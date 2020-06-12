Safer CBD Products & Education are Key for Cannabidiol Life

PHOTO Cannabidiol Life

“Experience the Difference” defines the quality standards and the lengths Cannabidiol Life goes to in producing the highest quality CBD products and educational source.

Education and transparency are key when you’re looking for new CBD brands. The rise in popularity of the non-psychotropic cannabinoid in recent years has seen an unregulated market flooded with inferior products that aren’t rigorously testing. Cannabidiol Life wants to help educate you, the consumer, on how and why the cannabinoid can be utilized as a health and wellness supplement and why you should consider purchasing from their extensive range of quality, full-spectrum CBD products.

Cannabidiol Life is more than just another company selling hemp-derived CBD products. They pride themselves on being a reliable, trustworthy resource for hemp consumers, wholesalers and distributors alike. They believe in transparency and safety — that people should know what they are buying before doing so.

Florida-based Cannabidiol Life started off as a CBD educational website in December 2016 and was used by the National Hemp Association as the go-to source for “CBD Education & Product Guides.” The company shifted gears in 2017 and launched their own products with a simple philosophy: people, planet, profit.

People: Help and take care of people first… always. Cannabidiol Life has created the “Hemp For Hope Foundation” (a non-profit organization), providing free CBD capsules to those with proven/diagnosed medical conditions.

Planet: Take care of our planet. Hemp is a renewable, natural resource that will help preserve our planet for future generations; if we utilize it to its fullest potential. They have also added solar energy to their Florida facility as part of their green initiative.

Profit: Only after the first two are emphasized and acted upon first, can a company truly profit.

Their mission? To provide easy and informed access to the highest quality hemp-derived CBD products at the very best price.

“We always put others first and this is something we don’t just speak about, we live by it,” says Chris Visser owner and president. “It is the foundation of everything we live by and stand which is our current formula for being the difference we want to see in this world.”

Cannabidiol Life adheres to strict practices of production that keeps the consumer safe.

All their products are rigorously tested using an in-house 2019 high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) cannabis potency testing machine. A patented hemp extraction method helped Cannabidiol Life take home the “Best CBD Capsule” award at the 2018 CBD Expo. Additionally, Cannabidiol Life is USDA certified organic, FDA registered and GMP certified.

Knowledge is power, so Cannabidiol Life has included a comprehensive CBD education database on their website. From CBD 101 to explaining the difference between broad spectrum and full spectrum CBD products, dosage advise and product guides, if you have a question, you’ll likely find the answer here.

Cannabidiol Life has a product for all your CBD needs. Topicals include massage oil, facial serum, bath bombs and body butter. If ingestibles are your thing, you can choose from gel caps, bottled water, infused chocolate and a variety of mouth-watering gummies. Tincture fans can choose from various potencies of CBD oils, plus CBD oils with added CBN or CBG isolate. Additionally, there is a range of products for vape users including CBD pens, vape refills, as well as pet products and more.

Your health and your quality of life is important to Cannabidiol Life, especially in a non-regulated industry where harmful products are being sold nationwide.

