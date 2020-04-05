Wake & Bake: 3 Cannabis-Infused Brunch Recipes

Photos Bruce Wolf

Complete your canna-brunch with stuffed French toast, bacon and egg muffins and infused oatmeal.

A cannabis-infused brunch is the best way to start the day. If you’re looking for a gentle buzz that will keep you focused and clear in the morning, one of these items will do you fine. And who says it has to be served for breakfast anyway? Everyone loves stuffed French toast for dinner! Especially if it’s accompanied by bacon.

Stuffed French Toast

Starting your day with cannabis-infused French toast seems just too good to be true. The ricotta and the jam combine to give this dish the right level of creamy, tangy sweetness.

Ingredients – Serves 2

4 slices of white bread

2 teaspoons canna-butter, melted

¼ cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup jam of your choice

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon milk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Confectioner’s sugar, for garnish (optional)

Directions

1. Brush 2 slices of the bread with the melted canna-butter. Layer the 2 slices with the ricotta cheese and then the jam. Top off each sandwich with a slice of bread.

2. In a wide, shallow bowl, beat the eggs and milk. Dip the sandwiches into the egg mixture.

3. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. When the butter starts to foam, add the sandwiches. Cook until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes, and then turn and cook on the other side until golden brown.

4. Place on serving plates, cut in half, drizzle with any remaining jam, and sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar, if using.

Chef’s Note: For picture-perfect confectioner’s sugar sprinkling, use a small tea strainer or sifter. Feel free to vary the jam flavor as you like; apricot is always a good choice.

Bacon & Egg Muffins

This is an easy breakfast that everyone adores. It looks like it was tons of trouble to make, but it’s a cinch. It’s really yummy with shredded Swiss cheese as well, and you can also substitute sautéed spinach for the bacon.

Ingredients – Serves 4

4 flour tortillas

4 teaspoons canna-butter, melted

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped

4 large eggs, at room temperature

Salt and black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 340° F.

2. Press the flour tortillas into 4 cups in a standard-size muffin pan. Brush the inside of the tortilla cups with the canna-butter.

3. Divide 3/4 cup of the cheddar cheese among the tortilla cups. Top with the chopped bacon. Carefully break an egg into each tortilla cup. Top evenly with the remaining cheese. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

4. Bake until the eggs are set, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

Chef’s Note: If the tortillas seem brittle, heat them in the microwave for 10 seconds to soften them. To bring the eggs to room temperature, place them in a bowl of tepid water for 20 minutes.

Oatmeal with the Works

Try to use the best-quality oatmeal you can afford because it really does make a difference. Steel-cut oats are nice and chewy. This cannabis-infused brunch item is such a cozy way to start the day.

Ingredients – Serves 4

3¼ cups water

2 cups steel-cut oats

Pinch of salt

4 teaspoons canna-butter

1 banana, peeled and sliced

4 tablespoons chopped pecans

4 tablespoons chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons dried cherries

2 tablespoons honey

Directions

1. In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. Add the oats and salt and gently simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest, covered, for 2 minutes. Stir in the canna-butter.

2. Divide the oatmeal among 4 bowls and evenly top with the remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.

Chef’s Note: When I have leftover oatmeal, I make pancakes. Add an egg, a few splashes of milk, a bit of baking soda, and whatever spices you like to the oatmeal. Dollop the batter onto a griddle, and you have recycled one great breakfast into another.

These recipes were excerpted from “Cooking with Cannabis,” published by Quarry Press, an imprint of The Quarto Group.

Originally published in Issue 30 of Cannabis Now. LEARN MORE