GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg Talks Weed, Life And Business

There was a moment last year when I was watching The Voice, NBC’s mega successful singing competition show currently airing its 27th season, where I sat there in my darkened living room completely transfixed by what I was witnessing on screen. There, for the entire world to see, was Snoop Dogg, in his inaugural year as a chair-turning coach, in tears while deciding which one of the three young performers on his team would be advancing to the next round. The Grammy-winning living legend compared the moment as if his own daughters were on that stage and he was forced to choose one over the others. Even his self-titled “gangster holy spirit” couldn’t help him out at that moment, he said, and perhaps for the very first time in the more than three decades we’ve all known the international superstar rapper, television personality and cannabis aficionado, we got to finally see Snoop Dogg for whom he really is: a fully realized, emotionally intelligent, deeply caring human being. And we’ve never loved him more. Snoop Dogg is the real thing, folks. Fo shizzle.

To say it’s been an eventful 18 months or so for the multi-hyphenate icon wouldn’t come close to delineating what the man has going on. Since his extraordinarily impactful turn on The Voice, Snoop has exploded once again into our collective consciousness with his all-encompassing domination of the pop cultural zeitgeist. Only Taylor Swift and the US presidential campaign have been more omnipresent on our national screens in the past year and where the Venn diagram of where those mighty forces converged, we’ll get to in a minute.

But at this moment, Snoop Dogg is all-in and laser-focused on the mega launch of Iconic Tonics, what his investment and strategic partners at Harmony Craft Beverages are calling “a new leader in premium functional beverage brands aimed at reshaping the category and redefining adult beverage alternatives.” But don’t be lulled into thinking this newest venture is just the latest celebrity-backed on-ramp onto the cannabis/hemp marketplace. Hardly. Iconic Tonics’ intention is to aggressively disrupt the functional beverage space—projected to be a $230 billion global behemoth in five years—in unprecedented ways. Snoop & Co. ain’t playin’.

“I’ve always been about innovation, and functional beverages are the next frontier,” Snoop Dogg says. “People want drinks that do more than just taste good—they want benefits, and they want choices. With Iconic Tonics we’re bringing something fresh to the table. This is more than a brand, it’s a lifestyle.”

Snoop’s hemp-derived THC-infused Do It Fluid and Doggy Spritz brands will lead Iconic Tonics’ consumer offerings and they’ll be joined by a number of other brands including Lifeblood by Love Yer Brain that’s co-created with Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips and is a mind-expanding line of elixirs; Klaus, an expertly crafted line of infused mocktails by mixologist Warren Bobrow; Malus, an elevated cider experience; Herbaceé, a wine-inspired botanical-forward drink; Lift, a hemp-infused seltzers line designed for balance and relaxation, to name a few.

Snoop at the opening of his LA dispensary.

Snoop’s Iconic Tonics partners—Harmony Craft Beverages’ Founder/CEO Evan Eneman and President Jim Baudino—have worked with the hip hop phenomenon for many years and it seems to be a beneficial collab with Casa Snoop. “We’ve built a trusted relationship with the leadership team at Harmony Craft Beverages for years, and this partnership is a natural next step,” says Tiffany Chin, head of cannabis operations at Snoop Dogg’s ventures. “With our consumer reach and distribution and their expertise in functional beverages and commitment to quality, we’re poised for exceptional growth.”

As a lifelong obsessive and voracious consumer of music, television and (mostly) quality entertainment, Snoop Dogg blew me away right from the jump with his epic 1993 debut studio album, Doggystyle (still one of the greatest LP titles of all time). And ever since then, Snoop has, for the most part, avoided the myriad traps so many performers at the top of the game fall into: offending the ever-offendable populace. In fact, so beloved is Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., that only the aforementioned Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton, have entered into the rarefied untouchability airspace he co-inhabits with those queens. In short, who doesn’t love Snoop? Then, shockingly, the owner of Death Row Records and featured star at the 2024 Paris Olympics, performed at Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration, a dramatically stark departure from his 2017 assertion that anyone who performs for “racist” Trump’s inauguration would be an “Uncle Tom.”

After losing more than half a million Instagram followers for performing for our 47th president, Snoop took to social media to respond to the fervent—and real—public relations crisis that could have tarnished Snoop’s fairytale, platinum-filled career. “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine,” Snoop said on Instagram. “I’m cool, I’m together…still a Black man, still 100 percent Black.”

Snoop moved past the polarizing moment in typical Snoop fashion: with directness, humor and an endless supply of his patented irresistible charm. I mean, if you’ve ever seen Snoop interact with his sister-from-another-mister, decorating and cooking mogul Martha Stewart, then you know we’re just putty in his hands. He’s funny. He’s smart. He’s authentic. And now, with the help of his buddies at Iconic Tonics, he’s about to be rich. Like, really, really rich. As in stratospheric rich. And it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

In the following exclusive, Snoop Dogg talks fame, cannabis and why he has so wholeheartedly embraced the booming functional beverage marketplace. It’s quite a read.

Snoop, in music, in cannabis and even in your life, you’ve always seemed to be in front of the wave, ahead of the curve. Is this also true with your major, game-changing launch with Iconic Tonics?

You already know—I don’t follow waves, I make them. I’ve been shaping culture since the jump, and Iconic Tonics is no different. We aren’t just launching a drink; we’re entering a whole new lane. Just like I switch up the sound, the style, the business, this is about options. About elevation. About giving people new ways to live and vibe on their terms.

With Iconic Tonics, we’re bringing a portfolio that flexes big just like I do—not just one can, but multiple. Whether you’re cracking open a Do It Fluid to keep things elevated or sipping on a Doggy Spritz to cool it down, there’s something in here for every kind of moment. We’re talking flavor-forward, functional, hemp-derived THC tonics that let you unwind without the usual side effects. Less hangover, more high-vibe. You know, I’ve always believed in choice, in freedom, in intention. Iconic Tonics is that same energy. We ain’t just bringin’ drinks to the party, we are the party, and the afterparty and the recovery, too. It’s not about fitting in—it’s about standing out and feeling good while you do it. So, yeah, we Do it Fluid—and we do it iconic. [Laughs]



By flooding the zone in this space with myriad options available at once, are you setting the benchmark so high that it’d be difficult for any competitor to match?

Nah, that’s not really what we’re doing; we’re moving with purpose, not just pushing product. I’m not in this to stack shelves, I want to build a legacy. Everything I put my name on—every strain, drink, product—it’s gotta stand for something. Quality, consistency and a perfect vibe—that doesn’t happen overnight. Look, I’ve been at this a long time, and what I’ve learned is: It’s not about being everywhere fast, it’s about being right when you do show up. That’s what the team and I are focused on. Whether it’s cannabis, hemp, beverages or anything in between, we take our time and make sure it’s right, crafting each drop like it’s a classic track. We need to respect the process if you want something that really lasts. So, if folks feel like the bar is high that’s because we don’t believe in cutting corners. This whole space is still growing and shaping itself and I feel like I need to help guide that. And we’re not trying to dominate, we’re trying to elevate. To give people the kind of choices that fit how they live, chill and celebrate—with intention. The lane’s open for anybody who wanna bring that same care, that same fire.

With so many corporate balls in the air right now for you, is this, by far, the best time ever to be Snoop?

Every day I wake up is a blessing. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and creating new music, but yeah, right now, with all the different things I got cooking—the music still banging, the cannabis game strong, now these Iconic Tonics dropping—it’s a good time to be Snoop. I’m feeling blessed, energized, creative and ready for whatever’s next. So, yeah, I’d say the Dogg’s in a good spot and just trying to share the love.

As an avid viewer of The Voice, I don’t think there’s ever been a coach, in their inaugural season, who’s had such a profound impact on the show as a whole. What was that experience like for you, and when can the fans expect you back?

The Voice was something else. I’m in my element when I’m on The Voice. I love coaching new artists. I went in there just trying to be me, share some wisdom and help these young artists find their voice. But to see them grow and shine? That was a beautiful thing. I felt a real connection with my team and the whole vibe of the show. As for coming back? Watch this space…stay tuned!

You’re on every celebrity’s list of people they’d like to smoke with. Who are your top three famous folks you’d like to spark up with?

If you developed a special strain and named it “Martha Stewart” what would that consist of? It would surely be strong, yes?

If Iconic Tonics’ ambitious national rollout goes perfectly, what’s next on the horizon for your business ventures? Are there industries or global markets you’re particularly paying attention to as a next logical move?

[Laughs] Dead or alive, Richard? I’m gonna assume dead or alive. It’s gotta be Willie Nelson, Bob Marley and Rick James. Rick James is the one that created Mary Jane![Laughs] Heh, that “Martha Stewart” strain would be something special, for sure! It’d have to be classy, smooth and potent—something that gets you feeling good but still able to bake a cake and fold some towels! She’s a real OG so maybe a little bit of that OG flavor with some lemon notes, you know? Definitely something top-shelf, just like Martha.

I’m always lookin’ for new avenues, new ways to connect with people and share my vision. We definitely got our eyes on expanding globally with all my ventures. As for specific industries? I’m interested in anything that promotes wellness, creativity and good vibes. Maybe some gaming, maybe getting deeper into the food and beverage space. The world is my playground, and I’m always looking for the next game to play.

Do you sometimes take a moment and reflect on how incomprehensibly and impossible the bigness of your amazing life really is? There are very few performers as beloved as you on the planet—probably Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and you.

Yeah, sometimes I sit back and think, “Damn, how did this little Long Beach cat get here?” It’s a blessing, for real. I’m grateful for all the love and support I’ve received and all the people who’ve rocked with me through the years. To even be mentioned in the same breath as legends like Dolly and Taylor? That’s humbling, for real. It just makes me wanna keep doing what I do and keep spreading that positive energy and giving back that love.

When the ride that is your epic story is winding down many decades from now, how would you like to be remembered? In other words, finish this sentence: “Snoop Dogg is…”

A force for good, a man who stayed true to himself, spread love and positivity and always kept the party going. He entertained the world, broke down barriers and showed that you can be yourself and still make a difference. And he always kept it real. Oh and also, smoke weed every day—or in the case of Iconic, drink—Ha! [Laughs]