Women of Influence: The Dank Duchess

The Dank Duchess

Employing an “All Weed Everything” mentality, where cannabis is integral to literally every aspect of life, The Dank Duchess, under the apprenticeship of the legendary Frenchy Cannoli, took a new path as a hashmaker.

The cultivator-turned-hashishian is dedicated to changing the narrative around cannabis by educating people about plant medicine via her public speaking platform and role as hashish consultant. The Dank Duchess is pleased to see more female hash makers emerging and always looks forward to collaborating with fellow connoisseurs and collectively broadening horizons.

“My aim is to complete the charge given to me by Frenchy Cannoli to find the best resin by always visiting the farmer at the top of the mountain.”

This story was originally published in issue 48 of the print edition of Cannabis Now. Read it now on the Cannabis Now iTunes app.