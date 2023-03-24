Sponsored
NUUD’s HHC Vapes Enhance Intimacy
The patent-pending formula elevates sexual wellness for both men and women, providing a mind and body adventure, unlike anything you’ve experienced.
Intimacy and cannabis make great bedfellows. NUUD is on a mission to become the market leader in alternative sexual wellness products. NUUD launched its first Sex Vape in 2022, and with no competition in the vape sexual wellness market, they’re poised to become the leader in the space. The company’s latest product uses a patent-pending blend of all-natural hemp and organic extracts to elevate sexual wellness for both men and women.
The all-natural vape is the first of its kind on the market and caters to pleasure enhancement that produces results through the essence of vapor, an aphrodisiac—or Vapordisiac, as NUUD likes to call it. It all comes together to provide a mind and body adventure unlike anything you’ve experienced, and without tobacco or nicotine.
While some successful personal sexual lubricants have been launched with cannabis and hemp-derived organic compounds, NUUD vapes are the first to introduce an entirely new delivery method comprised of HHC, or hexahydrocannabinol, which is a hemp-derived psychoactive cannabinoid. They also take advantage of other naturally occurring plant-based terpenes to add flavor and stimulate the body.
NUUD was developed to turn on sexual pleasure points for heightened performance during intimate sessions. Each formula has been precisely designed to elevate men’s and women’s individual sexual receptors to unleash an increased level of lust. Every formula goes through rigorous testing to ensure the highest levels of satisfaction. Since NUUD offers products catering to both men and women, let’s take a look at some of their different product offerings.
NUUD Vapes for Women
Formulas: Vanilla Lavender, Strawberry Basil, Passion Fruit
These vapes are an aphrodisiac designed specifically for women and may provide powerful sexual enrichment, including elevated performance, increased libido, reduction in stress, mood elevation, deepened awareness and heightened sexual arousal. Each product is beautifully packaged, and all of the NUUD vapes provide a complete list of certified ingredients for the specific batch bought, giving consumers an extra layer of protection while providing trust in their products. HHC is the main ingredient in both men’s and women’s formulas.
NUUD Vapes for Men
Formulas: Citrus Peppermint, Peach Vanilla, Watermelon Mint
Designed for men, these formulas focus on increasing libido, pleasure enhancement, sexual elevation and reducing stress. They may also elevate moods, deepen awareness and heighten sexual arousal. Like the women’s formulas, the men’s products are packaged elegantly and come with full disclosure on ingredients in every batch.
Made With Care and Quality
Proud of their ingredients, NUUD uses only the highest quality organic compounds for optimum results. HHC is the predominant ingredient, followed by terpenes, the compounds that give the plant its distinct taste and aroma. These unsaturated hydrocarbons are produced predominantly by plants, including hemp and conifers, but are also present in various other flora.
Terpenes can have strong, often pleasurable aromas. These compounds are also known for their natural healing and aphrodisiac properties. Terpenes can be found in everything from perfumes and cosmetics to food and drink products—and now in NUUD Vapordisiac formulas to arouse and excite while enhancing pleasure and increasing libido.
While each formula differs slightly, the main components of their Vapordisiacs are HHC, Botanically Derived Terpenes, Hexahydrothymol, trans-Caryophyllene, (R)-(+)-Limonene, Linalool, 3-Carene, alpha-Pinene, Eucalyptol, beta-Pinene, beta-Myrcene, Geraniol, Nerol, Terpineol, Fenchone, Caryophyllene oxide, alpha-Humulene, and Camphene.
These are all types of natural compounds and chemicals that can be found in various plants and herbs. Each one has its own unique properties and benefits. There’s scientific evidence supporting the potential benefits of these compounds, but further research will help fully understand their positive effects on the human body.
Passionate Executive Team
NUUD is devoted to merging the vices of sexuality and vapor to elevate your sexual experience. The company’s products are targeted towards couples between the ages of 21 and 65, although singles are still in the mix. NUUD also goes a step further by using customer feedback to improve and expand on current product offerings, hoping to solve the lack of HHC products addressing functionality and pleasure in the bedroom.
The NUUD executive team includes skilled specialists who have an intricate understanding of the technology behind aphrodisiacs and vaporizers. They work closely with leading manufacturers to ensure products are of the highest quality and meet all safety standards.
In addition to their first and only Vapordisiac, NUUD offers a wide range of gummies and chocolates with special ingredients to elevate your sexual experience.
“With our heads in the clouds, we dreamt of ways to make love between intimacy and vaping, and voilà– NUUD was born (in a birthday suit, of course),” their website states. “We desired to create a vape device that elevates your sexual experiences– because why not spice things up?”