Sponsored
Delta Munchies’ New Approach to Hemp-Derived Consumables
Strain-specific offerings, abundant high and low-dosing options and reimagined sweets and vapes set Delta Munchies apart.
At the intersection of California’s high-tech innovation and its infamous high-quality cannabis cultivation, Delta Munchies’ executive team has planted their passion for showcasing the diversity and complexity of the cannabis plant. With over 16 years of experience working with the cannabis plant, they specialize in hemp-derived cannabinoids Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, and HHC. And while competition is fierce in the Delta-8 space, Delta Munchies is standing out with accessible products that incorporate alternative cannabinoids and botanical terpenes.
With a bit of a rebellious attitude, the Delta Munchies team is devoted to pushing the industry forward by merging the uplifting and free-spirited nature of cannabis culture into a fun, approachable brand that fills a void between newbies and aficionados. Delta Munchies primarily educates and informs consumers about the potential euphoric and relaxing benefits of their edibles through informative blogs. Ensuring that customers enjoy the cleanest, most potent Delta-8 products on the market is at the forefront of their mission. However, education and proper dosing are equally important, which is why you’ll find a dosing chart on their website. Quality ingredients aren’t enough—they want to make sure you truly understand which product and how much of it is going to help you attain your desired experience.
Delta Munchies has a plethora of products to choose from, including strain-specific offerings, abundant high and low-dosing options and reimagined sweets and vapes. Here are just a few that caught our attention.
2-Gram Delta 8 Dart XL Vapes
Delta Munchies is the first cannabis brand to introduce 2-gram Delta-8 disposable vapes crafted with a unique blend of cannabis-derived and botanical terpenes. This first-of-its-kind disposable vape pen is known for delivering an incredibly smooth, powerful draw. Built with an innovative, easy-to-carry, rechargeable design, its 2-gram chamber contains its potent, customized Delta-8 THC formulas.
With strain-specific vapes, you can enjoy your favorite flavors and smells while feeling confident about the efficacy and quality. Delta Munchies offers 12 different flavor profiles, including many iconic strain-specific options. From Strawberry Dream and Forbidden Fruit to Apple Fritter and Kosher Kush, there’s something for everyone.
Delta-8 THC Gummies
Delta Munchies’ Delta-8 Gummies also come in a wide array of flavors, shapes and sizes. From Sour Worms, Tropical Punch Gummies, Rainbow Sour Belts, Peach Rings and Gummie Bears, there’s no doubt you’ll find a gummie that keeps you wanting more. The Sour Belts are certainly a fan favorite. Available in Strawberry, Berry Blue and Green Apple, each bag contains 3000mg Delta-8 with 300mg Delta-8 per belt. They’re one of the most powerful gummies out there!
HHC Gummies
Hexahydrocannabinol, or “HHC,” is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, an organic compound found in cannabis plants. While hemp-derived HHC may make you feel high, relaxed and less anxious than other hemp-derived organic compounds, Delta Munchies HHC Gummies are made with only American-grown hemp. This means, their expert team knows the exact growing conditions and can ensure a higher quality of edibles.
Delta-8 THC Cartridges
In addition to their 2-gram disposable vape, Delta Munchies makes a 1-gram Delta-8 THC cartridge using a combination of natural terpenes. Delta Munchies carts are built with an ingenious, medical-grade glass tank that fits most 510 thread batteries. You can enjoy a clean and potent trip without MCT oils or other harmful cutting agents in the Delta-8 THC distillate.
Full-Spectrum Delta-9 THC Gummies
Made with 11 different cannabinoids combined with Delta-9, Delta Munchies’ full-spectrum Delta-9 gummies may provide stress relief with a gradual psychoactive high. Full-spectrum means the highest amount of natural cannabinoids is extracted during harvesting and cultivation. Using full-spectrum cannabinoids encourages the entourage effect, which highlights the potencies of each cannabinoid to produce the ultimate psychoactive experience, and each of their gummies creates a unique, potent and synergistic cannabis experience. Each Delta-9 gummie contains 10mg Delta 9, 1mg CBN, 1mg CBG, 1mg CBD, plus traces of eight additional cannabinoids: CBC, CBCa, CBGa, CBDa, THCV, THCva, D8, and THCa.
Hemp Reimagined
Hoping to shift the view on alternative cannabinoids and redefine hemp as a user-friendly, beneficial plant, Delta Munchies employs rigorous research before bringing new products to market, ensuring safety and reliability. They engage in third-party, full-panel lab testing protocols to ensure you’ll always enjoy the cleanest and most potent products on the market. Generally, a full panel analysis consists of six critical tests, including potency, heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins, residual solvents and terpenes. Going the extra step in using full panel testing allows for greater customer confidence. Skip the dispensary next time and try their easy online ordering.
Disclaimer: Delta Munchies is NOT providing any medical or legal cannabis advice. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the legality of cannabis or its potential effects of cannabis or any of its components, please reach out to a trusted medical or legal professional.
All statements made by Delta Munchies regarding delta 8, delta 9 THC, delta 10, HHC, CBN, CBG, CBD, and any/all other cannabinoids mentioned in this article have not been evaluated by the FDA. No entity at Delta Munchies is a medical professional, nor is Delta Munchies giving any medical advice. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the potential effects of cannabis, please reach out to a trusted medical professional. Delta Munchies fully adheres to the federal legal standards of hemp cultivation and distribution in the United States. For more information, visit the company’s full disclaimer page.