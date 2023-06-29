Sponsored
Create the Ultimate Fourth of July BBQ Experience With Everclear
Create memorable culinary experiences that your friends and family will love.
Fourth of July barbecues are a quintessential American tradition that brings together family, friends and the irresistible aroma of grilled goodness. Picture it: the sizzle of burgers and hot dogs, the tantalizing scents of barbecue sauce and the joyous chatter of your friends as they enjoy the finest cannabis flower to relax and soak up what’s hopefully a dunny, bluebird day. It’s a celebration of freedom and liberty where the grill takes center stage, proudly showcasing its charred masterpieces—and the perfect time to devour delicious barbecue alongside your dank buds.
Incorporating Everclear into your Fourth of July barbecue recipes can add an extra spark to your celebrations. Cooking with Everclear grain alcohol opens up a world of possibilities for culinary adventures as its high alcohol content and neutral flavor make it a versatile ingredient that can enhance both sweet and savory dishes. Additionally, Everclear is a neutral spirit, which means it doesn’t have a strong flavor or aroma, making it versatile and suitable for a wide range of recipes and cuisines.
Cooking With Everclear
As the sun shines down, your backyard will be transformed into a culinary playground. Sip refreshing cocktails and hit the bong while the grill master, armed with tongs and an apron emblazoned with stars and stripes, flips burgers and expertly brushes sauces onto smoky ribs and grilled chicken. Meanwhile, a colorful array of side dishes makes their grand entrance—creamy potato salads, tangy coleslaws and bowls overflowing with corn on the cob. It’s a feast fit for Uncle Sam himself—and one that won’t last long with a guestlist motivated by the munchies.
So, let the aroma of barbecue waft through the neighborhood, let the laughter and cheers fill the air and let the joy of this festive occasion remind us of the remarkable spirit of Independence Day. Here are five fun barbecue recipes made with Everclear that you can serve at your Fourth of July party.
Fire up the Cocktails: Simply Wonderful
Raise your glass to the stars and stripes with a refreshing summer cocktail. Everclear can be the secret ingredient that brings a fiery kick to your mixed drinks. This Simply Wonderful cocktail recipe by mixologist Ted Kilgore is the perfect refreshing tipple.
Ingredients
1 oz. Everclear
1 oz. pomegranate juice
3 oz. Simply Lemonade
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker full of ice.
- Shake vigorously.
- Pour into rocks glass full of ice.
- Garnish with lemon wheel and mint sprig.
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce
Do you have your sauce recipe mastered yet? Add a sweet, spicy and just right flavorful twist to your Fourth of July party by incorporating Everclear into your homemade barbecue sauce.
Ingredients
2 jalapeño peppers, finely chopped
1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, diced
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 cup ketchup
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon red pepper flakes (or more for extra heat)
1/4 cup honey
1 1/2 tablespoons Everclear Grain Alcohol
Large pinch of black pepper
Salt to taste
Instructions
- Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, then sauté
- for 2-3 minutes until the onion is soft and translucent.
- Add the remaining ingredients to the saucepan and stir to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer and reduce the heat to low. Let the sauce simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and let cool for a few minutes. Taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning as needed. If the sauce is too thick, you can thin it out with a bit of water or apple cider vinegar. If you prefer a smoother barbecue sauce, transfer to a blender and puree until smooth.
- Transfer the sauce to a jar or other container and store it in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Grilled Chicken
Bursting with juicy flavors, Vanessa Lavorato’s grilled chicken recipe is perfect for a Fourth of July feast. All it takes is a savory Everclear brine, a bit of patience and some grill skills.
Ingredients
8 c. water
1/2 c. salt
1/3 c. honey
1 tbsp. black peppercorn, whole
3 bay leaves
2 limes, sliced
3 cloves garlic
1 bunch cilantro
1 jalapeño, cut in half
1/2 c. Everclear
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, add four cups water, salt, honey, black peppercorn, bay leaves, limes, garlic and jalapeño. Heat until boiling and salt dissolves completely.
- Pour brine into a container large enough to hold chicken like a 6-quart Cambro. Add cilantro, the rest of the water and Everclear.
- Let cool completely in the fridge before submerging chicken in brine. Tip: Add ice to speed up cooling process. Brine chicken for at least 6 hours. For best results, brine chicken overnight and for up to two days before cooking. Any longer and chicken will get too salty.
- Before grilling, remove chicken from brine and let it come to room temperature. Cook on a grill until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.
Strawberry Semifreddo
Escape the summer heat with this frozen Italian dessert. This Strawberry Semifreddo recipe from Vanessa Lavorato’s uses Everclear to heighten flavors of fresh fruit and lower freezing temperature for a blissful melt-in-your-mouth texture you can’t resist.
Ingredients
1 lb. strawberries
1 c. sugar
zest of 1 lemon
1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar (optional)
1 tbsp. Everclear
1 tsp. vanilla
¼ tsp. salt
4 eggs, separated
1 c. cream
Instructions
- Line a 9 x 5 loaf pan with parchment paper.
- Core strawberries and slice into bowl. Add 1/2 cup (100g) sugar and lemon zest. Set aside to macerate. After at least one hour, strain juices from strawberries into a small saucepan with balsamic vinegar and salt. Reduce over low heat.
- Arrange macerated strawberries on top of lined loaf pan in a thin layer. Purée the remaining strawberries with Everclear, vanilla, salt and balsamic strawberry reduction.
- Beat egg yolks with 1/4 cup (50g) of sugar in a large bowl until light in color. Set bowl over a pot of simmering water and continue to beat yolks until warm to the touch and just thickened. Add strawberry purée to egg yolks and mix gently.
- In another bowl, whip three of the four egg whites with 1/4 cup (50g) of sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold into strawberry yolk mixture until some streaks remain.
- Use egg white bowl to whip cream then fold into Strawberry Semifreddo. Pour into loaf pan and place evenly in the freezer for at least 6 hours.
PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Everclear® Grain Alcohol is 75.5%-95% Alc./Vol. (120-190 Proof), ©2023 Luxco®, Inc., St. Louis, MO.