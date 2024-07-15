Snoop Dogg Opens First Licensed Cannabis Store in Los Angeles

PHOTOS Guap City Productions

The global cannabis and rap icon celebrated the grand opening of S.W.E.D. in Los Angeles. The dispensary offers top-shelf products and service and also pay homage to Snoop’s most memorable moments in music and beyond.

Snoop Dogg might be one of the biggest artists to grace the rap game, but he’s also one of the biggest cannabis smokers. Now, Snoop’s celebrating yet another milestone in his career: the opening of S.W.E.D., his first licensed cannabis store. Located at 5494 W Centinela Ave. in Los Angeles, the dispensary is conveniently situated between SoFi Stadium and LAX, making it super accessible for anyone flying into town. SoFi Stadium is also the home to music’s biggest concerts as well as the Los Angeles Rams, making it the perfect stop for game day.

The grand opening of S.W.E.D. took place Sunday, July 14, on a beautiful LA day. At around 3pm, Snoop Dogg arrived and immediately went into the back room where he morphed into DJ Snoopadelic, his DJ alias. The name is inspired by the legendary George Clinton’s Funkadelic. He proceeded to bless the crowd with a live DJ set, playing all the jams including Sexyy Red’s “Get It Sexy.”

Snoop Dogg opened his new dispensary in Los Angeles💨 pic.twitter.com/kVrhyDsmkY — Shirley Ju (@shirju) July 15, 2024

More Than Cannabis

The store is aptly named S.W.E.D., an acronym for “Smoke Weed Every Day.” Defining Snoop Dogg’s lifestyle to the tee, it’s also everyone’s favorite lyric from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s song, “The Next Episode.”

Beyond the store carrying only the most premium cannabis products and offering top-notch service, S.W.E.D is also a cultural hub for the City of Angels, with Snoop’s impressive long-lasting career plastered all over. Upon walking in, the first thing you see is the wooden Death Row Records chair, making for a beautiful photo-op.

Memorabilia was strategically placed throughout, including a section dedicated to Snoop’s debut album DoggyStyle. Snoop’s personal handwritten sayings were also graffitied on the walls up high, such as “Now that u found it, put some papers around it.”

Snoop Launches New Tupac Cannabis Line

The most exciting moment had to be the launch of the limited-edition Death Row and Tupac cannabis collaboration. The exclusive cannabis line offers new strains, cherished photos and reimagined Death Row iconography and mementos. For those who aren’t familiar, Snoop took over Death Row Records back in 2022, and launched Death Row Cannabis the following year.

Given Snoop and Tupac’s friendship, it was only right for Snoop to choose Tupac for Death Row Cannabis’ first artist collaboration. In 2017, Snoop inducted Tupac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and recalled the story of when Tupac handed Snoop his first blunt. It was history from there.

“That first blunt sparked a friendship that ran deep,” Snoop reminisces. “We’ll always have his music, but this is another way I can bring what was meaningful to Tupac to his fans.”

Beyond this new venture, Snoop has bigger plans to launch a S.W.E.D. coffeeshop in Amsterdam, Netherlands, slated to arrive in August of this year.