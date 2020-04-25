Edibles Recipe: Cannabis-Infused Spring Chocolates

PHOTOS Bruce Wolf

These incredibly simple to make cannabis-infused chocolates are guaranteed to brighten up your spring and lift your mood.

These spring chocolates are simple to make and easy to customize by varying the add-ins and the type of chocolate used. Dark chocolate is the way to go from a health standpoint – it has lots of properties that lower blood pressure and fight disease – but if you are a milk chocolate fan these taste great either way.

When making candies with coconut oil they need to be kept cool in a refrigerator shortly before serving or they will get too soft.

In terms of the infusion, I like when my medicated chocolates have a hint of a weed taste, but for those who don’t, a simple addition can mask the flavor: a teaspoon of almond extract or instant espresso.

I used the hybrid Headband for this batch of oil. This strain is quite powerful. It gave me a pretty uplifting high and lots of energy to do much needed work around the house.

Ingredients:

[Makes about 24 mini cups]

3 tablespoons canna coconut oil

2 cups chocolate chips

1/3 cup shredded coconut

1/3 cup chopped toffee bits

¼ cup chopped confetti sprinkles

Directions:

Step 1

In a medium pan, over low heat, melt the coconut oil.

Step 2

Add the chocolate and stir until it melts and becomes smooth.

Step 3

Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the coconut followed by the toffee.

Step 4 & 5

Pour into the little cups. If I am doing this for a party I tend to vary the amounts so that people can eat the whole thing but get to pick their desired dose. Sprinkle with the confetti sprinkles before the chocolate sets. Place in the fridge to chill.

TELL US, what types of edibles would you like to learn how to make?