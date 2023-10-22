Current Events
Everclear-Infused Recipes for Fall
Add a splash of Everclear grain alcohol to your autumnal recipes to make the flavors flicker like Jack-o’-lanterns.
Ah, fall! The time of year when Mother Nature paints the landscape in shades of russet and ruby. We start pulling on our coziest sweaters, the air becomes fragranced with all things cinnamon, and crispy fallen leaves crunch underfoot. You have an overwhelming urge to visit a pumpkin patch or go apple picking.
The changing of the seasons also activates our taste buds to start craving foods that are warm, comforting—and pumpkin-spiced. And if there’s one thing cannabis lovers know, it’s that delicious recipes are always in season. By adding a splash of Everclear grain alcohol to your cooking, your fall recipes will pop, and flavors will flicker like Jack-o’-lanterns.
Four Delicious Recipes for Fall
If you’re unfamiliar with Everclear, it’s not just any spirit. The clean palette of Everclear can be used as a blank canvas for creating your own kitchen concoctions. This versatile grain alcohol packs a punch but serves as an ideal base for infusions, tinctures and a zesty spin on beloved autumn recipes. Its subtle flavor expertly enhances flavors and spices rather than overshadowing them. It adds a little extra magic—a hint of something you can’t quite place but keeps you coming back for more.
These four delicious fall recipes all use Everclear to enhance the flavors of fall, but you can enjoy them all year round.
Fall Flavors Infusion
Prep: 15 minutes
Steep: 24 hours
Yield: 24 oz.
Whether it’s fall or you’re just hoping to elicit fond memories of costume parties, comfort food and football, this Fall Flavors Infusion recipe will do the trick. It uses apples, cranberries and spices to create what should be dubbed as the official taste of autumn.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup chopped Granny Smith apples
- ¾ cup chopped Red Delicious apples
- ¾ cup chopped cranberries
- 2 allspice berries
- 2 whole cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 10 oz. Everclear
- 10 oz. filtered water
- 4 oz. simple syrup
Instructions
- Chop cranberries and apples with a food processor or knife, then measure ¾ cup of each.
- Combine chopped fruit with Everclear, allspice, cloves and cinnamon in a large, sealable container.
- Shake thoroughly.
- Let steep in a cool, dark place for 24 hours.
- Strain out all solids with a fine mesh strainer or coffee filter.
- Add simple syrup and water.
- Stir, bottle and enjoy.
Tip: Fresh cranberries are certainly preferred, but frozen will also work in a pinch or if they’re out of season.
Harvest Spice Infusion
Prep: 15 minutes
Steep: 14 days
Yield: ~500ml
A cornucopia of autumnal flavor. After all, it’s just not fall without a little harvest spice infusion.
Ingredients
- 500ml butter washed Everclear
- ½ c. fresh ginger
- ½ c. whole nutmeg
- 4 cinnamon sticks
- ¼ c. whole cloves
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a sealed mason jar.
- Place in refrigerator and store for at least two weeks. Shake occasionally.
- Pro tip: Place ingredients in a spice bag for easy removal
Sweet Preserved Pears
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Steep: 4 weeks
Yield: 1 qt
Extend pear season into the entire year with this sweet recipe. Inspired by the German fruit-preserving tradition of “rumptof,” the resulting pears have a slightly more complex flavor owing to the dried fruits and vanilla. This makes them a perfect complement to baked desserts and ice cream alike.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. pears (halved, peeled and cored)
- ½ lb. dried fruit (such as apricots, peaches or prunes)
- 2 ¼ c. white sugar
- 1 vanilla bean (cut in half)
- the peel of 1 orange (with all pith removed)
- 1 ½-2 c. Everclear
Instructions
- In a 1-quart mason jar, stack the pears, alternating with dried fruit and pieces of orange peel in between. Add in vanilla bean.
- In a pot, combine the sugar with just enough water to wet thoroughly (about 1/4 to 1/2 c.) and heat. Stir until sugar is fully dissolved, or about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
- Pour sugar solution over the pears. Top with enough Everclear to fill the mason jar. Close tightly.
- Store mason jar in a cool, dark place for at least one month. Pears will be ready to enjoy in a month.
Pumpkin Spice Shake
No self-respecting fall recipe list is complete without a delicious pumpkin spice drink. Shake it up with this boozy confection.
Ingredients
- ½ oz. Harvest spice infusion
- 3-4 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 2 tbsp. pumpkin puree
- ½ c. milk or milk alternative
- whipped cream
- ground nutmeg, for garnish
Instructions
- Place Harvest Spice Infusion, ice cream, pumpkin puree and milk in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour into glass.
- Top with whipped cream and freshly ground nutmeg.
If you enjoy spiciness in your cannabis from terpenes like caryophyllene and myrcene, try whipping up these delicious fall recipes to enhance your season.
PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Everclear® Grain Alcohol is 75.5%-95% Alc./Vol. (120-190 Proof), ©2023 Luxco®, Inc., St. Louis, MO