Sponsored
Hi On Nature: Edibles With Explosive Flavors and All-Natural Ingredients
A family-run business crafting bold, hemp-derived edibles and vapes for unparalleled cannabis experiences.
Tired of the same sour apple and grape delight edible flavors? Looking for something with a little more spunk and a lot more natural ingredients? Well then, you’ll be pleased to meet Hi On Nature. This family-run Delta-8 cannabis brand based out of Houston, Texas is dedicated to bringing you daring flavors and raw ingredients for an unmatched cannabis experience.
Hi On Nature specializes in THC-P Edibles, THC-P Vapes, Delta 8 Edibles and Vapes, and their newest addition, the 1000mg edible that comes in a package of 10. Whatever your consumption preference may be, Hi On Nature offers categories that can help you uplift, calm and engage on a deeper level. As the name suggests, the brand was built by a passionate group of nature lovers and explorers who’ve found that cannabis can help them get closer to nature.
How Hi On Nature Started
Robert Como and his partner were experimenting with Delta-9 extracts and selling them at local markets in Southern California, the birthplace of traditional cannabis. A new technology had been created to convert CBD to THC. By accident, the first batches of Como’s conversions produced the compound Delta-8, and he saw an opportunity to create large amounts of Delta-8 through this efficient process which bypasses extraction. Right on cue, the strength of Delta-8 as a hemp-derived cannabinoid became known and Como found himself benefiting from what could be called divine timing. Delta-8 edibles and vapes soon became best sellers and Como was able to produce it from natural compounds.
With the notion that nature is free and everyone should benefit from the untapped power of the natural world, Como started Hi On Nature with the intent of producing high-quality, high-strength Delta-8 edibles, vapes and more, all derived from hemp.
Straight Shooters in Cannabis
If there is one thing you should know about this THC-P edible and vape company it’s that they refuse to cut corners, they are brutally honest, and they seek the highest quality every time. They aim to hand their customers edibles free of chemicals and artificial ingredients, delivering a safe and satisfactory experience each time.
Natural is not a synonym for boring. If anything, it’s a gateway to exploration. Hi On Nature is constantly hunting for new ideas and methods to improve their product lines. With products that feature cannabinoids like Delta 8, HHC, THC-P and THC-A, there is something for every type of cannabis consumer.
Another sweet little factor is that they are meticulously precise with dosing. Measuring the THC levels in their edibles with careful precision creates an incredible customer experience and allows you to be mindful of exactly how much feels like the right amount for you.
Mind-Blowing Cannabis Edible Flavor
Hi On Nature whips up edibles that go beyond any traditional taste, focusing on culinary flavor combinations that hit the tongue in all the right places. Consider it a tasty adventure that you’ll never want to end. Available in the shapes of some of your favorite gummy treats like worms, strips and rings, these funky-fresh edibles will immerse you into a world of explosive flavor and delectable chewiness.
If you’re off the edible train, Hi On Nature also has a variety of cannabis vapes, flower and tinctures on the market, so you can intake these pure hemp extracts in whatever form appeals to you most.
Product Highlights
With a wide array of products to try, choosing the best one is an impossible task. Here are some of the most popular:
With the energy-boosting power of THC-A, the chilled-out components of THC-P, and subtle bursts of Delta-8 activators, these sweet and sour 10,000mg edible gummies come in the shape of a sour strip and are powerful enough to send you to space.
Take a little bit and turn on Interstellar, or go see your favorite spacey band live and you are sure to have a good time. Be prepared to lock in on these. They redefine the word potency, so pay attention to the dosing instructions that this THC-P and Delta-8 edibles company expertly advises.
With many options to choose from, the world is at your fingertips with the Hi On Nature Space Rings. Looking for a little boost of THC-P or a blip of HHC? There’s a Space Ring for that. These flavor-packed spheres will take you to the cosmos. Our favorite flavor is Electric Lemonade.
Packed with the potent cannabinoid THC-P, this cannabis vaporizer hits with a quick onset and a lasting euphoric affect. When we say packed, we mean it. This is 100% THC-P and it’s the only one of its kind on the market. They named it One Hit Wonder for a reason.
Why Hi On Nature?
In a market that is constantly saturated with new names and innovations, it can be hard to come by high-quality, no BS edibles and vaporizers. Hi On Nature is committed to hyping the people up on edibles that boast bold flavors, fun designs and other outer worldly experiences. High quality, unique and enjoyable, Hi On Nature is making waves in the cannabis atmosphere.