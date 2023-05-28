Sponsored
CannaCon New Mexico Taps into State’s Growing Cannabis Market
CannaCon New Mexico, one of the most anticipated cannabis industry events in the state, recently concluded with great success. Held in Albuquerque over the course of two days, from May 19-20, the event brought together professionals, enthusiasts and experts from the cannabis industry to discuss and showcase the latest trends, innovations and regulations in the rapidly growing market.
The event kicked off Thursday evening with a networking event presented by the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce at Juno Brewery. Attendees and exhibitors packed the venue to network and discuss the growing New Mexico cannabis market. Attendees were treated to a series of engaging panel discussions and educational sessions covering a wide range of topics, including cultivation techniques, extraction methods, product development, branding, marketing and compliance.
One of the main highlights of CannaCon New Mexico was the bustling expo floor, where exhibitors from various sectors showcased their products and services. The expo featured state-of-the-art cultivation equipment, innovative extraction technologies, packaging solutions, marketing agencies specializing in the cannabis industry and much more. Participants had the opportunity to connect with vendors, explore new business opportunities and stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in the market.
Throughout CannCon New Mexico, networking opportunities were plentiful, allowing attendees to forge valuable connections with industry professionals, potential investors and like-minded individuals. This facilitated the exchange of ideas, collaborations and the formation of strategic partnerships, fostering growth and innovation within the cannabis community.
In addition to the educational and business-focused aspects, CannaCon New Mexico offered an afterparty presented by Mountaintop Extracts. Live DJ performances, dance competitions and exciting games provided the party attendees with a fun-filled night, fostering a sense of community.
Overall, CannaCon New Mexico 2023 was a resounding success, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts in a dynamic and informative setting. The event not only showcased the latest innovations and trends in the cannabis industry, but also facilitated meaningful connections and provided a platform for collaboration. As New Mexico’s cannabis market continues to expand, events like CannaCon play a vital role in shaping the industry and paving the way for a thriving and responsible cannabis ecosystem in the state.