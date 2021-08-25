Sponsored
2nd Annual Cannabis Drinks Expo Leverages Beverage Industry
Learn all about the cannabis drinks industry and source fast-growing brands at the San Francisco or Chicago events this November.
The Cannabis Drinks Expo is a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.
For anyone curious about the future direction of the cannabis beverages industry in the United States, the place to be in 2021 will be the second annual Cannabis Drinks Expo hosted by the Beverage Trade Network. This event is taking place November 11, 2021 in San Francisco, and November 15 in Chicago.
This year’s Cannabis Drinks Expo is expected to be the largest global gathering of cannabis drinks professionals ever, bringing together drinks producers, manufacturers, dispensaries, cannabis distributors, brand owners, distilleries and brewers all in one place for a spectacular one-day expo in both San Francisco and Chicago.
The major theme of the Cannabis Drinks Expo will be on growing your business and growing your bottom line. So, if you’re a brand owner, or a distillery or brewery looking for an on-ramp to the very aggressively growing U.S. cannabis industry, this event will provide the perfect platform for growth.
If you are a cannabis distributor or a dispensary, you can expect to discover fast-growing cannabis beverage brands.
Opportunity Is Here. Are You In?
“From hemp-based sports drinks to cocktails that get you high, science has finally cracked the code to making cannabis beverages that don’t taste awful,” said Jonathan Bloom from NBC Bay Area News.
The first Cannabis Drinks Expo took place July 25, 2019, and was a huge success that gave the worldwide drinks industry — and North America, in particular — the chance to come together and look at ways it can address legalized cannabis.
Hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, this expo shined a spotlight on the skyrocketing legal cannabis market and provided insight into a future brimming with opportunity. A must-attend event for those curiously eying the future of the burgeoning U.S. cannabis industry, it also covered key issues surrounding the likelihood and timescale for legalization in other countries, as well as the impact of legalized cannabis on the traditional alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks markets. Read on for more info about the 2021 show and how to get your tickets.
When and Where
Visitor registration is now open. Get your passes now and save with early bird tickets before pricing goes up on Sept. 1. Learn all about the cannabis drinks industry and source fast-growing brands. Note that these are trade-only events, meaning cannabis consumption and samples are prohibited.
San Francisco: November 11, 2021 at the South San Francisco Conference Center. San Francisco tickets available here.
Chicago: November 15, 2021 at the Midwest Conference Centre. Chicago tickets available here.