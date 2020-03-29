Culture
Save Big on Your Favorite Brands With Vapor.Com’s 4/20 Sale
Everyone’s favorite cannabis holiday is just around the corner. Make sure you’re stocked with all your favorites from vapor.com during their 4/20 sale.
4/20 is almost here and it’s going on all month! You’re probably about to spend a lot on your dry herb or concentrates, so why not make sure it’s being ingested the best way possible? To get you in the mood for the greatest day on the cannabis calendar, vapor.com is starting its 4/20 sale early! From April 17-30, you can save 20% off an extensive selection of your favorite products, or treat yourself to that piece you’ve had your eye on for a while, by using VAPOR420 at check out.
Get prepped for your favorite holiday with vapor.com’s guide to finding the top 4/20 friendly devices, pipes and CBD products for all cannabis enthusiasts to enhance your sessions.
Vaporizers
Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, modern vaporizers can satisfy any and all needs for wax and herb consumers. Let’s take a look at some portable dry herb vapes, concentrate-centric devices and desktop vaporizers to find out how they can elevate your 4/20 experience.
Crafty+
The Crafty+ from Storz & Bickel delivers a 30% faster heat-up time, more sessions and improved battery life compared to its predecessor. Preset temperatures are calibrated for immediate use and a new Super Boost mode produces very thick vapor for such a small portable vape. An updated circuit board delivers more reliable performance, while the improved battery life extends sessions.
The combined conduction-convection heating system of the Crafty+ heats dry herbs and concentrates efficiently and thoroughly. If you need an elite portable vaporizer this 4/20, the Crafty+ needs to be in your arsenal. Take 20% off the Crafty+ (and ALL Storz & Bickel products) during the 4/20 sale using promo code SB420 at checkout.
G Pen Connect
G Pen has adapted to meet the needs of vape users since they first came on the scene — the new G Pen Connect continues that tradition. Able to turn any water piece with a glass-to-glass connection into an e-rig, the G Pen Connect Vaporizer is one of the best ways to vape concentrates.
An 850mAh battery delivers substantial power from such a small vaporizer while evenly heating the ceramic heating element and your material. Three temperature settings allow for terp tasting and effect exploration. Wax users who want a smoother draw from their rig should check out the Connect.
Volcano Hybrid
We can’t leave the homebodies off this 4/20 guide, so we added the best desktop vaporizer available: The Volcano Hybrid. Choose from the classic Volcano balloon bag delivery system, or switch to the traditional whip-delivery method for your dry herb or wax vapor. A faster heat-up time, which is ten times faster, makes for a more streamlined process. While the improved airflow allows for easy draws.
Storz & Bickel’s iconic convection heating creates smooth pulls and won’t overheat your material. Desktop vaporizer users who need another workhorse unit should check out the Volcano Hybrid. Remember, during the 4/20 sale you can take 20% off all Storz & Bickel products using promo code SB420.
Vape Pens
If you’re an on-the-go cannabis consumer, a vape pen is your best friend. Today’s vape pens have variable voltage options and universal cartridge capabilities, so if you’re looking to upgrade either your dry herb or concentrate vape pen, try one of these elite options.
Atmos Jump
Dry herb vape pens are some of the most elusive devices out there. Thankfully, the Atmos Jump has stood the test of time and remained a favorite among herb vapers. An absurdly powerful 1200mAh battery gets the Jump to temperature fast and produces thick vapor clouds. The anodized heating chamber has no exposed coils, helping ensure no combustion.
Straight-forward and without frills, the Atmos Jump is an old-school dry herb vape pen built to be used on-the-go and able to withstand everyday drops and tumbles.
G Pen Nova – Cookies Edition
G Pen has joined forces with Cookies SF to bring you a limited edition, eye-catching version of the efficient Nova Vaporizer. Wrapped in the iconic Cookies SF blue color, the eye-catching Nova Vaporizer features a ceramic oven for flavor retention and three voltage options (3.2v, 3.5v, and 3.9v) to let you enjoy more taste or larger clouds, depending on your preference.
Stylish vape pen users who want a statement “going out” device will enjoy the G Pen Nova – Cookies Edition.
HoneyStick Elf
The HoneyStick Elf is the most compact and efficient way to enjoy vaping from pre-filled cartridges. With one optimized 3.7v setting, the Elf is compatible with standard width 510-thread cartridges. The magnetic connection of the Elf sits next to the battery as opposed to on top of it, which makes the Elf Vaporizer so compact. Refillable tanks are included if you have your own juice or concentrates you want to enjoy as well.
Those in need of an uber-discreet vape battery should snag a HoneyStick Elf this month.
Glass Pipes
From the water-filtered to the one-hitter, having a high-quality glass pipe will let your material’s flavor flourish and provide cool hits for a comfortable session. During vapor.com‘s 420 sale, you can take an extra 20% off all glass on the site.
Higher Standards Glass Taster
For a glass pipe with a pretty standard design, Higher Standards made their Glass Taster look fantastic. The iconic HS triangle artwork is etched into the glass and you can choose from a clear or frosted glass option. Constructed from borosilicate glass, the Higher Standards taster is durable and discreet.
Light dry herb smokers who want a mess-free one-hitter will enjoy the Higher Standards Taster, thanks to a notch at the end of the pipe that ensures no loose herb during pulls.
MJ Arsenal Cache
MJ Arsenal is known for their mini dab rigs and blunt bubblers, but they came through clutch for bong users with the Cache. Measuring in at a compact seven inches, the Cache features an integrated dry herb storage jar to make storing and loading bowls easy. A quad-slit percolator sifts your smoke to cool each hit before it reaches your lips.
If you’ve wanted a new water pipe but don’t want something that will dominate the room it’s in, the MJ Arsenal Cache is a great option.
Marley Natural Glass and Walnut Spoon Pipe
If it’s coming from the first family of weed, you know it’s going to be a high functioning product. The Marley Natural Glass and Walnut Spoon Pipe features American Black Walnut on the mouthpiece and below the borosilicate glass bowl. A carb hole helps you concentrate your draws, while the wood mouthpiece cools hits. Each part is detachable, so cleaning the Glass & Walnut Spoon Pipe is hassle-free.
Outdoorsy smokers can take the Marley Natural Glass and Walnut Spoon Pipe on any hike or adventure.
Rolling Papers
What better way to celebrate 4/20 than a freshly rolled joint? From ultra-thin papers to easily fillable cones, dry herb users won’t have a shortage of elite rolling options this holiday. Pick your favorite brand and save 20% on vapor.com during the 4/20 sale.
Vibes King Size Cones
Bay Area rap legend Berner dropped Vibes Papers recently and they have quickly become a favorite among the dry herb community. If you need a larger-than-usual cone that will burn evenly while keeping your material’s taste intact, Vibes King Size Cones need to be in your stash box. Available in Rice, Hemp, or Ultra-Thin varieties.
Smokers wanting to enjoy papers without having to roll will prefer the Vibes King Size Cones, the size is great for large sessions as well. If you’ve caught the vibes, vapor.com is taking 25% off all Vibes Rolling Papers during their 4/20 sale.
RAW Organic Hemp Rolling Papers
Would any 4/20 buyers guide be complete without RAW Rolling Papers? The iconic rolling paper brand brings you 100% vegan papers that feature the classic RAW run-preventing watermark system with cross-weave patterning and vertical hard-stop lines for an even burning session.
If you’ve never enjoyed a joint with RAW Papers, this 4/20 is a perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.
Elements Ultra-Thin Rice Rolling Papers
If you’re looking for the least amount of paper in your rolling papers, the Elements Ultra-Thin Rice Rolling Papers should be your go-to. Made from pressed rice and utilizing Acacia plant gum, the Elements Ultra-Thin Rolling Papers but without ashing everywhere, making your 4/20 mess-free.
Flavor-centric joint smokers — or those who don’t want to deal with pesky ashtrays — will enjoy Elements Ultra Thin Papers.
Dab Rigs
Modern glass and electric dab rigs give concentrate fans amazing flavor and substantial clouds. Whether you’re a torch-wielding dabber or more partial to an electric rig, there are a ton of options that will enhance your next session.
Higher Standards Riggler
Is it a dab rig? Is it a bong? It’s both! The Higher Standards Riggler can seamlessly transition from bong to rig and comes with both a bowl and quartz banger. The fixed diffused downstem of the Riggle sifts your wax vapor through moisture to cool draws and keep your flavor full.
If you’re a dry herb and concentrate user who wants to consolidate their smoking arsenal, the Higher Standards Riggler is an elite bong and rig all-in-one.
KandyPens OURA
E-rigs have made a huge impact on the wax world recently, and the KandyPens OURA is the most powerful of the bunch. A beastly 3000mAh battery delivers endless power and four preset temperatures are optimized to manufacture gigantic vapor clouds. The unique glass bulb shape allows you to take all of your draw at once or enjoy sippable vapor.
Additionally kitted out with a quartz atomizer and ceramic bowl for different taste options, wax users who put a premium on cloud size will fall in love with the OURA. Make sure you check back the day of 4/20 for 42% off all KandyPens products with promo code KP420.
MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Rig
The Ursa from MJ Arsenal has a traditional dab rig design but shrunken down to help concentrate your vapor and conserve material. MJ Arsenal gave the Ursa a disc percolator, rear-mounted downstem and a built-in reclaim catcher for clean draws.
Have a torch but want more concentrated vapor? The MJ Arsenal Ursa Mini Rig will satisfy traditional rig users and help them conserve material.
CBD
The CBD-sphere has expanded at a lightning-fast rate over the last few months. Each of these CBD products has been selected for its unique use and application method. Vapor.com is stocked with every kind of CBD you’d need and you can save 20% during the 4/20 sale across all products throughout April.
Bloom Farms CBD Mini Vapor Pen
Bloom Farms is one of the most respected CBD brands out and their Mini Vapor Pen can be used right out of the box to deliver CBD draws. Using uncut, whole hemp-plant extract means that Bloom Farms CBD Mini Vapor Pen utilizes the “entourage effect.” The ceramic wicking system means you’ll be able to fully taste the Blueberry, Mint, Natural, or Stone Fruit flavor.
If you’re a commuter who needs CBD to help out with the day-to-day comings and goings, Bloom Farms’ CBD Mini Vapor Pen is a great choice this 4/20.
Mary’s Nutritionals Elite CBD Compound
One of the newer CBD brands on the market, Mary’s Nutritionals brings broad-spectrum relief where you need it most. Mary’s Nutritionals has partnered with the boutique hemp farm Elite Botanicals to deliver some of the highest-grade CBD balm available.
Athletes or those who suffer from various pulls, twists, and knocks will enjoy the muscle penetrating Mary’s Nutritionals Elite CBD Compound.
Social CBD Broad Spectrum Drops 750MG
If you’re not exactly sure how you’d like to take your CBD, Social CBD’s Broad Spectrum Drops 750MG can be added to food, drink, or applied directly to your tongue. Available in seven different flavors (including Natural), Social CBD Broad Spectrum Drops can accommodate any taste.
If you’re in need of more products during this month-long 4/20 celebration and want to save money on all your wax, dry herb and accessory gear, check out vapor.com’s site-wide, month-long 4/20 sale and take 20% off with promo code VAPOR420.
TELL US, what’s your favorite way to enjoy cannabis?