Top Three Delta-8 Flower Brands to Buy Online
If you want to smoke legally, delta-8 THC flowers can help you achieve this goal. We’ve done extensive research to help find the top brands.
Do you want to get high without facing any side effects? Do you want to smoke legally? Well, delta-8 THC flowers can help you achieve this goal.
In this article, we are going to review the best delta-8 THC-infused flower brands. You can get your hands on the hemp products offered by these brands without thinking twice. So, let’s take a look at the top brands we found through extensive research.
#1. Exhale Wellness: Top-Rated, Best Overall
Exhale is one of the most popular names in the delta-8 industry, and the biggest reason for its growing popularity is the quality of its products. They are transparent about their growth process, which allows users to buy their products with confidence. They do not use chemical fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides during the cultivation process, and they use an indoor growing method to create the ideal environment for the hemp plant.
Exhale’s delta-8 hemp flower comes in a well-designed glass jar, which features a child-resistant cap. It’s a great option for people looking for the most potent delta-8 products. However, the product can be too strong for new users, so beginners should start with small doses to test the product. If you are an experienced user, you are unlikely to face any issues.
Furthermore, the company is transparent about the product details and ingredients, and you can check the third-party lab test reports on the official website. The Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are available for a variety of strains in the “Lab Tests” section of the site.
The price tag of Exhale’s delta-8 flower may not look too appealing to some people, but rest assured, it’s not overpriced. It is also available in different size variants, and you can choose the size that meets your requirements and budget. All in all, Exhale’s delta-8 flower is a great option to go with, and you are likely to have a pleasant experience with it.
Pros
Good shipping and return policies
Multiple flavors and a variety of strains offered
Third-party lab tested
Child-resistant cap on each jar
Natural and organic
Cons
Only available online
Highlights
Effective: All Exhale products are effective, and their THC and CBD flowers are no different. They help users combat stress, anxiety and low moods. The fruity flavors and sweet-smelling smoke will make you feel relaxed, and you can rely on them at the end of a tiring day.
Appealing Offers: The company offers fast delivery, and you can make the purchase without thinking twice, as a 30-day money-back guarantee is included with every order. This means you can get a full refund if you are unsatisfied. If you are a regular user, you can save money by opting for the subscription plan. New users can also enjoy heavy discounts on their first purchase.
Ten Variants Offered: If you are someone who easily gets bored with the taste of a product, this is the perfect brand for you. You can choose from 10 different variants, which all offer a unique experience.
Customer Experience: Many customers claim they feel relaxed after using this product, and that it helps them sleep better at night. We did not find any reports about side effects. Most users posted good customer reviews about how the company offers superior quality products and hassle-free shipping.
#2. BudPop: Most Potent
BudPop has gained a lot of popularity in a short period of time. All of their products are top-notch, and the same is the case with the BudPop delta-8 flower. You can expect a strong high after using it, and the experience is going to be smooth. One of the best things about this flower is that it’s not too sticky. It is perfect for experienced users; however, beginners can also go for it.
BudPop is a reliable brand, as it offers customers complete transparency. Third-party lab test reports of all products are available on the official website, and you can check them before making a purchase. Their CBD flowers are grown organically and completely free of any harmful ingredients.
They offer fast and free shipping, and they process all orders within 48 hours. As a result, you will not have any complaints in this field. If we look at the overall quality of the product, it is reasonably priced, and the company has several appealing offers for customers.
If you are a regular user, consider the combo pack which includes both variants and will save you money. You can also pay for the subscription plan and enjoy heavy discounts on all orders. You can make a worry-free purchase, as BudPop is one of the few brands that offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pros
Premium quality
Organic and non-GMO
30-day money-back guarantee
Excellent customer support
Fast, free shipping
Cons
Only available on the official website
Highlights
Two Strains Offered: Currently, BudPop offers two different variants, and both of them are equally popular and worth trying. The Northern Lights variant is perfect after a long and tiring day, and it offers a nice, sweet aroma with an earthy flavor. The Cookies variant offers a nutty aroma, and you can enjoy it at any time of the day. Additionally, both variants come in different size options, so you can buy according to your needs.
User-Friendly Website: BudPop is a customer-centric brand, and it offers excellent customer support. You are likely to have a hassle-free experience while making the purchase. The interface of the official site is user-friendly, and each category is well-designed. Moreover, their shipping and refund policies are clearly listed on the site so you can shop with confidence.
Growing Popularity: BudPop has easily outmatched the existing players in the industry, and the team has worked hard to stand out in the crowd. They offer unmatched quality, and all products contain pure ingredients.
Customer Experience: BudPop’s delta-8 hemp flower has managed to get a positive response from customers, as users love the quality and effectiveness of the product. Customers are waiting for the company to launch more variants like these two.
#3. Delta ExtraX: Full-Spectrum Delta-8 Flower
If you want to save money without compromising on quality, the Delta ExtraX flower is a great option. Affordable flower and pre-roll options are free of any harmful additives. Overall, you can expect a nice, smooth high when smoking with this brand.
The Sour Diesel variant offers mental clarity, helping you focus. This means you can try it any time of day. If you are a person who likes potent flowers, this is the right option for you. On the other hand, the Bubba OG Kush is perfect for ending a tiring day on a relaxing note. It offers a sweet aroma, and it will help you manage stress and anxiety.
Delta ExtraX is growing in popularity, and their customer base is growing bigger with time, as they pay attention to every little detail while manufacturing products. All products are tested at third-party labs, so you can know exactly what you’re getting Users can save money with a recurring subscription plans, and new customers will also receive a special first-time user discount.
Pros
Organic and chemical-free
Pre-rolls are available
Fairly priced
Cons
No major cons
Highlights
Transparency: Delta ExtraX is transparent about their ingredients and growth process. The brand extracts only the highest quality delta-8 THC from naturally grown hemp plants, and they do not add any harmful components to their products.
Excellent Customer Support: The company works hard to help customers have a pleasant online experience. Their website is well-designed, and ordering products is easy. Dosage guides can also be found on the website, which can be a great resource for beginners. While they don’t offer 24/7 customer support, their highly trained team members are ready to help customers, Monday-Friday during regular business hours.
Shipping and Return Policies: The brand offers fast shipping, and they also have a 30-day return policy. You can return unopened and unused products if you do not want them.
Quality Experience: While doing our research, we did not find any negative reviews about the Delta ExtraX flower. Customers like how effective the products are, in addition to loving the high quality offered at this price point.
How to Choose the Right Delta-8 Flower
Purity
Purity is one of the most important factors to consider when buying delta-8, as the market is full of poor quality products. Assessing hemp purity can be challenging, especially if you are a beginner.
To ensure purity, you can check a brand’s lab reports and certifications. Popular brands of delta-8 flowers allow users to check the Certificate of Analysis (COA). A company will not offer a third-party lab test report if it has something to hide.
You should also ensure the CBD hemp flower is naturally grown and that no pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers were used during the cultivation process. Check to make sure the product in question is non-GMO and does not contain more than 0.3% delta-9 THC or any other harmful components.
Smell and Taste
When looking for delta-8 flowers, you will find different flavors to choose from. Each one has a different smell and taste, ranging from mild to strong.
Taste plays an important role in the smoking experience, so you should not compromise in this field. Some variants not only differ in taste, but they also vary in strength. If you are not an experienced user, you should order small packages of different flavors to find out what you like.
Reputation
Consider companies with loyal brand followers. A popular brand won’t typically compromise in quality, as it has an image to protect.
Shipping and Return Policy
Always check a brand’s shipping and return policy before making a purchase. Many brands offer fast and free shipping, which makes for a hassle-free experience that also saves you money. Checking the return policy is also important. Some companies offer a 30-day money-back guarantee—having that extra layer of security is always a good idea.
Total Number of Variants
As we mentioned above, you will find different variants of delta-8 flowers to choose from. If you have multiple options, you will not get bored, and you can keep trying new flavors. But, if there are limited options, you may get tired of the taste. It is all a matter of personal preference.
Price
Delta-8 products are available in different price ranges. Price points vary depending on several factors like brand, quality and quantity. Expensive isn’t always better, but you also shouldn’t opt for for a low-priced, poor-quality delta-8 product.
Choosing a product that suits your budget and offers quality is important. To help you find a suitable option, we have reviewed products available in different price ranges.
How to Safely Try Delta-8 THC?
If you have experience in the field, you likely know what suits you best. But, if you are a beginner, we recommend following these tips for a safe experience.
Buy Only High-Quality Products
As mentioned above, you should never invest in low-quality delta-8 products. These products will not offer the desired effects, and you also risk facing side effects. Always choose premium-quality options.
Start Slow
Be careful not to get carried away while trying delta-8 THC products for the first time. If you are a first-time user, take a small dose and test your tolerance. If you are trying an edible product, you can cut the doses into smaller ones to get a feel for its effects.
Wait for the Dose to Kick In
Wait for the dose to kick in before taking more, as the product may take some time to show effects. If you take the second dose right after the first one, you may get overwhelmed. In the case of edibles, you may have to wait up to two hours before going for the second dose.
Keep Track of Your Doses
After trying a product a few times, you can gradually increase the dosage. You should keep track of your doses to decide how much to take the next time. As you gain experience, your tolerance will also increase, and it will be easier for you to try heavier doses.
Now that you know how to safely try delta-8 products, let’s review the best ways to use them.
Reasons to Buy Delta-8 Products
Gives a Smooth High
Since delta-8 is not as potent as delta-9, many people consume it to get a smooth high. It may help you feel relaxed, and you may be able to focus on your tasks. Be careful to choose the right variants and start with a small dose if you are a beginner.
Appetite Stimulant
Delta-8 is an excellent appetite stimulant, and it can help the body absorb nutrients. Research was conducted on mice, and the results were amazing. According to the study, delta-8 increased the food intake in mice by 16%, and there was no significant weight gain. This research indicates delta-8 may boost your appetite, and you do not have to take heavy doses to get such results.
Pain Reduction
Many people use delta-8 for pain management. It is a great alternative for painkillers that contain harmful chemicals.
FAQs: Delta-8 Flower
Q: Can Delta-8 Get You High?
Yes, it can get you high; however, its effects are different from that of delta-9 THC. People love the mild effects delta-8 has to offer, and it is one of the biggest reasons for its increasing popularity.
Q: How Long Does a Delta-8 High Last?
If you have this question in mind, you are not alone. Beginners often have such doubts, and it is good to know about the effects of delta-8 before taking your first dose. A delta-8 induced high can last two to eight hours, depending upon several factors.
The duration of your delta-8 high will depend upon the type of product you choose. Your metabolism and THC tolerance will also play a big role here. Your level of experience can be a factor as well, and if you are a beginner, the effects may not wear off quickly.
Q: Will Delta-8 THC Show Up on a Drug Test?
Yes, delta-8 will show up on a drug test; however, the result will be positive only if it is still in your system while taking the drug test. Your body will take some time to remove all trace amounts of THC, and this time period can vary from person to person. It also depends upon factors like body fat and metabolism.
To avoid testing positive for THC, you will need to wait for your body to naturally get rid of THC metabolites. If you are an occasional user, you should take the test after waiting two to five days. Regular smokers should wait one to three weeks, and heavy smokers should wait for at least four to six weeks to avoid testing positive.
You can speed up the process by following a healthy diet plan and drinking plenty of water. Eating the right foods and drinking enough water every day may help your body get rid of byproducts faster.
Q: Is Delta-8 THC Safe?
People often wonder if delta-8 THC is safe or not. Well, it is not poisonous, but consuming heavy doses can lead to unwanted side effects. An overdose can result in lethargy, fast heart rate and numbness. However, not all users report such side effects, and you can stay on the safer side by keeping the dosage under control.
Q: What Are the Different Types of Delta-8 THC Products on the Market?
There was a time when the delta-8 THC products industry did not have much to offer, but things have changed. Today, you can find multiple products on the market, and several brands have jumped in to take things to a higher level. Delta-8 gummies, cookies, vape carts, tinctures, soft gels and flowers are some commonly available options.
Q: Is Delta-8 Legal?
According to the Farm Bill of 2018, the cultivation and sale of hemp flowers is legal on the federal level. The sale of products derived from the hemp plant is also legal, but the delta-9 THC content must be less than 0.3%.
Q: What Are the Benefits of Delta-8?
Many people prefer delta-8 over delta-9 THC. Delta-8 helps people achieve a clear and relaxed state of mind, and it does not lead to bad side effects linked with delta-9. The chance of facing issues like headaches and anxiety is very small, and it may also promote appetite and boost energy levels.
Q: Which Delta-8 Flower Strain Is the Best?
It is all a matter of preference, as a flower strain that you don’t like could be the best option for someone else. Sour Space Candy, Sour Diesel and Northern Lights are some of the most popular variants among customers.
Finding The Right Flower
We hope this guide proves useful when buying delta-8 flower online. You can’t go wrong with any of these brands, which are all additive-free and made of high-quality ingredients. However, Exhale Wellness does sit at the top of this list for a simple reason: It’s the best. Last but not least, be sure to follow the safety tips included in this article. If you are clear about your limits, you can try different methods of consuming delta-8 products.