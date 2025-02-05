The Most Influential European Cannabis Executives in 2025

The European continent is the most exciting place on the planet right now for cannabis policy and industry, especially after Germany implemented the first provisions of its new adult-use legalization law. In addition to Germany, cannabis is legal for adult use in Malta and Luxembourg, and most countries on the continent now have operating legal medical cannabis industries.

As cannabis policy and regulatory modernization efforts continue to spread across Europe, opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors and industry service providers are rising. As such, the eyes of the global cannabis community will continue to be focused on Europe’s emerging legal industry. Below is a list of the continent’s most influential cannabis executives (in no particular order).

Will Muecke – Co-Founder and Managing Member, Artemis Growth Partners

Will Muecke is a co-founding managing member of Artemis Growth Partners, an ESG and impact-oriented private equity platform dedicated to investing 100% in the cannabis industry on a worldwide basis. Artemis Growth Partners oversees US $400+ million in mission-driven, discretionary assets under management (AUM) invested in the global cannabis value chain, including branded products, distributors, value-added service providers, ancillary operators and science-driven research and development platforms. Known for creating value at every step of the investment process, Muecke brings the principles and practices of world-class governance, strategy and a relentless focus on improving outcomes for owners to his investing ethos.

Finn Hänsel – CEO and Founder, Sanity Group GmbH

Finn Hänsel is a pioneering entrepreneur and one of the leading voices in the European cannabis industry. His work goes beyond entrepreneurship; he is an advocate for evidence-based cannabis policies, contributing significantly to the ongoing dialogue about the decriminalization and legalization of cannabis in Europe. With over 12 years of experience across various sectors—ranging from consumer goods and insurance to pharmaceuticals—Hänsel has established himself as a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record of founding successful companies. He is the founder of brands like THE ICONIC, Berliner Berg Craft Beer, Sportsecondhand, Valmano, and Petobel.

For the past seven years, Hänsel has served as the CEO of Sanity Group GmbH, one of Europe’s most influential cannabis companies. Under Hänsel’s leadership, Sanity has quickly established itself as a leader in the German cannabis market, where it maintains a robust distribution network with over 2,000 pharmacies working with approximately 5,000 physicians in Germany. Sanity is also participating in the Swiss recreational cannabis pilot program and has announced plans to expand its retail footprint in Switzerland plus enter the recreational pilot in Germany once it is officially launched by the new government. Sanity currently holds approximately a 10% share of the German medical cannabis market since the 2024 legal reforms in Germany were launched and most recently received a 21 million CAD investment from Organigram [NASDAQ:OGI] through their purchase of a minority stake designed to strengthen the partnership between these two global leaders.

Alex Rogers – CEO and Executive Producer, International Cannabis Business Conference

Alex Rogers is a visionary entrepreneur, political activist and the founder of several influential cannabis businesses over the past 30 years. He is the mastermind behind the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC)—the first and largest international business conference producing events across multiple continents. Having lived in five countries and being a polyglot, Rogers was naturally positioned to create the leading conference in Europe. He is renowned worldwide for connecting elite industry leaders and recently launched the members-only Talman House, created to connect entrepreneurs who need capital with investors ready to deploy capital in Europe’s emerging industry. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Political Science, his passion is using his influence to shape cannabis policy globally. Rogers has successfully advocated for progressive cannabis reform on the global stage and is currently working in Slovenia to help advocates achieve medical cannabis policy modernization. His foundational work with legendary pioneer Jack Herer and his incredible influence globally has cemented Rogers’ legacy as both a successful international cannabis entrepreneur and a global policy influencer.

George Bellow – CO-Founder, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals LTD

George Bellow is a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record of building organizations and managing operations across multiple countries. An expert in European medical cannabis distribution, he brings in-depth knowledge of regulatory frameworks and a valuable network of industry contacts to SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals. Bellow has excelled in multi-level distribution, co-developed industry codes of practice with the European Vending Association, and successfully exited a tech startup, demonstrating his ability to deliver shareholder value. With leadership experience at SOMAÍ, Belka VR, UVENCO, and Mili.ru, and credentials including a BBA and an MBA in Entrepreneurship, and experience in aviation, Bellow is a visionary leader driving innovation and growth.

Jamie L Pearson – Founder and President, New Holland Group

Jamie Pearson founded and leads The New Holland Group (NHG), a global consulting firm serving clients in need of expert assistance in international business development & strategy, operations, branding & marketing, capital raising, executive coaching, and monetizing IP across borders. Before NHG, Jamie spent seven years, including three as the President & CEO, of Bhang Inc. [CSE:BHNG], one of the world’s most-awarded infused edible brands. She led the global expansion plan, ran the capital markets division, and was the face of the brand–catapulting Bhang from a California favorite to a multi-national phenomenon.

Pearson’s clients are among the most influential executives in the industry, including global brands, MSOs, governments and international trade associations. Known for her “boots on the ground” knowledge of North American and European markets, and deep rolodex, she is a popular speaker at conferences around the globe and sits on the advisory boards of Dope Drinks, Marley One, Unlock Healthcare, The Cannabis Summit and Hello Again. Pearson will be the Keynote Speaker at ICBC Barcelona on March 13, 2025.

Lisa Haag – Founder, MJ Universe GmbH

Lisa Haag, a marketing strategist and the founder of MJ Universe GmbH from Berlin, has been an active and dedicated contributor to the European cannabis industry for over a decade, dating back to 2015. Her mission is to foster collaboration and build bridges across borders, industries and regulatory frameworks, helping to shape the future of cannabis on a global scale. In addition to leading MJ Universe, Haag serves as a board member of the German Cannabis Industry Association (BvCW) where she coordinates activities in technology, commerce and services. She is also a passionate supporter of global legalization efforts, working to align industry practices with regulatory and market needs. Haag’s commitment extends to empowering others, particularly women in cannabis.

Constantine von der Groeben – Cofounder and Managing Director, DEMECAN

With over 10 years of legal and international experience, Constantine von der Groeben is the co-founder and managing director of DEMECAN, the only German company that produces medical cannabis domestically. Von der Groeben has a Master of Laws from New York University and a PhD in International Law from the University of Cologne. He has also worked as a Referent at the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, advising on trade and investment issues. As a co-founder and managing director of DEMECAN, von der Groeben oversees the legal, regulatory and business development aspects of the company, and works with a diverse and passionate team to provide high-quality cannabis products to patients and pharmacies.

Peter Homberg – Partner, gunnercooke

Peter Homberg is one of the world’s most knowledgeable and accomplished cannabis experts. Homberg specializes in life sciences, IP and corporate law, and M&A transactions. Few people on the planet, if any, possess the extensive experience in advising on medical cannabis compliance as Mr. Homberg. He is a prolific speaker at cannabis industry and policy seminars and conferences, including being a long-time presenter at International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) events, and is the author of numerous articles and other publications on corporate and IP law in the areas of life sciences and medical cannabis.

Shai Ramsahai – President, Royal Queen Seeds

Shai Ramsahai is a cannabis industry veteran and entrepreneur who grew up with Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) and uses his intimate knowledge to guide the company’s international expansion. As the son of RQS Founder Boy Ramsahai, Shai has worn many hats at the company, starting as a seed packager and working his way up through roles such as sales representative, online ordering support, European sales team manager, and, ultimately, president. Shai now heads RQS and oversees its global expansion, leveraging his insight into diverse business cultures and mentalities to negotiate strategic partnerships and lead international RQS management teams. Under his leadership, RQS has grown along with several groundbreaking moves including taking over NYC Time Square on 4/20, joining forces with Mike Tyson for a Tyson 2.0 x RQS collaboration, and opening a flagship location in Thailand. RQS’s front-running position in the world of seeds and genetics has catapulted Shai firmly into the spotlight as one of the most influential executives globally. Originally from Holland, he now calls Malaga, Spain, home. In his free time, Shai enjoys spending time with his two daughters, exercising, unwinding on the beach, and discovering new places around the world.

Kai-Friedrich Niermann – Cannabis Lawyer, KFN+

Kai-Friedrich Niermann is characterized by his outstanding expertise and diverse practice in the cannabis industry. With a broad range of expertise in cannabis and business law, he provides comprehensive legal support to companies and individuals. From contract drafting and company formation to day-to-day legal support, he assists cannabis companies with customized solutions in all legal matters, including white-collar criminal law where necessary. Niermann is also the author of the blog canna-biz.legal, where he positions himself as an expert in the thriving cannabis business. Canna-biz.legal not only provides insights into the legal status of cannabis in Germany and Europe today, but also current developments and offers resources for businesses and interested parties. Niermann’s deep understanding of the complex legal framework in this sector makes him a sought-after contact.

Anna-Sophia Kouparanis – Co-Founder, Bloomwell Group

Anna-Sophia Kouparanis is co-founder of German cannabis holding company Bloomwell Group, as well as founder of medical cannabis wholesaler Ilios Santé GmbH, making her the first woman in Germany to launch such a business. The Bloomwell Group closed a seed funding round of over $10 million in 2022, the highest publicly known seed investment for a medical European cannabis company to date.

Sergio Martinez Béjar– CEO, Blimburn Seeds and BBG Projects

Sergio Martinez Béjar, CEO of Blimburn Seeds and BBG Projects, is a renowned pioneer in the European cannabis industry, based on his 20+ years of experience in wholesale seed distribution, music, fashion, journalism, event organization and e-commerce ventures. He has built, operated, consulted and exited from multiple successful ventures, establishing himself as a respected figure in global cannabis. Based out of Barcelona, Béjar is the CEO of Blimburnseeds.com, a leading cannabis seed retailer, and of BBG Projects, a leading seed wholesale company. Béjar’s deep understanding of how to monetize global trends positions him as a key player with decades of experience in Europe’s nascent and emerging seed markets.

Jürgen Bickel – Managing Director and Co-Founder, STORZ & BICKEL

Jürgen Bickel is the Managing Director and co-founder of STORZ & BICKEL, a manufacturer of high-quality medical vaporizers based in Tuttlingen, Germany. The brand’s most famous device, the VOLCANO, was the first medically certified cannabis vaporizer worldwide and remains the gold standard among physicians, researchers, and consumers. Jürgen Bickel holds a degree in civil engineering and, prior to starting at STORZ & BICKEL, managed a development aid project for drinking water supply in Peru for 5 years. His experience in planning and organizing large-scale projects was of great benefit to him as Managing Director of STORZ & BICKEL, and together with Markus Storz, he established the successful, globally operating brand.

Sita Shubert – Secretary General, European Medical Cannabis Association

Sita Schubert is an accomplished attorney with extensive expertise in facilitating market access for international enterprises and start-ups such as Tilray Europe, across Germany and Austria. Her comprehensive knowledge spans product launches, approval transfers, clinical trials, regulatory compliance and business practices. Schubert excels in steering products through every stage—from development and approval to production and marketing. As a consultant, she offers invaluable support in establishing companies and start-ups, ensuring smooth market access. She has designed and led the “Road Map from Science to Business” mentoring and training program, which prepares future management to navigate complex industry landscapes effectively.