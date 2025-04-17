EXCLUSIVE: In Major Move, Mike Tyson Takes Over As CEO of Industry Giant Tyson 2.0

In a move that’s set to shake the cannabis industry, Cannabis Now has exclusively confirmed that Mike Tyson has taken over as CEO of Tyson 2.0 and its parent company Carma Holdings, the impactful cannabis company co-founded by the boxing legend. While specific details about the transition are scarce following a social media post earlier today on Tyson’s official Instagram account, this move has placed Tyson in the top leadership role at the company. Tyson 2.0 has been an extraordinarily major player in the cannabis industry since its launch, capitalizing on the boxing icon’s expertise and advocacy for the plant.

“Carma Holdings and Tyson 2.0 have reached a pivotal inflection point as it continues to cement its place as a market leader in the cannabis community,” a senior official with Tyson 2.0 told Cannabis Now exclusively. “Mike Tyson stepping in as CEO confirms the brand’s unwavering commitment to authenticity and longevity, something the industry has been starved of in recent years. We’re beyond thrilled as a company to have The Champ at the helm.”

Tyson 2.0 was launched in response to the challenges faced by the boxing icon’s earlier cannabis venture, Tyson Ranch, which reportedly failed due to management issues and a lack of cannabis expertise.

As of this reporting, there’s no official indication what role, if any, Adam Wilks, who has served as CEO, has at Tyson 2.0.

Mike Tyson: The Businessman, The Fighter

Tyson, of course mostly known for his remarkable boxing career, has become—undeniably—a leading player in the cannabis industry after initially entering the space with his less than successful initial foray, Tyson Ranch. However, the former heavyweight champion’s partnership with Wilks led to the wildly successful launch of Tyson 2.0. For his part, Tyson himself has been quite public about what he believes are the benefits of cannabis, using it for both physical and mental relief.

The Marketplace

As is widely known, the cannabis market is still rapidly growing, with expectations of becoming a multibillion-dollar industry. However, it continues to face challenges including regulatory hurdles and market volatility. Despite these ever-present potential hurdles, companies such as Tyson 2.0 are aggressively innovating and expanding, with a focus on product diversity and brand authenticity.

As Tyson takes over as CEO, it means the cannabis powerhouse will usher in new dimensions to the company’s leadership and strategy and strive to leverage the superstar’s personal brand and advocacy for cannabis to further explode the business. This move will assuredly not only impact Tyson 2.0 but also redefine how celebrity-backed cannabis companies operate within the still nascent industry.