosystem where everything, including beneficial insects, can thrive,” says Autumn Shelton, co-founder and CFO. “Not only does that support long-term plant health, but it also means we’re not disrupting the environment each week with sprays that change humidity or airflow. A consistent environment makes for happier, healthier plants.”

That consistent environment isn’t just good for bugs: It’s good for the flower, too.

Sustainability Rooted in Every Step

Autumn Brands’ commitment to sustainability doesn’t stop with our no-spray policy. The farm is built to minimize environmental impact at every stage:

Sun-Grown in Greenhouses: The farm dramatically reduces energy use by harnessing natural sunlight. Our coastal location provides ideal conditions for year-round cultivation without the carbon footprint of indoor grows.

Water Recycling System: In Southern California, every drop counts. To play their part in water conservation, Autumn Brands recycles and recirculates water runoff from their irrigation system, significantly reducing water waste and helping conserve local water supplies. The water they use comes from a well on their property and they also utilize rainwater with a catchment system and basin.

Minimal Waste, Maximum Respect: The farm reduces plastic use and composts plant waste to maintain balance naturally. The goal? Leave the lightest footprint possible while growing exceptional cannabis.

The Hidden Cost of Spraying

Spraying pesticides, even organic ones, comes at a cost. Every application spikes humidity in the greenhouse and throws off airflow, which causes stress to the plants. And that stress leads to inconsistent flower quality, delayed harvests and increased susceptibility to mold and disease.

“A stable climate creates more consistent flower,” explains co-founder and head of cultivation Johnny Brand. “When farms spray, they’re not just applying pesticides; they’re also spraying water, which spikes greenhouse humidity fast. Then it drops just as quickly once the system reacts, which creates a rollercoaster that takes hours to stabilize.”

Spraying also means crews must wait hours or even days to re-enter the grow, which can delay crucial decisions, like harvesting at peak ripeness. And constantly treating symptoms like powdery mildew with sprays never solves the real issue: plant stress.

“But when you address the real stress, the plant rewards you with a better flower — plain and simple,” Brand adds.

Purity That You Can Taste—and Trust

All of this care and precision comes through in the final product. Autumn Brands cannabis is smooth, flavorful and free from the harsh chemical aftertastes that sometimes linger in sprayed flower. It’s meticulously hand-trimmed, slow-cured and lab-tested to ensure potency and purity.

Whether you enjoy cannabis for relaxation, wellness, or simply good vibes, you deserve to know what you’re inhaling—and what went into growing it. Autumn Brands makes that easy: no pesticides, no greenwashing, just clean cannabis grown the right way.

The Gold Standard in Southern California Cannabis

Autumn Brands isn’t just another farm; it’s a blueprint for the future of clean cannabis. In this future, sustainability, transparency and top-shelf quality go hand in hand.

So, when choosing your next eighth, ask yourself: Can I trace where this came from? Can I trust how it was grown? And most importantly, do I really want to smoke something that was sprayed with chemicals I can’t even pronounce?

With Autumn Brands, the answer is simple. You’re getting the cleanest flower available, grown by people who care about the plant—and the planet—as much as you do.