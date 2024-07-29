Stoney & Savory: Pot Pesto Recipe

Photo by Jules/Stone Soup

This pesto is full of savory fresh flavor, can be used with pizza, pasta and more – and it will get you high.

One of the great things about cannabis is that it enhances creativity, and now we have more ways to get stoned than ever before. Most are familiar with the classic “pot brownie” and it’s a classic for a reason — simple to make with a dank chocolate flavor that aids in the masking of the marijuana taste, a pot brownie gets everyone high.

But even in today’s dispensaries, it’s sugar that dominates the shelves. The current marketplace includes selections of lollipops, cakes, cookies, pies, ice cream and chocolates, just to name a few. The truth of weed food is that if you can put fat in the food you can put weed in the food. By either infusing plant material into a fat or melting decarboxylayted hash into a fat, you can create an ingredient to medicate all sorts of munchies and you won’t be limited to sweet treats.

A quality, medicated olive oil is incredibly versatile. Use with vinegar on a salad, or pour out and lightly salt for dipping bread into. It can be added to soups and sauces by the tablespoon, ensuring accurate dosing and a good time. Mix into store-bought hummus and serve with carrots and celery for a healthy ganja snack. Fortunately, making hash infused olive oil can be done in a few simple steps.

Hash Infused Olive Oil

Ingredients:

1 gram BHO

1 cup olive oil

1. First decarboxylate (or activate) the hash. Preheat the oven to 200°F. Place the gram of BHO into a parchment paper baking cup or silicone baking cup. If the consistency is difficult, put the hash in the freezer. This should quickly solidify it and allow you to transfer the hash to the baking cup.

2. Place the hash cup into the oven for 20 minutes. The hash will melt down and become liquid so it is important to use the cup and not a flat sheet of parchment paper, as it will spill and you’ll lose the good stuff.

3. After 20 minutes remove the cup from the oven and place in freezer.

4. Measure 1 cup of olive oil. If heating on the stovetop, pour the oil into a small saucepan and place over low heat. If microwaving, pour into microwave safe container.

5. Put the now frozen solid hash into the olive oil. If heating on the stovetop, stir gently until the hash has melted. If microwaving, heat for 15-second intervals, stirring after each until the hash has dissolved. Do not over heat. Decarbed hash requires little heat to melt down and dissolve, less than if it was still in its original state.

6. Enjoy your medicated olive oil!

Hashy olive oil is great for mixing into things and using on the go, but it’s a good addition to recipes as well. As with any other weed recipe, feel free to cut the cannabis-infused oil with regular oil if the dosage seems too strong — you can always have seconds, and you’ll probably want to.

Pot Pesto with Parsley

Ingredients:

1 cup packed basil leaves, rinsed

½ cup parsley, chopped and rinsed

1/3 cup pine nuts

1/3 cup hash infused EVOO

¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated

2-3 cloves of garlic, peeled

salt as needed

Add all ingredients into food processor. Blend until they are the consistency of paste and super delicious. Eat as desired.

What is your favorite edible? Let us know what gets you baked below.