Sponsored
SmokeBuddy Combats Counterfeits, Protecting Brand Integrity and Quality
CEO and Founder of SmokeBuddy, the popular smoke-eliminating device, secures major legal victory against counterfeit distributors.
The dupes trend has recently taken social media—TikTok, in particular—by storm. For those not in the know, “dupes” refers to the growing popularity of affordable products that closely mimic or duplicate the appearance, function or effect of higher-end or luxury items. They offer budget-friendly consumers an economical way to enjoy the aesthetic or performance of high-end products without the bank-breaking price tag. It sounds too good to be true—and that’s often the case. The reality is dupes are unlicensed, counterfeit products that steal proprietary technology and combine it with low-quality materials. Such is the issue facing Gregg Gorski, CEO and founder of the popular SmokeBuddy smoke-eliminating device.
SmokeBuddy is a pioneer of smoke filtration devices for more discreet sessions. Available in the Original, Junior and Mega sizes, each version has a different lifespan: 150 exhales for the Junior, over 300 exhales for the Original and over 450 for the Mega. Unfortunately, the popular product has become the subject of counterfeit opportunists, which undermines the integrity and quality of the brand.
Faced with the issue of low-quality SmokeBuddy products reaching the hands of unsuspecting consumers, Gorski decided to take action against counterfeit SmokeBuddy manufacturers, distributors and retailers. For the past two years, the company has offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who could provide information leading to the distribution of counterfeit SmokeBuddy products. So far, Gorski has settled four cases in mediation, recovering over $300,000.
“Counterfeiting of goods is a major problem everywhere, from Louis Vuitton bags to brake pads for your car to SmokeBuddy,” Gorski says. “And because there’s so many of them and so much stuff is coming into the country, it’s hard for the Border Patrol and customs to keep track.”
The Problem With Counterfeits
Gorski says substandard quality leads to underwhelming performance, which is the number one problem with counterfeit SmokeBuddy products. Dupes often have lower quality than the original products, leading to durability, performance or overall satisfaction issues.
Gorski says he’s built his brand based on quality, performance and customer service.
“When you buy a product that serves a purpose, fake ones don’t perform as well,” he says. “Take a fake Louis purse, for example. It still looks cute from a distance, but it’s not the same when you really look at it.
“Customers aren’t getting an authentic product; they’re getting a cheap knockoff,” Gorski says. “Customers think they’re buying a real one, but they get a fake one that doesn’t work properly. So, they call us and say, ‘Hey, I got a bad SmokeBuddy, smoke is coming out of it, or it didn’t last long, or it just doesn’t have the right quality.”
Support Local
Some dupes may raise concerns about intellectual property and the ethical implications of copying designs or formulas from original creators. SmokeBuddy has built a reputation for its corporate social responsibility and gives back to many community groups. The impact of counterfeit SmokeBuddy products reduces the amount that the company can give back.
“I don’t want to sound selfish, but counterfeit products hurt our company,” Gorski says. “The purpose of a cheap knockoff is to copy something as cheaply as possible for those counterfeit companies to make money. We’re an American company that supports American companies that distribute our products. When the customer buys a fake one, they supersede all that.”
Bad for the Environment
Suppose dupes are of lower quality and wear out quickly. In that case, it may result in more frequent replacements, leading to increased waste and environmental impact compared to investing in a higher-quality, longer-lasting product.
SmokeBuddy cares about the environment and recently launched its new All-Paper Original SmokeBuddy. Made entirely of paper, this is an innovative and eco-friendly alternative to traditional smoke filters.
How to Spot a Counterfeit SmokeBuddy
There are some obvious red flags for counterfeit products: A major indicator of counterfeit products is the unauthorized use of licensed characters or popular intellectual property on the packaging or the product itself. Since these characters are copyrighted, any smoking product featuring them without proper licensing is likely counterfeit.
Pricing can also reveal counterfeit goods. Authentic products typically have a set price range, while counterfeits are often sold at significantly lower prices. For example, genuine SmokeBuddy products cost between $20 and $45, but knockoffs can be found on notorious junk platforms like Temu for significantly less.
Many legitimate brands employ security features to authenticate their products. SmokeBuddy uses holographic stickers of authenticity on their packaging and accessories.
Product-specific details can also help identify counterfeits. In the case of SmokeBuddy, the attached keychain material differs between authentic and fake products. Genuine SmokeBuddy keychains are made from LED plastic, while counterfeit versions typically use rubber.
If you see counterfeit SmokeBuddy products, report them to the company. A $1000 reward is still on offer for anyone who provides information leading to the distribution of counterfeit SmokeBuddy products.
For the ultimate peace of mind, purchase your filter directly from SmokeBuddy.