Women of Influence: Tammy Pettigrew

PHHOTO Liliana Heredia

Tammy Pettigrew aka The Cannabis Cutie is on a mission to educate the next generation of cannapreneurs.

Tammy Pettigrew (The Cannabis Cutie) is a Los Angeles content creator who’s on a mission to educate the next generation of cannabis entrepreneurs. Along with providing business consultation and public speaking services, Pettigrew facilitates Cutie University, a series of online programs including a book club and a six-week “Cannabis 101” course that delivers “essential knowledge for empowering your success in the industry.”

After feeling deceived by the anti-drug propaganda of her youth—also known as the War on Drugs—Pettigrew was called to spread the good word of cannabis. Understanding that, much like the cannabis plant, women can often be misunderstood out of ignorance, Pettigrew relies on her authenticity to simultaneously break barriers and end outdated stigmas surrounding the plant, which she calls “ancient medicine.”

“I had to let everyone who was willing to listen know because this is the biggest scientific discovery of our lifetimes. This information can help us change our lives and the world in a positive way.”

