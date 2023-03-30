Sponsored
818 Brands’ Cannabis Business Hub: Your Gateway to Success in the SoCal Market
818 Brand’s unique business hub can support you on your journey.
If you’re looking to break into the highly competitive California cannabis market, you’ll need more than just a good idea and some funding. Navigating the complex regulatory environment, securing reliable partners in retail distribution, white labeling, cultivation and creating a successful brand can be an overwhelming challenge for any new or existing company. However, with the 818 Brands cannabis business hub, you can scale your business at a fraction of the time and cost and get access to a wide range of expertise and support.
Located in the heart of California’s San Fernando Valley, 818 Brands is one of the top cannabis cultivators and distributors in Southern California. Founded by three first-generation indoor premium cultivators with over 20 years of combined experience in the industry, 818 Brands provides a unique incubator program that can help both new and existing companies achieve their business goals. From fresh, exotic indoor strains to sales strategy, marketing support and banking, 818 Brands offers a comprehensive suite of services to support your journey.
“As first-generation indoor premium cultivators that started in the weeds of the San Fernando Valley, we understand that AAA quality and consistency is what wins when building a cannabis flower brand,” says Rami Vardi, co-founder of 818 Brands. “At 818 Brands, you get experience, quality and consistency when it comes to flower and brand building.”
The incubator program focuses on three key pillars of expertise: retail distribution, white labeling and cultivation. By partnering with 818 Brands, you can gain access to the company’s entire sales structure, including a network of dispensaries and distributors that will help you secure highly competitive shelf space. You’ll also have the support of a carefully curated sales team that will help you develop a strong sales funnel. Moreover, 818 Brands’ experienced branding and marketing team will help you launch your brand and expertly walk you through the steps to brand building.
One of the key advantages of 818 Brands’ incubator program is the access to their brand hub, conveniently located between the west valley of Los Angeles and downtown. Here, you’ll find a range of business support services, including offices, a shared conference room and showrooms. It’s an excellent place for brands of all sizes and stages to network with like-minded people and learn from experienced professionals in the cannabis industry.
“Launching a cannabis brand can be a daunting challenge, but with the right partner, you can achieve your goals faster and more cost-effectively,” says Mac Leo, who is the director of marketing. “At 818 Brands, we provide a one-stop-shop for all your cannabis business needs, from cultivation to retail distribution and branding. By accessing our expertise and resources, you can scale your business and gain a competitive edge in the SoCal market.
A One-Stop-Shop
Through its incubator program, 818 Brands provides a comprehensive support system for businesses of all sizes and stages. They offer access to their entire sales structure, including distribution, sales and marketing support. Plus, their indoor cultivation hub, located in Adelanto, California, produces some of the best cannabis strains in the state.
When you join the incubator program, 818 Brands will work with you to create a detailed plan and support solution every step of the way. Their support includes access to a distribution license, sales support, brand and marketing support, and fresh, exotic indoor flowers. With 818 Brands, you can quickly scale your cannabis business with much less risk than doing it all on your own.
Dibs Reserve used 818 Brands’ incubator program to get their products into highly competitive shelf space in SoCal-area dispensaries. According to the founder of Dibs Reserve, “818 Brands facilitated the launch of our cannabis brand, Dibs Reserve, with sales, fulfillment and marketing support. 818 Brands really hooked it up by getting our brand into some of SoCal’s hottest dispensaries, too. I highly recommend using 818 Brands to build your brand.”
Steps to Success
818 Brands understands that starting a cannabis business can be challenging, especially in a highly competitive market like California. That’s why they’ve designed their services to help you achieve success quickly and efficiently. Here are the steps 818 Brands will take with you to build your company.
- Access to Distribution License: 818 Brands will help you cut down your startup time to launch your brand in the legal market by providing access to a distribution license in California. This will enable you to operate as a licensed entity and start selling your products immediately.
- Access to Sales Support: Their extensive network of dispensaries and distributors will help you secure highly competitive shelf space for your products. Plus, their experienced sales team will work closely with you to develop a strong sales funnel, ensuring that your products reach your target audience.
- Access to Brand and Marketing Support: Building a strong brand is essential to the success of any business. 818 Brands’ experienced branding and marketing team will work with you to create a unique brand identity that resonates with your target customers. They’ll help you develop a comprehensive marketing strategy that includes social media, advertising and public relations.
- Access to Fresh, Exotic Indoor Flower: Consistency is key to building brand loyalty. 818 Brands understands the importance of having access to high-quality cannabis products. That’s why their 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art indoor grow facility produces some of the best cannabis strains in California. You’ll get access to their top-shelf cannabis products, ensuring your customers can always enjoy the freshest and most exotic strains.
When partnering with 818 Brands, you can expect success. You’ll gain all the benefits of starting a business with a strong foundation, which naturally lends itself to a long-lasting future. The beauty to this partnership is that you can stand out in a crowded marketplace and achieve success more quickly and efficiently than doing it on your own.
“818 Brands knows that every brand has its own specific needs,” Leo says. “The innovative incubator program allows you to quickly scale your cannabis business with much less risk than doing it all on your own.”