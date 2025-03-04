Sponsored
Lume Dispensaries Illuminate Best of Legal Cannabis in Michigan
With 38 locations operating across the state, Lume Cannabis Co. boasts high marks thanks to its consistently friendly service and deep menus packed with local, quality products.
It’s a wild, busy world out there. We are loving the convenience that comes with cannabis legalization – but navigating the immense selection of products found on shelves can be overwhelming. If you’re heading to the dispensary, going somewhere with quality-stocked goods backed with a smile is the dream. And this is just why Lume Cannabis Co. is standing out in the Michigan marketplace.
Offering a wide array of premium products across 38 dispensaries conveniently located throughout the state, Lume’s extensive line of edibles, carts, pre-rolls and flower has every type of consumer covered. Whether you’re a first timer or a forever faithful, Lume’s recipe of pairing premium products with the proven power of friendly budtenders has the Great Lakes State rightly buzzing.
Origins In Quality
Founded in 2017, Lume is a vertically integrated company which first established itself as a pioneer in cultivation, redefining the grow process through the pillars of quality, innovation and accessibility. Recognized today as one of the largest cannabis operators in Michigan, the heart of Lume’s grow efforts can be found in the form of two large-scale indoor cultivation centers: a 250,000 square-foot facility in Evart, and another 56,000 square-foot facility in Dimondale. Combined with an outdoor farm operated in Northern Michigan, Lume is presently overseeing more than 7 million square feet of cannabis.
Grown with state-of-the-art techniques, Lume cannabis flower is cultivated from start to finish with consumers’ enjoyment in mind. After perfecting the process of forging the flower that ultimately fuels their beloved products, Lume expanded rapidly, becoming one of Michigan’s largest cannabis brands while also opening numerous dispensaries across the state.
Shop With Satisfaction
Whether you live in Cedar Springs, Big Rapids or Cadillac, you’ll find there’s a Lume nearby, ready to light your way to a sublime cannabis experience.
“When you think of Lume, think bright, modern stores packed with the best products and a team that actually knows their stuff,” says Jeff Verlinden, Lume’s director of retail. “Whether you want to browse, get expert recs, or be in and out in minutes, we make it easy. And with 38 locations across Michigan, there’s probably a Lume right where you need one.”
Once you’ve found your nearest location, the fun part begins. Whether you’re looking to restock your dab bar with mouth-watering live resin concentrates, swing by for smooth burning pre-rolls ahead of a big day out, or treat your aching joints to a THC-infused tincture, there’s something for all to be found on the shelves at Lume. For those seeking more potent products, their menus also include a curated selection of high-THC strains.
At the heart of every Lume product is quality cannabis, which is why they needed to harvest a staggering 150,000 pounds of flower in 2024 alone. Infusing a passion for innovation, sustainability and education into an array of products which consumers now know and love, Lume has also proven its dedication when it comes to innovating the next generation of delights to come.
New THC Seltzer Buzzes In
Most recently, Lume’s continued desire to find the best of what’s next has taken the form of a new social tonic called BUZZN, which blends THC seltzer and sparkling botanicals into cans that are big on flavor but 100% hangover-free.
Enjoy flavorful sips full of bubbles and real fruit juice, plus the full benefits of 7.5mg of premium Michigan cannabis included in every can. Swapping BS for a buzz built on nature’s best, BUZZN offers the smooth lift and exceptional taste you deserve when reaching for a THC seltzer.
“Not only is BUZZN THC Seltzer crafted with 7.5mg real THC, it’s made with real fruit juice, natural flavors and no artificial sweeteners,” says Jimmy Sezwick, VP of Product. “It takes clean ingredients to thoughtfully raise the bar in cannabis consumption, and BUZZN doesn’t have any ingredients you can’t pronounce. It’s big on flavor but low on calories and 100% hangover-free.”
BUZZN is the latest example of Lume’s commitment to thoughtfully raising the bar when it comes to creating quality, Michigan-made cannabis products. And best of all, you can now grab the full line of BUZZN flavors—including Watermelon, Cherry and Strawberry—at a tantalizingly affordable price. Try a trio of cans for only $9, swoop a six-pack for $16, or commit to the cause with an 18-pack for just $45.
Moving Michigan Forward
The arrival of adult-use cannabis in Michigan in 2019 not only gave those of legal age access to the wonderful properties of weed—it also brought new professional opportunities to the state.
With over 1,000 employees currently on their payroll, Lume Cannabis Co. is proud to be one of the leading cannabis industry employers in Michigan, where they continue to focus on building talent within and providing upwards career trajectories for everyone within the company. By providing a safe and secure environment reinforced by a culture focused on customer needs, Lume’s employees can develop an unparalleled excellence in cannabis knowledge. That expertise is then passed on to every customer who enters their stores.
Committed to providing high-quality products—and safe, affordable, welcoming access to every flavor of customer—Lume’s commitment to being a leader in Michigan’s legal cannabis scene is only growing brighter.