Sponsored
Lift Cannabis Events Head to US With San Francisco Launch
Canada’s #1 cannabis trade show and conference is expanding into the US this August, with their first stop in San Francisco August 3-4 at the Moscone Center. Fueling connections and driving innovation in new and exciting ways, find out why Lift Expo has earned a reputation as one of the world’s favorite industry gatherings.
Lift Events & Experiences, renowned as Canada’s top cannabis conferences and tradeshows, is expanding its horizons by introducing its first-ever US event: Lift San Francisco. Taking place Aug. 3-4, 2023 at the Moscone Convention Center, the event aims to cultivate progress and ingenuity in the cannabis realm.
Lift San Francisco will showcase a multitude of exhibitors representing various facets of the cannabis ecosystem, along with numerous panels and keynote sessions delving into the future of the industry; strategies for overcoming systemic obstacles; innovation; investment opportunities.
Elevating Cannabis Events Since 2015
Since its inception in 2015, Lift and Co. has been at the forefront of large-scale cannabis trade shows in Canada, setting the standard for industry events. Today, reimagined and under new management, the conference and expo continues to expand its reach across North America, serving as a vital meeting point and an immersive space for exploring everything cannabis.
“We were already in the US market through the Cannabis Business Summit. The intent is to pay homage to that legacy event while incorporating some of the things our audience loves so much about the Lift brand,” says Lindsay Roberts, portfolio lead of Lift Events & Experiences. “There’s still a strong need and appetite for innovative and engaging cannabis events.”
Every Lift event offers a dynamic platform featuring cutting-edge content and a curated selection of premier exhibitors. Thousands of retailers, producers, growers, investors and decision-makers converge in an electrifying atmosphere, fueling connections and driving innovation. In addition to the captivating experience of the event itself, Lift is renowned for its signature surprises and unforgettable “a-ha!” moments, adding an extra layer of excitement and inspiration.
Lift’s commitment to delivering exceptional content, top-notch exhibitors and a vibrant atmosphere makes each event a must-attend for those wanting to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. With its blend of knowledge, networking and unexpected delights, Lift events have become a cornerstone of the cannabis community. They foster growth, collaboration and those magical moments that make people return year after year.
Ideal NorCal Location
With its rich history deeply intertwined with cannabis cultivation, Northern California has emerged as a prominent epicenter of cannabis culture, innovation and expertise. This makes San Francisco the perfect location for Lift Events’ first US gathering. Surrounding this melting pot of a city are countless cannabis farms, boutique dispensaries and passionate growers who have honed their craft for generations.
“The California market deserves a place to gather as one community, and we’re committed to being that convener. Lift San Francisco is designed to serve the whole cannabis ecosystem from consumers, retailers and budtenders to investors, business leaders, cultivators and brands,” Roberts says. “There’s never been a more important time for the cannabis community to come together and lift each other up.”
The unique combination of fertile soil, favorable climate and pioneering spirit has allowed Northern California to cultivate some of the world’s finest cannabis strains. The region’s reputation for producing high-quality, artisanal cannabis products has garnered recognition and admiration not only within the state, but also on a global scale.
Northern California’s cannabis community fosters a sense of camaraderie and collaboration where growers, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts come together to share insights, exchange ideas and support one another’s endeavors. The area’s inclusive and supportive environment has played a significant role in propelling the cannabis industry forward.
Lift & Arcview Join Forces
Lift and The Arcview Group will join forces on day one of the San Francisco event to create an impactful day of essential education, blending Lift’s strategy-focused, advocacy-oriented business and community leadership with The Arcview Group’s cutting-edge cannabis industry investment program. This dynamic collaboration offers attendees a comprehensive experience, equipping them with the vital information required to navigate the ever-evolving cannabis market and investment climate in the US.
Whether you’re seeking strategic insights for your business or aiming to make informed investment decisions, this unified event will offer a wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities.
By combining the expertise and resources of Lift and The Arcview Group, this high-impact conference empowers attendees to stay ahead in the fast-paced cannabis industry, enabling them to make informed choices and seize promising opportunities.
Taste at Lift: The Perfect Bite
Debuting at Lift San Francisco 2023, the Taste at Lift Cannabis Food & Beverage Experience promises an extraordinary immersion into the world of cannabis-infused cuisine and libations. Prepare to indulge in unique demonstrations, captivating presentations and thought-provoking panels led by global pioneers in cannabis food, beverage and hospitality.
This is your chance to seize a remarkable opportunity, delving into one of the cannabis industry’s most thrilling and quickly growing sectors. You’ll be at the forefront of knowledge and engagement by participating in firsthand lessons, discovering anticipated challenges and uncovering success stories.
This unparalleled experience allows you to expand your understanding and shape the future of cannabis-infused culinary delights. Are you ready to embark on a journey that will tantalize your taste buds and ignite your imagination?
Lift Into the Future
Lift San Francisco will also feature live flower on the expo floor, which attendees are invited to see, touch, smell and sample. There’s also an extensive Budtender program–created especially for the unsung heroes of the cannabis industry–that includes free tickets, Masterclass education, a dedicated lounge area and more.
At the close of the conference and expo each day, attendees are invited to attend receptions that encourage even more engaging conversations and meaningful business-building connections. Lift San Francisco wraps up with a signature Lift After Party to end this special event on a high note.
Lift Events & Experiences fulfill a dual role in the cannabis community, serving as a hub for gatherings and a platform for exploration. Spanning multiple locations in North America, each upcoming Lift event will present cutting-edge content and premier exhibitors within a vibrant atmosphere, attracting thousands of participants, including cannabis growers, processors, manufacturers, brands, budtenders, retailers, educators, advocates, regulators, consumers and investors. These events also pay homage to the origins of the cannabis industry. Committed to celebrating the industry’s unsung heroes, Lift invites retailers and budtenders to attend the event free of charge.
“We’ve packed so much into two days, plus there’s plenty of time for attendees to network, make lasting business connections, and have a little bit of fun,” Roberts says.
Lift Events takes great pride in being produced by MCI. Learn about their other upcoming events at their flagship website.