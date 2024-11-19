Tumbleweeds: Rolling Through America With Killer Mike

PHOTOS VICE TV & Weedmaps

Michael Santiago Render, better known by his stage name Killer Mike, has captivated audiences with his wicked-fast flow since the early 2000s. From performing alongside fellow Atlanta hip hop superstar Outkast to starting his own super-duo Run The Jewels (RTJ) with fellow hip-hop artist and producer El-P, Killer Mike has won over the hearts and minds of individuals nationwide. He’s also a long-time outspoken activist, focusing on improving the conditions of impoverished communities by targeting systemic racism in the US.

Fans got to know another side of Killer Mike when they tuned in to the four-part Vice TV series Tumbleweeds with Killer Mike: Rolling Through America. Join along as the rap legend visited four iconic cities that are embracing cannabis culture with open arms: Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York City and Chicago.

In each episode, Killer Mike grabs some food, checks out some art and scopes the city’s local streetwear scene. On these adventures, he’s accompanied by local comedians, activists, artists and entrepreneurs. He also uses the Weedmaps app to search for cannabis products and dispensaries. While most of the stores he visits are large MSOs—think Cookies, Curaleaf, Rise and STIIIZY—he and his San Francisco guest Ngiao Bealum also pay homage to “the little guy,” stopping by Fig & Thistle Apothecary, a boutique women-owned dispensary in Hayes Valley with an adjoining pizza restaurant right next door.

Tumbleweeds provides many fun facts about local cannabis laws, cannabis history and more. The conversations between Killer Mike and his guests are a balanced blend of insight and humor. They discuss various topics, from cannabis reform and the state of cannabis culture to the plant’s medicinal benefits. While Killer Mike is a seasoned stoner, his guests are a little more of a mixed bag. In episode 1 (“Rollin Thru Vegas”), viewers will learn about RTJ’s very own Ooh LaLa strain, which is produced by Cookies and sister-company Lemonnade. A cross of Wedding Cake and London Poundcake, this hybrid strain delivers a sensory-heightening head high and a light body feel.

From intense pizza discussions in Chicago to CBD-infused cafes in New York City, the food features in Tumbleweeds alone are enough to make one want to hop on a plane to the Windy City or Big Apple. And if visiting Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart in Las Vegas or the WNDR Museum in Chicago wasn’t already on your bucket list, it certainly will be after you watch.

Tune in to Tumbleweeds for a different side of Killer Mike, but stay for the food, the sights and, yes, the weed.