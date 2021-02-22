Amazing Raw Cannabis Smoothie Recipes

Photos Bruce Wolf

A tall glass of fruits and vegetables blended with chopped, raw cannabis leaves and a tiny fresh bud or two, is just one of the methods of medicating that is gaining considerable attention. Because THC is activated by heat, using the raw plant allows for people to experience the benefits of CBD — from relief of inflammation to help with seizure disorders and anxiety — without making them high. That isn’t to say that this beverage can’t be enjoyed with a piece of a cannabis cookie, but drinking raw cannabis is purely medicinal.

Since most folks don’t have a juicer, these recipes use a blender. The plant is fibrous and can get stuck in the blades of the blender, so the weed that will be juiced must be thoroughly chopped before adding it to the appliance.

The two recipes here are quite different in their flavor profile. One is filled with fruits and vegetables, which translates into lots of nutrients and vitamins. It’s refreshing and light. Try playing around with the ingredients for a taste that’s just right. The second drink has health benefits as well, though it might feel like a super rich and creamy shake. Most of these ingredients might already be in the house to make these drinks.

Fresh Green

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 cups coconut water

1 avocado

¼ cup cilantro

¼ cup parsley

¼ cup chopped fresh cannabis

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Directions: Combine all the ingredients in the blender. Pulse on low to start, turn to high and puree until smooth.

Bananarama

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 large banana, peeled and sliced

4 tablespoons cocoa

2 ½ cups almond milk

½ cup peanut butter

¼ cup chopped fresh cannabis

Directions: Combine all the ingredients in the blender. Pulse on low to start, turn to high and puree until smooth.

Originally published in the print edition of Cannabis Now.