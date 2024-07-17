The Lingo of Cannabis Concentrates

Photo Gracie Malley for Cannabis Now

The emergence of any cultural shift means the birth of new language.

There’s now a whole lexicon of new words that even experienced cannabis consumers may only recently have started hearing. Here’s a breakdown of some of the concentrate terms you may not have encountered yet.

710 “OIL”

spelled upside down with Arabic numerals. Oil or “errl” are used as catch-all terms for critical extracts by many in the dab scene, and 710 has come to be the equivalent of 420 for dabs.

BHO

Acronym for “butane hash oil,” sometimes erroneously used as a catch-all term for any solvent-based extracts. BHO refers to the solvent used in the extraction process, but the end result can take a variety of physical forms.

CO2 extraction

The physical process is the same as BHO, only instead of liquid solvents, liquified CO2 is used, making the end result totally free of residual solvents. If you use a “vape pen” that utilizes a prefilled cartridge, chances are it’s is filled with CO2 oil.

Closed Loop Extraction

An apparatus that is closed at both ends, using a series of tubes, columns and chambers. The benefits are greater control over your solvent and next to no risk of explosion if used correctly.

Open Blasting

A term for the process of critical extraction without a closed loop extractor. Trim or flowers are placed into a glass or metal tube and liquid solvent is run through the tube. What comes out the other end is a volatile mixture of cannabinoids and evaporating solvent. When this process is done carelessly, the result can be a deadly explosion. When done properly, the risk is minimal.

Full-Spectrum Hash

Refers to the wide array of cannabinoids and plant waxes still present in the final product, unlike critical extracts, which target a much smaller slice of the cannabis spectrum. Many users attribute more “rounded” effects from full-spectrum hash.

Washing Bubble

The process of producing traditional full-spectrum hash can be achieved in many ways, but the most prevalent in California is “ice water” or “cold water” extraction. As the name implies, cannabis is submerged in ice-cold water and physically agitated to separate out the resin glands from the plant material.

Purge Involves

Using heat and agitation (or vacuum treatment) to remove the solvents used during critical extraction. This process, when done properly, is what makes solvent-based extracts safe for consumption. The method used will also determine if the end product is a “shatter” or a “wax” concentrate.

Residual Solvent

The purge process reduces the level of solvents in the final product to safe levels, but there will always be some solvent left in the final product, which is why some users prefer CO2, rosin and other solvent-free methods.

