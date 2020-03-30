Learn To Marijuana Like a Pro While You’re on Virus Lockdown

PHOTO Daria Shevtsova

If you are reading this, chances are you are hunkered down somewhere, like the rest of America, just wondering when or if civil society will rise above this gnarly virus and get back to normal. But after taking in just 30 seconds of the daily press conferences held by the White House, it is plain to see there isn’t much hope that day is coming anytime soon. Although President Donald Trump claims there isn’t a need for a national lockdown, and he’s even mentioned that he might let the country ditch all of this social distancing stuff to keep economies from tanking, many states have still instituted “stay at home” orders to keep the population at home.

It means that millions of people, just like you, are hanging around the house, bored out of their skulls. At first, it was sort of like an extended vacation, but now that you’ve cleaned all of your bongs, built a couple of new ones, and possibly even engineered a new cannabis strain called “Corona-B-Gone,” there isn’t much else to do until the government allows you to go back outside. We can sympathize. We are desperate for something, anything to keep us from going insane.

It’s like Nietzsche said, “a subject for a great poet would be God’s boredom after the seventh day of creation.” Only, it’s not quite like that at all, seeing as we must use the listlessness of the times as a way to rise about the crud once science quits messing around and squashes this bug once and for all. The only way to achieve that is through education, reflection and a little bit of fun. So, in the spirit of all that, we highly recommend the following reading material. Who knows, it may help you emerge on the seventh day (or 70th) a little wiser. You’ll definitely be more stoned.

Learn To Grow Cannabis

“Cannabis: A Beginner’s Guide To Growing Marijuana”

Longtime High Times magazine cultivation editor Danny Danko has penned an “easy-to-use” cultivation guide for the person serious about growing weed. This 144-page document touches on the many facets of the cultivation process, from setting up a grow room to harvesting.

“Marijuana Grower’s Handbook”

Let legendary cultivation expert Ed Rosenthal show you how to grow weed. In this book, Ed, with his more than 30 years of experience, teaches both beginner and advanced methods for producing healthy, potent plants in an indoor and outdoor situation. Commercial cultivation is also covered. This 500-page document, complete with color photos and illustrations, is one of the highest-rated in the field of cannabis cultivation, and probably one of the best introductions to growing weed on the market.

Learn To Cook With Cannabis

“Bong Appetit”

There isn’t much else to do during these apocalyptic times but get high and eat. This book by the folks at Munchies allows you to do both, going way beyond just whipping up a batch of pot brownies using a store bought mix. It’s an elevated journey into the art of cannabis cooking, providing the reader with all they need to know about making cannabis cooking oil and butter. It includes 65 “high-end” recipes from infused dinners to desserts.

“The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook”

One of the first books written on the subject of cannabis cooking is this one by Elise McDonough. It’s an old school guide to the cannabis infusion scene that comes with easy to follow recipes for appetizers, entrees and desserts. It’s hard to go wrong with the classics, folks.

Learn To Make Cannabis-Infused Cocktails

“Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails, & Tonics”

Drinking is also a welcomed activity during these dark days. This book by Warren Bobrow takes the cocktail up a notch by showing the reader a ton of recipes for combining cannabis and booze. It covers everything from the decarboxylation process (activating THC) to creating a variety of refreshing beverages.

