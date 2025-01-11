Vegetable Soup with Medicated Garlic Croutons

Photo Bruce Wolf

The versatility of soup can be such a beautiful thing. It can be made with four ingredients or 40, completed in 15 minutes or simmered over several hours. In summertime soups are served deliciously chilled, like a supremely refreshing gazpacho — but most of the time they are steaming hot and soul satisfying, like this twice-medicated vegetable soup. With the addition of infused olive oil, this recipe is a keeper.

A hearty soup, a simple salad and some crusty bread make for a fabulous winter meal. Vegetable soup is as simple to make as it is delicious. Just fill a sauce pot with any combination of vegetables, some liquid to cover, a bunch of your favorite fresh herbs and spices, maybe a can of your favorite legume and simmer. Nine times out of 10, it’ll be tasty. And if it’s not, add some shredded cheese, some sour cream and maybe some sriracha.

To add some protein, consider adding firm tofu cubes, sliced cooked sausage, cooked chicken or bacon crisps.

Vegetable Soup / Serves 8-10

Ingredients

2-3 tablespoons canna-olive oil

2 cups shredded cabbage

2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced

1 large onion, sliced

1 cup green beans, trimmed and cut in pieces

1 cup grape tomatoes (cut in half if large)

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

5 ounces kale, rinsed, dried, stacked and sliced

1 cup corn, frozen

½ cup peas, frozen

2 quarts water

2 cans beans (1 can white northern, 1 can pinto) rinsed and drained

Medicated Garlic Croutons

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canna-oil

1 cup bread cubes

4 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Directions

1. Heat the canna-olive oil in a large saucepan. Sauté the cabbage, carrots, onion, green beans, grape tomatoes, garlic and kale. Sauté for 8 to 10 minutes.

2. Add the corn and peas and stir. Add the water, followed by the rinsed beans. Allow to simmer for 35 to 40 minutes.

3. Heat the remaining canna-olive oil in a small sauté pan. Cook the bread cubes until golden brown.

4. Divide the soup into bowls, top with croutons and shave the Parmesan over the bowls of soup.

Originally published in issue 13 of Cannabis Now Magazine.