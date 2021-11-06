Edibles Recipe: How to Make Homemade Cannabis-Infused Bone Broth

Photos Bruce Wolf

Enjoy the broth by itself or use as a base for soups and sauces. Bone broth can be made with chicken, lamb or any combination of bones.

Using a slow cooker allows you to go about your business while cooking your nourishing broth for hours. And hours. The longer you cook the broth the better it will be. You need to remember that the water evaporates, so check it every few hours and add water as needed. Adding decarbed cannabis adds a whole new level of enjoyment.

Although you skim the fat off the top as it cooks, enough of the cannabis adheres to the gelatin and collagen resulting in a heady, mildly high-making broth. If you are interested in a more potent stock, add cannabis oil or butter to your cup before eating. Roasting the bones and vegetables before cooking will result in a deeper, more complex flavor.

INGREDIENTS

5 lbs. beef bones

2 carrots, scrubbed and cut in pieces

2 onions, peeled and cut in wedges

4 garlic cloves, peeled

2 celery stalks, cut in pieces

1/2 ounce cannabis, chopped

2 bay leaves

Salt

Black pepper

¼ cup cider vinegar

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat oven to 240. On a large baking sheet (with sides) combine the bones with the carrots, onions, garlic, celery and cannabis. Roast for 40 minutes. Baking at this time and temperature will decarb the cannabis while you roast the bones.

2. Place the contents of the tray into the bowl of a crock pot. Add the bay leaves, salt, pepper and cider vinegar. Cover with water at least three inches above the contents of the crock pot. Cook for anywhere from 24 to 48 hours. A gentle simmer is perfect.

3. Strain the vegetables from the broth. Taste for salt and pepper before serving. Keeps for one week in the fridge, or up to six months in the freezer. If you want to freeze in an ice cube tray, it makes for a convenient cup of broth or base for your favorite recipe.

