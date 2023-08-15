Sponsored
Beat the Summer Heat with Canna-Cocktails
This summer, elevate your mixology game with canna cocktails. The key ingredient is a drop or two of cannabis tincture made using Everclear grain alcohol.
Mixology is considered by some to be a combination of art and science. Bartenders skillfully combine various spirits, liqueurs, fresh ingredients and garnishes to create unique and innovative cocktails that tantalize taste buds and ignite the senses. As cannabis continues to become more widely accepted, a new mixology movement has emerged, replacing traditional spirits with THC-infused cocktails, also known as canna-cocktails that are made using cannabis tinctures.
These potent plant-based extracts open a world of possibilities for adventurous enthusiasts looking to try out unique flavor combinations and experience the relaxing effects of cannabis in a social and sophisticated setting. With its odorless, flavorless and colorless characteristics, Everclear grain alcohol serves as the perfect base for creating cannabis tinctures that can be used to make a wide variety of ingestible cannabis products.
The Benefits of Using Everclear to Make Tinctures
Everclear has long been a beloved staple within the cannabis community for crafting top-notch tinctures, thanks to its high alcohol content and purity. The premium grain alcohol boasts a concentration of 95% alcohol by volume (190 proof) and 75.5% (151 proof), ranking it among the top choices for homemade cannabis tinctures.
Food-grade, high-proof grain alcohol is traditionally used to extract terpenes and cannabinoids from the plant. Everclear’s high alcohol percentage effectively dissolves the cannabis plant’s compounds, resulting in a more potent and effective end product.
One of the most significant advantages of using tinctures in cocktails is dosage control. Unlike other cannabis-infused products, tinctures allow for precise dosing, making it easier to control the effects of the cannabis and create a more predictable experience—perfect for canna-cocktails. In case you missed it, you can learn how to make cannabis tinctures at home in part five of our Everclear Series.
Balancing Flavors in Canna-Cocktails
The key to creating delicious cannabis cocktails is balancing the terpenes from the cannabis with the other cocktail ingredients. The earthy, herbaceous notes of cannabis tinctures can add depth to a cocktail when properly paired with complementary flavors. Just like any mixologist worth their salt, experimenting with different ingredients is crucial.
Citrusy and fruity flavors often work well with cannabis tinctures. Lemon, lime, orange and berries can provide a bright and refreshing contrast to the cannabis, creating a harmonious balance on the palate. Herbal ingredients such as basil, mint and thyme can enhance the natural cannabis flavors and add complexity to the flavor profile.
Sip and Savor in the Summer Sun
Cannabis cocktails are perfect for summer because they offer a refreshing and enjoyable way to combine the relaxation of cannabis with the vibrant flavors of summer beverages. The effects of cannabis can complement the laid-back and sunny vibe of the season, providing a delightful way to unwind and enhance outdoor gatherings and activities. Canna-cocktails can be customized with a variety of fruits, herbs and mixers to make versatile and creative options to cool you off and savor the flavors of summer.
So, if you’re throwing a party or need a creative hostess gift for your next outdoor fling, consider making one of these three refreshing canna-cocktails using Everclear cannabis tinctures.
Tropical Pineapple
Enjoy the taste of a tropical paradise.
Ingredients
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz agave syrup (or any sweetener of choice)
- 1 dropper (approx. 1 ml) of cannabis tincture (adjust according to your desired potency)
- 4-6 fresh mint leaves
- Pineapple chunks and mint sprigs for garnish
- Ice
- Sparkling water (optional, for fizz)
Instructions
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle the fresh mint leaves with lime juice and agave syrup.
- Add the pineapple juice and cannabis tincture to the shaker.
- Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.
- Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.
- If desired, top it off with sparkling water for a fizzy twist.
- Garnish with pineapple chunks and a sprig of mint.
Berry Lemonade Refresher
Sip on this refreshing cannabis-infused berry lemonade for a burst of summer flavors.
Ingredients
- 2 oz lemonade (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 oz mixed berry juice (blend fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries and strain the juice)
- 1/2 oz agave syrup (or any sweetener of choice)
- 1 dropper (approx. 1 ml) of cannabis tincture (adjust according to your desired potency)
- Lemon slices
- Mixed berries (optional) for garnish
- Ice
- Sparkling water (optional, for extra fizz)
Instructions
- In a glass, mix together the lemonade, mixed berry juice, and agave syrup.
- Add the cannabis tincture and stir well.
- Fill the glass with ice.
- If desired, top it off with a splash of sparkling water for extra fizziness.
- Garnish with lemon slices and a few berries.
Cucumber Mint Spritzer
Savor the cool and revitalizing flavors of this cannabis-infused cucumber mint spritzer to beat the summer heat.
Ingredients
- 2 oz cucumber juice (blend the peeled cucumber and strain the juice)
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz agave syrup (or any sweetener of choice)
- 1 dropper (approx. 1 ml) of cannabis tincture (adjust according to your desired potency)
- 4-6 fresh mint leaves
- Cucumber slices and mint sprigs for garnish
- Ice
- Sparkling water (optional, for effervescence)
Instructions
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle fresh mint leaves with lime juice and agave syrup.
- Add the cucumber juice and cannabis tincture to the shaker.
- Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.
- Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.
- If desired, top it off with a splash of sparkling water for a fizzy spritz.
- Garnish with cucumber slices and a sprig of mint.
PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Everclear® Grain Alcohol is 75.5%-95% Alc./Vol. (120-190 Proof), ©2023 Luxco®, Inc., St. Louis, MO.