The Sustainability of Smokebuddy
Smokebuddy Air Filters promotes its commitment to sustainability in cannabis through an innovative eco-friendly product line and advancements in manufacturing, packaging and distribution.
The disconnect between the cannabis industry and sustainability has been problematic long before legalization. From major compliance equipment to frivolous microplastics in product packaging, the cannabis industry continues to rely on single-use, non-renewable plastic materials.
In 2020 alone, the US cannabis industry disposed of nearly one billion pieces of single-use plastic and has been associated with numerous harmful environmental impacts. Fortunately, many brands are beginning to use more sustainable materials and implement energy-efficient practices. One such company leading the way is Smokebuddy, the top producer of high-quality, personal air filters that allow consumers the freedom to smoke what they want, wherever they want.
As a leader in the cannabis industry for more than 15 years, Smokebuddy has been making one-of-a-kind products designed to eliminate smoke and odor while reducing its impact on the surrounding environment. Smokebuddy’s eco-friendly initiatives are showing other brands that it’s never too late to make a positive change. Committed to contributing toward a healthier planet, Smokebuddy is transitioning its plastic smoke filters to completely compostable, all-paper versions.
A New Era of Sustainable Smokebuddy Air Filter Products
The new All-Paper Smokebuddy is an innovative, eco-friendly solution that underscores the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability. This paper-based air filter is made entirely from sustainably sourced paper with fully compostable packaging. The All-Paper Smokebuddy is slightly larger than the original plastic or plant-based size, allowing for even longer continuous use.
Designed for consumers looking for a discreet way to smoke, Smokebuddy Air Filters improve the surrounding air quality while reducing exposure to second-hand smoke. This contributes to a healthier environment for those around you, particularly non-smokers and children.
From the very beginning, Smokebuddy has used as many recycled materials as possible. Their ECO line of air filters contains 100% plant-based plastics and created using renewable materials and resources in their manufacturing. These Smokebuddy filters are available in both original or junior sizes in the Earth tones of green or white.
A Growing Demand to Go Green
As the demand for eco-friendly products increases, businesses like Smokebuddy rise to meet this demand while establishing a standard for sustainable cannabis smoking accessories. Smokebuddy has transformed its business model towards sustainable innovation—from both an operation and product standpoint.
“Smokebuddy is our answer to being 100 percent sustainable for a product in a time where smoke shops are selling disposable items made of plastic lithium, and other heavy metals that are just nothing but bad for the environment,” says Smokebuddy Founder and Worldwide Sales Manager Gregg Gorski.
In a conscious effort to reduce the depletion of natural resources, Smokebuddy has continually incorporated eco-friendly, biodegradable and recyclable bioplastics into its product line. Their manufacturing operation uses plant-based plastics and renewable bioplastic material for their smoke filter products.
The first original Smokebuddy launched with the brand is made with recycled plastic materials. Next, their ECO-Series air filters were introduced being made with 100% plant-based plastics.
Now, the new All-Paper Smokebuddy is a completely paper-based air filter made entirely from sustainably sourced paper. From the outer packaging to the inner working of the Smokebuddy product itself, the entire product is fully compostable.
Since the beginning of Smokebuddy, this brand has launched sustainable practices and efforts that have evolved their products while bettering the planet.
By implementing these environmentally conscious actions into their manufacturing, Smokebuddy is benefitting the environment by:
- Reducing environmental pollution
- Conserving natural resources
- Mitigating the environmental footprint from human activity
- Providing a safer environment for employees, communities and customers
- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from oil-based plastics
The benefits of using sustainable materials in manufacturing extend beyond helping the environment. They can also lead to long-term economic benefits, including cost savings and a competitive advantage. Companies that invest in sustainable materials and practices often find that they can reduce operating costs and increase profitability while contributing to a more sustainable future.
A Small Change With a Big Impact
The cannabis industry is uniquely positioned to spearhead sustainable initiatives, renewable energy practices and business models that will better the future of our planet. Smokebuddy clearly recognizes this opportunity, as is made evident by their brand’s eco-conscious products and commitment toward environmental responsibility. All of their air filters are designed with safety and sustainability in mind, for both the consumer and the planet. So, know that when you choose Smokebuddy, you’re contributing to a greener and healthier future for all.